|Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by BloggersNG: 1:39pm
An IG user shared the gorgeous photo above posing with her mom, but what is catching our attention is the striking resemblance they've got, and ageless beauty, you cant even identify which is the mum.
But then when i saw the Grandma's Photo i knew where it all started from..
News From Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/lady-shares-stunning-photos-with-her.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Josephjnr(m): 1:40pm
As them hide behind make up how we wan take know?
44 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:44pm
Too much makeup, the highlighters splattering everywhere makes them unreal...
But the body are truly banging...
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Benjom(m): 1:53pm
The one by the left is the moma
I guess her tummy gave her away
.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Ahmed0336(m): 1:56pm
Momma on the left. Hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by EbukaHades10(m): 2:06pm
Wakanda lie is this? Adonbilivit
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Preshy561(f): 2:09pm
hmmm..
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by ObamaOsama: 3:01pm
now I know who I furk last night[b]now I know who I furk last night[/b]now I know who I furk last night
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by AntiWailer: 3:01pm
we know na
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by salesforce: 3:01pm
Oh
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by akeentech(m): 3:01pm
The one with white navel
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by omoadeleye(m): 3:02pm
the mum is in the left
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by julybaba(m): 3:02pm
Amazing
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by KrystosCJ(m): 3:02pm
Happy Mother's Day? She single?
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Sabadon(m): 3:02pm
by d Belle u shall know dem
the mums tummy is a lil saggy
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by obembet(m): 3:03pm
Me too confused...
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by baddosky1: 3:03pm
Benjom:
Very easy! Apart from the tummy, you'll see that facially, she looks older
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Primusinterpares(m): 3:03pm
like for real
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:04pm
Seen.
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Anijay1212(m): 3:04pm
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by able20(m): 3:04pm
BloggersNG:We confused because of the influence of the Heavy duty makeup
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Momcherry(f): 3:06pm
OK..
You all are lovely..
What about your great grandmother?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by icedsammy: 3:06pm
their age in real terms is 15&30 while grandma age is 45
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Omuneizzy6(m): 3:06pm
see that her mom is not even in the picture... Am seeing two sisters..
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Detailnews: 3:07pm
Am looking them in 10D, They should go and contest for the body of NaijaBet
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by mybestlove(m): 3:07pm
The magic makeup is doing these days is wonderful. Makeup can change Oshiomole to Donald Duke.
It can also change Osinbajo to Buhari. Let them remove their makeup, it'll be easier to guess.
Women and makeup have deceived mankind.
So my answer is that 'the makeup is the same' and the same makeup artist born them.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by adisabarber(m): 3:07pm
QueenSuccubus:
That is what matters most
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by baddosky1: 3:08pm
There's nothing as fun as shagging a woman and her daughter. Did it once...daughter didn't know I was shagging mom (was visiting based on family friend levels)...as I come shag daughter, the mother just give me red card. She hasn't forgiven me till date
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Ayoswit(f): 3:08pm
K
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by MrTim0103(m): 3:09pm
Make them wash them face(s) snap them again make we see
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by Iceman2017(m): 3:10pm
It's so good to marry early and start reproducing early too..
|Re: Lady Shares Stunning Photos with her Mom, But People are Confused Which is Mom by MrTim0103(m): 3:10pm
baddosky1:.
