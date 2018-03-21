₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,050 members, 4,146,584 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 03:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank (2159 Views)
|BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by uche87(m): 3:09pm
One of the popular housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show - Tobi Bakre has revealed he earned a meagre sum of money during his time in the banking sector.
23-year old University of Lagos graduate and former Heritage Bank employee, Tobi has revealed life was unpromising while he worked at the new generation financial institution.
According to him, he was earning a sum of N130,000 per month and the amount was insufficient for his upkeep. This he revealed during an afternoon parley with fellow housemates, Miracle, Teddy A, Alex and Cee-C.
" I was earning 130k at the bank. At a point, I got bored doing the samething everyday. But my bosses were really nice to me. I was always being given gifts by my superiors" he stated.
He explained that he believes he has more potentials and this prompted him to apply for the Big Brother Naija contest where he has emerged as one of the favourite housemates. Tobi didn't fail to mention that he wasn't promoted for 4 years despite emerging as the best new staff at the bank at some point.
Tobi further revealed that he graduated from school at 18 and joined the bank in 2014 as a 19-year old.
Source: https://www.tori.ng/news/91731/bbnaija-tobi-reveals-the-small-salary-he-earned-at.html
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by davidomowumi: 3:28pm
sope ti e!!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by xamuel17(m): 3:30pm
bleeping lair... Dey dnt pay a fresh graduate that much
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by horladmejy(m): 3:35pm
Really
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by NLProblemChild(m): 3:35pm
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by aonag: 3:35pm
guy wey kack like this dey earn 130k.. after theyl be forming like they own millions... lmao!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by tollytexy(m): 3:35pm
Lol naija which way.. a graduate earns $370 (130k) monthly.. meanwhile a college drop out sales rep @ Wal-Mart earns $8 per Hr whereas u can still do double shift 5 hrs x 2 diff jobs .. so that's $8 × 10 = $80 Daily..
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by princechurchill(m): 3:36pm
If you must lie be brief
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by Ariel20(m): 3:36pm
Lmao
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by lacoach: 3:36pm
Keep bragging.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by cecymiammy(f): 3:36pm
Congrats
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by kurt09(m): 3:37pm
For more lie text BBN to 777
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by HRtechnique: 3:37pm
We are a travel media and tour company.
Our pay is highly competitive.
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THREE YEARS SALES EXPERIENCE.
ROLE
We are in need of an experienced sales expert.
SELECTION CRITERIA
Background in the media, tour operating, travel, ecommerce will be advantageous.
3 years experience in sales is required.
REMUNERATION
Salary is around 150, 000.
HOW TO APPLY
Send application to hr@hrtechnique.com using Sales Application as subject.
LOCATION
Ikoyi, Lagos.
The role is urgent and please share with your network.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by ceeroh(m): 3:37pm
Buhari sef
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by Reeberry: 3:37pm
aonag:Go school, you won't go.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by HRtechnique: 3:37pm
Nice... Cool pay
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by LifeIsGuhd(f): 3:37pm
xamuel17:Actually that is what they pay an MT (fresh graduate)... 130k spot on!
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by kennynelcon(m): 3:37pm
Bank dey pay well (Fair) be that
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by Donald7610: 3:38pm
xamuel17:Over sabi
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by ebujany(m): 3:38pm
130k per month and it was not enough for you in a month?
That means the 45m will not be enough for you in a month......anyways #MIRACLE for the money
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by nikz(f): 3:38pm
princechurchill:Hahahahahaha seriously?
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by aonag: 3:38pm
Reeberry:you should know it was a typo. stop being foolish
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by hajoke2000(f): 3:39pm
#130k
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by Lamipi: 3:39pm
?
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by ezex(m): 3:39pm
Lol
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by princechurchill(m): 3:39pm
nikz:
Lol yes dear
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by VanjoshIII(m): 3:39pm
130k plenty nah,...If you are living in Ejigbo
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by verygudbadguy(m): 3:39pm
kik
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by Reeberry: 3:39pm
aonag:Idiot. How much do you earn per month to criticize someone earning 130k per month. It is better than to still. Mumu.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by Ayobolumipo: 3:39pm
....
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by MhizzAJ(f): 3:40pm
Bank work na rubbish
That money too small
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Earned N130,000 Monthly At Heritage Bank by nwabobo: 3:40pm
uche87:
Football age things?
