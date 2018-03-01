₦airaland Forum

The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by AutoReportNG: 1:53pm
We used to think these are fictions and can only happen in movies, but the reality is catching up really fast.

On March 11, 2018, the world's first 3D-printed electric vehicle named LSEV was on display in Shanghai's 3D Printing Cultural Museum. It will be in the market by April 2019.

Designed and produced by XEV Limited and Polymaker, all components of LSEV are 3D-printed and made of innovative material refined from corns. Compared with traditional automobile assembly line, the 3D-printing process can save up to two-thirds of the time. Meanwhile, LSEV is composed of only 57 components and weighs 450 kilograms.

So far, there have been 7000 orders for LSEV from Europe. These LSEVs will mainly be used for post logistics and time-sharing lease

Watch the video below...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rp4G7MQunOE


Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/the-worlds-first-3d-printed-vehicle.html

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by ObamaOsama: 3:04pm
he look like a toy..........
hmmmm

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by jobbers: 3:04pm
oh
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by WebSurfer(m): 3:06pm
Sometimes I keep wondering... the tall buildings in Lagos and Abuja and the companies I see all around when traveling , what are they really producing?

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Proffdada: 3:06pm
grin Made from corn?
We should start exporting corn or buy the printer for idumota and ladipo boys

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by KrystosCJ(m): 3:06pm
3D-printed from corn.. hmm.. Is the car biodegradable?

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by julybaba(m): 3:06pm
Love this. Hope it's cheap enough for students

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Primusinterpares(m): 3:06pm
Amazing
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by ClintonNzedimma(m): 3:06pm
See as e resemble cabin biscuit carton

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by fergusen(m): 3:06pm
cheesy
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Vickiweezy(m): 3:06pm
AutoReportNG:
When you thought you have the latest car, then another one keeps coming...


The best is yet to come.... It only keeps getting better over the years.

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by pinkyruledworld(m): 3:06pm
Tech is just starting
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by amiibaby(f): 3:06pm
Wow must purchase this come rain come shine
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by jerflakes(m): 3:07pm
Tip of the iceberg
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by samoney: 3:07pm
when we go get 3d printed president , we need to replace this our dead brain presido?

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by ghostfacekillar(m): 3:07pm
naija how una pencil company

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Etihadstore: 3:07pm
Since glo reduced her 4gb to 2gb, I don't don't stream online video again cheesy

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by akeentech(m): 3:07pm
Vickiweezy:



The best is yet to come.... It only keeps getting better over the years.
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by temmietrizzie(m): 3:07pm
Like seriously
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by 1shortblackboy: 3:08pm
And Nigeria is still looking for oil in d north

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by stefanweeks: 3:08pm
wonderful
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by musttapha: 3:09pm
i've already order for two of that and one sex doll, expecting it april 2nd.
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by 21savages(m): 3:09pm
looks lyk toy car
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by ShilohEagle(m): 3:10pm
Ok
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by emmyid(m): 3:10pm
The respect I accord these Chinko people can never be over emphasized. These guys are just too smart and innovative, with the most unattractive looks O.

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by baddosky1: 3:11pm
WebSurfer:
Sometimes I keep wondering... all the tall buildings in Lagos and Abuja and all the companies I see all around when traveling , what are they really producing?

Most of them are empty with lizards and rats as occupants. Who wan pay N3m per annum as rent for office space? **speaking of Abuja tho**

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Lyord69(m): 3:13pm
WebSurfer:
Sometimes I keep wondering... all the tall buildings in Lagos and Abuja and all the companies I see all around when traveling , what are they really producing?

O sun mi

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by omoadeleye(m): 3:14pm
WebSurfer:
Sometimes I keep wondering... all the tall buildings in Lagos and Abuja and all the companies I see all around when traveling , what are they really producing?


lol, i always wonder too, all na writing on papers oo

Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by dewhaley(m): 3:14pm
NICE WORK OF ART
Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Mopelawlar(f): 3:16pm
keep dreaming man grin grin grin grin


musttapha:
i've already order for two of that and one sex doll, expecting it april 2nd.

