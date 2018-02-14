Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / I Want To Marry Her, But I Am Having A Second Thought Because Of Her Mom (14926 Views)

My fiancee and I have been in a relationship for 5 years now. I met her since she was in secondary school. We both love each other and she is very nice, loving and supportive too.



We have talked and started planning on settling down and that should before the end of the year but I am beginning to have a second thought.



The problem is not my fiancee but her mom. The woman is very nice and welcoming but lately, she did something that I am not comfortable with. Last week she sent me a text asking for financial assistance. That her daughter (my fiancee) is yet to pay her house rent at school and that my fiancee younger brother is yet to pay his registration fee. And so she had asked me to loan her some amount before the end of the month when she will remit it. That she considered me a son and that's why she confided in me. I later sent her SMS that I don't have anything.



I was like why would she asked me for loan when her daughter never asked for one naira in our Five years of relationship? So my fear is, should I marry her daughter, wont she trouble me with further demands? Please is there anyway around this? Please what do I do? 7 Likes 3 Shares

As inappropriate as the request was/is, it's not enough to call off the relationship 190 Likes 9 Shares

Even if she needed help , why didnt she use style to ask through her daughter ? 9 Likes 2 Shares

Let her go. You don't love her. 205 Likes 11 Shares

I understand how you feel but that's not a good reason to quit ur relationship. If you really love the girl you can't just give up on what you both share because of her mom. 37 Likes 3 Shares

Whether you want to marry her or not, there is nothing wrong in rendering help to someone you've dated for 5 years. It's 5 years bruv?! She didn't ask you for money for aso-ebi or food. The money is meant to pay the school fees of the same girl you've dated for 5 years.



If she has never disturbed you for money in the past, then you will be committing a crime against humanity to rebuke or insult the poor woman. Don't read too many meanings until you find real proofs. 252 Likes 13 Shares

Maybe her mother had suggested the daughter asking you for the money......., but your girl turned it down cos of shyness or some other reason.





Check if your girl really needs the money and if you can help please do. It's 5 freaking years man!!! C'mon. 83 Likes 6 Shares

If this is a deal breaker for you then don't marry her because it's obvious this won't be the last time. Families help out each other, she has never asked anything from you, she's what you want so decide. 29 Likes 2 Shares

May God save us from Stingy boyfriends 166 Likes 7 Shares

I hate stingy men with a passion, God Forbid!



Shame no even catch you to say no? I just feel so sorry for the girl and her family.



If they were wiser they would flee now that it's still very early.



Tuaaaah! 138 Likes 5 Shares

Whether you want to marry her or not, there is nothing wrong in rendering help to someone you've dated for 5 years. It's 5 years bruv?! She didn't ask you for money for aso-ebi or food. The money is meant to pay the school fees of the same girl you've dated for 5 years.



If she has never disturbed you for money in the past, then you will be committing a crime against humanity to rebuke or insult the poor woman. Don't read too many meanings until you find real proofs.

This is quite surprising. I half I expected you to jump on the parade and curse women as gold diggers.



Thank God for little mercies!!!



I get really really angry when I read posts like this. As if marrying him is some kind of achievement. For God's sake can't he help out someone in need for the sake of being nice, talk more of his prospective in-laws?



I'm tempted to get the poor woman's account number and give her the money myself to avoid further insult from this yeye man. Arrant nonsense! This is quite surprising. I half I expected you to jump on the parade and curse women as gold diggers.Thank God for little mercies!!!I get really really angry when I read posts like this. As if marrying him is some kind of achievement. For God's sake can't he help out someone in need for the sake of being nice, talk more of his prospective in-laws?I'm tempted to get the poor woman's account number and give her the money myself to avoid further insult from this yeye man. Arrant nonsense! 112 Likes 6 Shares

I hate stingy men with a passion, God Forbid!



Shame no even catch you to say no? I just feel so sorry for the girl and her family.



If they were wiser they would flee now that it's still very early.



Tuaaaah!

I pity the poor girl. I wish she was a nairalander so she can be advised to leave him. This guy is stingy. Kai.



I still pay the school fees of the children of the families that wrecked me. Talk less of someone you have dated for five years and are planning to marry. I pity the poor girl. I wish she was a nairalander so she can be advised to leave him. This guy is stingy. Kai.I still pay the school fees of the children of the families that wrecked me. Talk less of someone you have dated for five years and are planning to marry. 55 Likes 3 Shares

May God save us from Stingy boyfriends This guy is so stingy. He feels he is too rich to get married to this lady.



Your ego is really annoying. Who cares about your money. This guy is so stingy. He feels he is too rich to get married to this lady.Your ego is really annoying. Who cares about your money. 73 Likes 1 Share

Lol Lol 2 Likes 1 Share

I pity the poor girl. I wish she was a nairalander so she can be advised to leave him. This guy is stingy. Kai.



I still pay the school fees of the children of the families that wrecked me, from hero to zero. Hundreds of thousands for each child per term. Talk less of someone you have dated for five years and are planning to marry.

If only she could see this post, so she could know just how little the guy thinks of her. If only she could see this post, so she could know just how little the guy thinks of her. 40 Likes

Ngwa marry the mother nah...

Op, pray this prayer point: "every spirit of stinginess that is about to rob me of something big, die by fire"... The girl nor her mum has not begged you for a dime in five years and the first time in five years that the mum says you should "lend" her money, you say no? If you have the money lend her, because it may even be that she is just testing you and do you want to later discover you failed a test because you were stingy?



*By the way everyone knows that the economy isn't smiling on most people presently so anyone can ask for financial assistance from anywhere. 30 Likes 3 Shares

This isn't enough reason to not want to marry someone, are you sure you love said fiancee at all? 14 Likes 3 Shares

Marry both of then na.. So that you can teach the mother a lesson through the daughter..

One word.. or maybe two words.. BROKE AND IGNORANT. because them done dey demand money from your hand.. you want come call off the wedding. Better sense you no get. Its obvious you never really loved her. You be correct LEECH. 29 Likes 4 Shares

Ngwa marry the mother nah...

I pity the poor woman. I can't imagine how bad she would feel. She might have contemplated asking for the help or not and having summoned the courage to ask and be turned down in that manner will be really disheartening.



Even though you don't owe her anything, bros you no try! Imagine your response 'I don't have anything'. Sounds very casual and irresponsible to me. 40 Likes 5 Shares

If for 5yrs you have never given your gf money except she ask for it.. You are the stingy type.. It seems you have or you are pretending to have but you don't give that's why you were approached in that manner. Though you are not financially obligated to the lady but Atleast you should know if she has paid or not ... 25 Likes 3 Shares

I hate stingy men with a passion, God Forbid!



Shame no even catch you to say no? I just feel so sorry for the girl and her family.



If they were wiser they would flee now that it's still very early.



Tuaaaah!



How I've missed this. How I've missed this. 1 Like

You date a woman for 5years without her or her mom asking you for nothing, mean while you might have been having sex with her for 5years, they were all good.





As soon as her mom asks you for money for the first time in 5years to pay your "fiancee's rent you decide not to marry again.



You don't deserve that girl. You are one of the reasons women say men are bad. You are a bloody stingy motherf**ker. What's wrong in paying your fiancee's rent? 72 Likes 3 Shares