(0) (Reply)
Watch Hollywood Movie / Wanna Watch Will Smith In Men In Black 3 Online? / NFL PRESON >>> Cleveland Browns Vs Indianapolis Colts Live Stream ONLINE
Viewing this topic: tyangel, NaMe4, Grendel(m), mylestone11, muhazeen, missimelda01(f), tuoyo9729, cecymiammy(f), Lowrenzojacuzzi, Ariel20(m), Diamondwriter(m), Observer225, Advision, Godchoice1, princekoskos, Deesquare01(m), justinceejay(m), lawyerbabs(m), firebrand, vanilson(m), alanrewaju, webmaster3, sammy2cool(m), Godsent4life, gowis, Dreambeat, lailo, Emerald120(f), gidob(m), ENG1110, uniqueedi, kpofkpof(f), Ovbioisena, 7Alexander(m), WinningSun, Painkila, stanza007, iamboody(m), CaptShinz, Edron1(m), Fianze93(m), lastmessenger, relicng(m), NNMUU(m), obafemi04(m), princetom1(m), julgs(m), ericuzor(m), mayorsho89(m), Democrat1c(m), ihatesycophant(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), shefraj(m), stharrykay(m), pp802, tpascal, topdawgg7, veil, bookieocean, Propene, glimpse(f), princeadams11, evamena, Ogbona, DONSMITH123(m), Iboni1(m), geeftee(f), yesorno, comffy(f), Glocee(f), Nikkibund, Ahijo1990(m), otosa(m), ijayfavor(f), Kelvinkate, autchies(m), DIVFAVOR(m), simantiniya, papi22(m), lovelove2323, Henrybright(m), Groovenaija360(m), Sethkoms, himsay, popekay(m), Fairboy(m), tomaudu(m), Bonaventura(m), Thickcok01, desgiezd(m), ilyasmuy, shalomme, Bilanch77, petsam11(m), Olamyyde(m), chibuike67(m), Ighohor, Kalapizim(m), razorblade, kingkakaone(m), Yankiss(m), aristokrat, toask111, Kehinde41(m), Maxymilliano(m), belente(m), jagabanjbl(m), olabs201(m), ebsuguy(m), Somatohadidas(m), starbuck(f), chyima(f), Reeberry, 4dor, Ugosample(m), AK6464(m), samirchudi(m), AngelicBeing, S3ttingz01, nedzuby, mycare(m), SpyAC(m), doenut(m), eaziknust01(m), eddy2018, kingreign(m), ZZ22, knowles89(m), Emmytrill(m), chamber2(m), ndibeemma(m), shepherdchurch, idirect(m), mtprofessor5(m), PrincessNazor(f), wolexii, offegas(m), Dotmax53, Heartmender1, adejohndemi, Odogwucharles, Megabig, flakzieb(f), nonxo007(m), dasugar(f), kingzjay(m), dimssy(m), mauchion, 30card(m), blinxx(m), chitex09, westlife79(m), Itsachair, seyigiggle, ceeroh(m), rockyh(m), lecon4great(m), Eluala(m), slimpoppa(m), Kennybix(m), Olulinks(m), damconnect, Engrr(m), Missmossy(f), Tobiart, flyDixon, eagleeye2, c12112, iMUMUweh(m), kufzy(m), Malakh, Realdeals(m), ebujany(m), donsheva, biggerboyc(m), ESFRANCIS01(m), stevecantrell, Juve4(m), emperor94(m), verygudbadguy(m), Yinkame123(m), Bigframe, Peachbloom(f), Carlmax(m), nwabobo, deesquarediddy(m), reubenobi(m), hapi4eva, Madiba55(m), christtar(m), SlimBrawnie(f), CaptainMarvel(m), cyberpelumy(m), queencalipso(f), kuuljay(m), jeffhunter(m), PMBuhari(m), nelwaffy(m), Mimisboygreat(m), Sheuns(m), Ladipodeal, Ikpewe(m), tunfeek, Transporter123(m), ekpeye(m), EmagNig(m), Godisallgood, graceak, HRtechnique, aao, Hyfer(m), Hadizometer, Timbi, Rahym001(m), conductorl6, Fathai(m), laseni, adedammy009, SmartQuotes(m), subcbouy, Yummie81, Ghostnick, Glodangel1, skills50(m), judie3rd, mailingdgreat, oche123, Peterjosh, Babalakin(m), doneyor(m), eseclem, IVORY2009(m), sextail(m), topeayan(m), VanjoshIII(m), habdolleez, lifefaith(m), Bis1234(f), chuksisaac, rednerd, brayan(m), iamdammie(m), UDIOK, Freeko4(m), deejay04, osazee12(m), zees(f), Sanchez01, MrMash(m), chidiadi247(m), CONFAMA, laptop111, blkmum700, fortunechy(m), Seankay323, jossy404, kagari, Gentlephysique, Ennyiyi(f), Iyajelili(f), yinka1839, wurdz, Ilumire, Ewilonco, oppybouy(m), Bashh054, ejames, Ivanmykel(f), Babalawosisfake, onehouse(m), Hussainmaaji and 496 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19