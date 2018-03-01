₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,819 members, 4,130,227 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 05:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) (16831 Views)
2019 Lamborghini Urus Unveiled - The World’s First Super Sport Utility Vehicle / World’s First Child Car Seat With Built-in Airbags Goes On Sale Worldwide / Panic As Vehicle Goes Up In Flames On Lagos Highway. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by AutoReportNG: 1:53pm
We used to think these are fictions and can only happen in movies, but the reality is catching up really fast.
On March 11, 2018, the world's first 3D-printed electric vehicle named LSEV was on display in Shanghai's 3D Printing Cultural Museum. It will be in the market by April 2019.
Designed and produced by XEV Limited and Polymaker, all components of LSEV are 3D-printed and made of innovative material refined from corns. Compared with traditional automobile assembly line, the 3D-printing process can save up to two-thirds of the time. Meanwhile, LSEV is composed of only 57 components and weighs 450 kilograms.
So far, there have been 7000 orders for LSEV from Europe. These LSEVs will mainly be used for post logistics and time-sharing lease
Watch the video below...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rp4G7MQunOE
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/the-worlds-first-3d-printed-vehicle.html
4 Likes
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by AutoReportNG: 1:54pm
When you thought you have the latest car, then another one keeps coming...
See more of the pictures here...
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/the-worlds-first-3d-printed-vehicle.html
4 Likes
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by ObamaOsama: 3:04pm
he look like a toy..........
hmmmm
2 Likes
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by jobbers: 3:04pm
oh
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by WebSurfer(m): 3:06pm
Sometimes I keep wondering... the tall buildings in Lagos and Abuja and the companies I see all around when traveling , what are they really producing?
83 Likes
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Proffdada: 3:06pm
Made from corn?
We should start exporting corn or buy the printer for idumota and ladipo boys
3 Likes
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by KrystosCJ(m): 3:06pm
3D-printed from corn.. hmm.. Is the car biodegradable?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by julybaba(m): 3:06pm
Love this. Hope it's cheap enough for students
1 Like
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Primusinterpares(m): 3:06pm
Amazing
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by ClintonNzedimma(m): 3:06pm
See as e resemble cabin biscuit carton
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by fergusen(m): 3:06pm
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Vickiweezy(m): 3:06pm
AutoReportNG:
The best is yet to come.... It only keeps getting better over the years.
1 Like
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by pinkyruledworld(m): 3:06pm
Tech is just starting
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by amiibaby(f): 3:06pm
Wow must purchase this come rain come shine
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by jerflakes(m): 3:07pm
Tip of the iceberg
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by samoney: 3:07pm
when we go get 3d printed president , we need to replace this our dead brain presido?
1 Like
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by ghostfacekillar(m): 3:07pm
naija how una pencil company
1 Like
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Etihadstore: 3:07pm
Since glo reduced her 4gb to 2gb, I don't don't stream online video again
1 Like
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by akeentech(m): 3:07pm
Vickiweezy:
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by temmietrizzie(m): 3:07pm
Like seriously
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by 1shortblackboy: 3:08pm
And Nigeria is still looking for oil in d north
1 Like
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by stefanweeks: 3:08pm
wonderful
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by musttapha: 3:09pm
i've already order for two of that and one sex doll, expecting it april 2nd.
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by 21savages(m): 3:09pm
looks lyk toy car
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by ShilohEagle(m): 3:10pm
Ok
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by emmyid(m): 3:10pm
The respect I accord these Chinko people can never be over emphasized. These guys are just too smart and innovative, with the most unattractive looks O.
1 Like
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by baddosky1: 3:11pm
WebSurfer:
Most of them are empty with lizards and rats as occupants. Who wan pay N3m per annum as rent for office space? **speaking of Abuja tho**
7 Likes
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Lyord69(m): 3:13pm
WebSurfer:
O sun mi
1 Like
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by omoadeleye(m): 3:14pm
WebSurfer:
lol, i always wonder too, all na writing on papers oo
3 Likes
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by dewhaley(m): 3:14pm
NICE WORK OF ART
|Re: The World's First 3D-Printed Vehicle Goes On Sales (video) by Mopelawlar(f): 3:16pm
keep dreaming man
musttapha:
Tricks Vulcanisers Use To Defraud Motorists / Acura Mdx Tech Package 2008 Model Showing Check Transmission With Flashing D / Mercedes Vs. BMW Vs. Audi: Which Is More Reliable?
Viewing this topic: djlawex02(m), victorious2503(m), godfrey01(m), njokuuche77(m), klisjayafrica1, paulostical2004(m), gbemoh, jojokelechi, eni070(m), Blakjewelry(m), Otutu1(m), benjamin007, Omero(m), Mzzmercia(f), Ichliebedich(f), vIQtoOor(m), Angrymode, ecosystm(m), hugoboss70(m), UcGadaz, Adedejiub(m), teelaw4life(m), MyParadise(m), omeiza49ja, Natilolo, Harnny(m), Muafrika2, optm(m), moscobabs(m), Abcruz(m), iamolatunay(m), abayimi567(m), Royaljustice, stafmedia, Guruboi(m), kaikubura, Mightyraw(m), swagenity(m), Onimama2(m), Kekostic(m), Belewu, animasaun, mktcbn, lamaking, shine12, BjaySexy(m), ProjectNaija(m), halogen5, temitope014 and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24