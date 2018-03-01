Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) (16831 Views)

On March 11, 2018, the world's first 3D-printed electric vehicle named LSEV was on display in Shanghai's 3D Printing Cultural Museum. It will be in the market by April 2019.



Designed and produced by XEV Limited and Polymaker, all components of LSEV are 3D-printed and made of innovative material refined from corns. Compared with traditional automobile assembly line, the 3D-printing process can save up to two-thirds of the time. Meanwhile, LSEV is composed of only 57 components and weighs 450 kilograms.



So far, there have been 7000 orders for LSEV from Europe. These LSEVs will mainly be used for post logistics and time-sharing lease



Watch the video below...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rp4G7MQunOE





Source:

he look like a toy..........

hmmmm 2 Likes

oh

Sometimes I keep wondering... the tall buildings in Lagos and Abuja and the companies I see all around when traveling , what are they really producing? 83 Likes

Made from corn?

We should start exporting corn or buy the printer for idumota and ladipo boys 3 Likes

3D-printed from corn.. hmm.. Is the car biodegradable? 1 Like 1 Share

Love this. Hope it's cheap enough for students 1 Like

Amazing

See as e resemble cabin biscuit carton 11 Likes 1 Share

Tech is just starting

Wow must purchase this come rain come shine

Tip of the iceberg

when we go get 3d printed president , we need to replace this our dead brain presido? 1 Like

naija how una pencil company 1 Like

Since glo reduced her 4gb to 2gb, I don't don't stream online video again 1 Like

Like seriously

And Nigeria is still looking for oil in d north 1 Like

wonderful

i've already order for two of that and one sex doll, expecting it april 2nd.

looks lyk toy car

Ok

The respect I accord these Chinko people can never be over emphasized. These guys are just too smart and innovative, with the most unattractive looks O. 1 Like

Most of them are empty with lizards and rats as occupants. Who wan pay N3m per annum as rent for office space? **speaking of Abuja tho** Most of them are empty with lizards and rats as occupants. Who wan pay N3m per annum as rent for office space? **speaking of Abuja tho** 7 Likes

O sun mi O sun mi 1 Like

lol, i always wonder too, all na writing on papers oo lol, i always wonder too, all na writing on papers oo 3 Likes

NICE WORK OF ART