|BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by 247frolicboss(m): 1:30pm
Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi’s age has been a controversial topic for a while now. Well, his team has come forward to address it and set the records straight.
According to their post on Instagram, the former banker who they say comes from a family of very smart and very driven people.got into secondary school at 10, got admission into University of Lagos at 14, graduated at 18, and bagged a spot on the Heritage Bank Graduate Development Program a year later.
See their post:
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Notmyproblem: 1:49pm
I am not understanding what is the legal age to sit for jamb? What is the age requirement to gain admission into Nigerian universities?
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Nkemtreasure: 2:10pm
And what is this doing on the political space,
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by EbukaHades10(m): 2:10pm
Wakanda lie is this? Yeye dey smell. The people they are trying to deceive will get deceived
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by LaudableXX: 2:28pm
Notmyproblem:
Minimum legal age for admission into Unilag is 17 years, o! A few people scale through at 16 years sha, provided they will hit 17 on their birthday the same year of entry. So how on earth did Tobi enter Unilag, at 14? Dem no screen am, during registration?
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Bigajeff(m): 2:53pm
Who do you expect them to support. 45million ginger
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by yeyeboi(m): 2:54pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by tribalistseun: 2:54pm
What a lie, if you guys are seeking votes, do it without lying.
He gain admission at 14 years old, then you people should show us his matriculation pictures let's see.
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by amiibaby(f): 2:54pm
What is Bbn and who is Tobi?
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Turks: 2:54pm
‘Waistsssss’
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Macgreat(m): 2:55pm
Wow!
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Ellabae(f): 2:55pm
Might be true
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Authoreety: 2:55pm
247frolicboss:
Luk him face na... na small boi
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by talk2rotman(m): 2:56pm
and who con dey argue with u now?
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Mzperry(f): 2:56pm
If u believe this you can believe anything
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Macgreat(m): 2:57pm
amiibaby:
You are pretty.
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by emmyid(m): 2:57pm
If you believe these lies, you would also call this Giraffe a Mouse.
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Runaway: 2:57pm
How many years me even dey again self? am confuse I need to ask my mother again.
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Sirpaul(m): 2:57pm
hmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Jethrolite(m): 2:58pm
Notmyproblem:It is not politics, no age limit.
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Alexk2(m): 2:58pm
got into secondary school at 10, got admission into University of Lagos at 14So they are saying he spend four years or less in secondary school and enter UNILAG @ 14 abi.....kontinu those gullible guys will kuku believe una.
what do i know self
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Euouae: 2:58pm
No wonder he behaves like a kid.
I believe his 23 if not younger
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by thundafire: 2:58pm
Another efe loading hope u wouldn't release somebody knowing somebody
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by DrXavierCage(m): 2:58pm
So secondary school is now for 4 years?
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Talktoyoulater(f): 2:58pm
Make I come dey reason tobi age for inside this hot weather? imposible
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by highchief1: 2:58pm
amiibaby:u r mad
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by fucktoto: 2:58pm
meaning, he gained admission into university when he was just 13 years old. then add the 4 years (assuming there was no strike) plus one year in NYSC.
this people don't even know how to lie..
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Slymonster(m): 2:58pm
So he was 14 when he got into unilag...Okay...Whats my business
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by Ayoswit(f): 2:59pm
Tobi is too playful
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by LyfeJennings(m): 2:59pm
THIS IS A BIG BLOODY LIE
|Re: BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 by aktom007: 3:00pm
Who else can smell a lie here?
