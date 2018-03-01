Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: ‘Tobi Bakre Graduated At 18’ – Tobi’s Team Say He Is Really 23 (18966 Views)

According to their post on Instagram, the former banker who they say comes from a family of very smart and very driven people.got into secondary school at 10, got admission into University of Lagos at 14, graduated at 18, and bagged a spot on the Heritage Bank Graduate Development Program a year later.



See their post:





I am not understanding what is the legal age to sit for jamb? What is the age requirement to gain admission into Nigerian universities? 28 Likes

And what is this doing on the political space, 4 Likes 1 Share

Wakanda lie is this? Yeye dey smell. The people they are trying to deceive will get deceived 13 Likes

I am not understanding what is the legal age to sit for jamb? What is the age requirement to gain admission into Nigerian universities?

Minimum legal age for admission into Unilag is 17 years, o! A few people scale through at 16 years sha, provided they will hit 17 on their birthday the same year of entry. So how on earth did Tobi enter Unilag, at 14? Dem no screen am, during registration? Minimum legal age for admission into Unilag is 17 years, o! A few people scale through at 16 years sha, provided they will hit 17 on their birthday the same year of entry. So how on earth did Tobi enter Unilag, at 14? Dem no screen am, during registration? 85 Likes

What a lie, if you guys are seeking votes, do it without lying.



He gain admission at 14 years old, then you people should show us his matriculation pictures let's see. 33 Likes

What is Bbn and who is Tobi? 20 Likes 1 Share

Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi’s age has been a controversial topic for a while now. Well, his team has come forward to address it and set the records straight.



According to their post on Instagram, the former banker who they say comes from a family of very smart and very driven people.got into secondary school at 10, got admission into University of Lagos at 14, graduated at 18, and bagged a spot on the Heritage Bank Graduate Development Program a year later.



If u believe this you can believe anything 15 Likes 2 Shares

What is Bbn and who is Tobi?

If you believe these lies, you would also call this Giraffe a Mouse. 22 Likes 1 Share

I am not understanding what is the legal age to sit for jamb? What is the age requirement to gain admission into Nigerian universities? It is not politics, no age limit. It is not politics, no age limit.

got into secondary school at 10, got admission into University of Lagos at 14 So they are saying he spend four years or less in secondary school and enter UNILAG @ 14 abi.....kontinu those gullible guys will kuku believe una.

what do i know self So they are saying he spend four years or less in secondary school and enter UNILAG @ 14 abi.....kontinu those gullible guys will kuku believe una.what do i know self 1 Like

No wonder he behaves like a kid.



I believe his 23 if not younger 2 Likes

So secondary school is now for 4 years? 5 Likes

Make I come dey reason tobi age for inside this hot weather? imposible 3 Likes 1 Share

What is Bbn and who is Tobi? u r mad u r mad

meaning, he gained admission into university when he was just 13 years old. then add the 4 years (assuming there was no strike) plus one year in NYSC.



this people don't even know how to lie.. 8 Likes

