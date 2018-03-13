Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records (14807 Views)

In a world of 8 billion people, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. These people in our list, however, have been successful at getting some serious attention. While some of them are born with their extra talents and features, others have achieved recognition thanks to some persistence and creativity.



1. The stretchiest skin



2. Most piercings in their lifetime



Elaine Davidson, a former restaurant owner from Brazil, is famous for her unconditional love of piercings. Elaine got her first one in 1997 and since then has has been pierced more than 4,225 times. And she has no intention to stop. 9 Likes

3. Most flesh tunnels on a face



Joel Miggler from Germany is one unique person. He holds the record for the most flesh tunnels in a face. As of November 2014, the number his face tunnel count was at an unbelievable 11, with two large ones in right through his cheeks. 2 Likes

4. Most piercings in the tongue

Another big piercing fan on our list is Frank Vacca from the U.S. His tongue is the most pierced one in the history with a whopping 20 piercings through it! 7 Likes 2 Shares

3 mad people have been shown above me 45 Likes 4 Shares

5. The most tattooed seniors



Meet a lovely couple from the U.S., Charles Helmke and Charlotte Guttenberg. Both of them are record-breaking tattoo lovers and have been named the most tattooed senior citizens. Charles’ body is 97.5% covered with tattoos, Charlotte’s is 91.5% covered. 7 Likes 3 Shares

Old tattooed cargoes above me 22 Likes 3 Shares

6. Widest mouth



Francisco Domingo Joaquim “Chiquinho” has a very unique feature — he holds the record for the world’s widest mouth. This guy from Angola can open his mouth up to 17 cm wide. Now, that’s what we call jaw-dropping! 17 Likes

7. Longest fingernails ever (male and female)



Wolverine would’ve certainly been jealous of these claws! Two U.S. citizens, Melvin Booth and Lee Redmond hold the record for the longest (respectively) male and female nails ever. These things must’ve taken a lot of time to grow. 5 Likes

8. Tallest mohawk

Nothing says ‘punk’ like a rockin’ mohawk. And perhaps no one loves mohawks more than Eric Hahn, who in 2008 had the tallest mohawk measured at 68.58 cm. We wonder how much hair spray it took to achieve this record. 11 Likes

9. Longest hair



Xie Qiuping from China has the longest hair in the world, measured to be 5.627m long. The woman says that she stopped cutting her hair when she was 13. Perhaps the story of Rapunzel isn’t a fairytale after all? 11 Likes

10. Longest eyelashes

Another incredible Chinese woman on our list is You Jianxia, a record holder for the longest eyelashes in the world. Her lashes are measured at 12.40 cm. Interesting fact: You Jianxia says that she noticed the unprecedented growth of her lashes only in 2013 after the woman started a nature retreat.

11. Longest beard

A Canadian man, Sarwan Singh looks more like a genie from a lamp than a regular guy! His beard is incredible. Measuring at a length of 2.495 m, it is considered to be the longest beard in the world. 8 Likes

12. Smallest waist

If you think that the Kardashians have the biggest waist to hip ratio, think again. The amazing Cathie Jung from the USA has a waist measuring at only 38.1 cm in diameter! 10 Likes 1 Share

13, 14. Tallest living man and shortest living woman

With an unbelievable height measuring at 251 cm, Sultan Kösen from Turkey is named the world’s tallest man alive. Jyoti Amge from India on the other hand is only 62.8 cm tall, which makes her the shortest woman alive. Think about it — Sultan is almost 4 times taller than the adorable Jyoti! 10 Likes 2 Shares

15. Tallest man ever

Although Sultan’s height sounds impressive, he would’ve seemed short in front of Robert Wadlow. Born in the U.S., Robert holds the GWR for the tallest man ever — his height measured at a dazzling 2.72 m! 12 Likes

Interesting 2 Likes

RoyalBlak007:

12. Smallest waist

Seriously? Seriously? 8 Likes

RoyalBlak007:

3. Most flesh tunnels on a face



some of these people will be living with constant headaches 11 Likes

Buhari should be included as the dullest president in the world.



So dumb that calling him "dumb " is an insult to dumb people 37 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria as a whole need to be in the record books 1 Like

RoyalBlak007:

3. Most flesh tunnels on a face



How does he eat? How does he eat? 1 Like

15

FortifiedCity:

3 mad people have been shown above me 12 more to come 12 more to come

Op you forgot magneto,his body attracts metals 15 Likes

And these fre.......aks

wow

