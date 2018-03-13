₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:42pm On Mar 12
In a world of 8 billion people, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. These people in our list, however, have been successful at getting some serious attention. While some of them are born with their extra talents and features, others have achieved recognition thanks to some persistence and creativity.
1. The stretchiest skin
Garry Turner from the UK is a real life Elastic Man. His skin is so flexible that it stretches out up to 15.8 cm. Garry’s incredible flexibility is due to a rare medical condition known as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome — a genetic disorder that causes hyper-mobility of joints and hyper-extensibility of skin.
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:43pm On Mar 12
2. Most piercings in their lifetime
Elaine Davidson, a former restaurant owner from Brazil, is famous for her unconditional love of piercings. Elaine got her first one in 1997 and since then has has been pierced more than 4,225 times. And she has no intention to stop.
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:44pm On Mar 12
3. Most flesh tunnels on a face
Joel Miggler from Germany is one unique person. He holds the record for the most flesh tunnels in a face. As of November 2014, the number his face tunnel count was at an unbelievable 11, with two large ones in right through his cheeks.
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:45pm On Mar 12
4. Most piercings in the tongue
Another big piercing fan on our list is Frank Vacca from the U.S. His tongue is the most pierced one in the history with a whopping 20 piercings through it!
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by FortifiedCity: 2:45pm On Mar 12
3 mad people have been shown above me
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:45pm On Mar 12
5. The most tattooed seniors
Meet a lovely couple from the U.S., Charles Helmke and Charlotte Guttenberg. Both of them are record-breaking tattoo lovers and have been named the most tattooed senior citizens. Charles’ body is 97.5% covered with tattoos, Charlotte’s is 91.5% covered.
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by FortifiedCity: 2:46pm On Mar 12
Old tattooed cargoes above me
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:48pm On Mar 12
6. Widest mouth
Francisco Domingo Joaquim “Chiquinho” has a very unique feature — he holds the record for the world’s widest mouth. This guy from Angola can open his mouth up to 17 cm wide. Now, that’s what we call jaw-dropping!
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:49pm On Mar 12
7. Longest fingernails ever (male and female)
Wolverine would’ve certainly been jealous of these claws! Two U.S. citizens, Melvin Booth and Lee Redmond hold the record for the longest (respectively) male and female nails ever. These things must’ve taken a lot of time to grow.
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:50pm On Mar 12
8. Tallest mohawk
Nothing says ‘punk’ like a rockin’ mohawk. And perhaps no one loves mohawks more than Eric Hahn, who in 2008 had the tallest mohawk measured at 68.58 cm. We wonder how much hair spray it took to achieve this record.
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:54pm On Mar 12
9. Longest hair
Xie Qiuping from China has the longest hair in the world, measured to be 5.627m long. The woman says that she stopped cutting her hair when she was 13. Perhaps the story of Rapunzel isn’t a fairytale after all?
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:55pm On Mar 12
10. Longest eyelashes
Another incredible Chinese woman on our list is You Jianxia, a record holder for the longest eyelashes in the world. Her lashes are measured at 12.40 cm. Interesting fact: You Jianxia says that she noticed the unprecedented growth of her lashes only in 2013 after the woman started a nature retreat.
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:56pm On Mar 12
11. Longest beard
A Canadian man, Sarwan Singh looks more like a genie from a lamp than a regular guy! His beard is incredible. Measuring at a length of 2.495 m, it is considered to be the longest beard in the world.
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:57pm On Mar 12
12. Smallest waist
If you think that the Kardashians have the biggest waist to hip ratio, think again. The amazing Cathie Jung from the USA has a waist measuring at only 38.1 cm in diameter!
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 2:59pm On Mar 12
13, 14. Tallest living man and shortest living woman
With an unbelievable height measuring at 251 cm, Sultan Kösen from Turkey is named the world’s tallest man alive. Jyoti Amge from India on the other hand is only 62.8 cm tall, which makes her the shortest woman alive. Think about it — Sultan is almost 4 times taller than the adorable Jyoti!
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by RoyalBlak007: 3:01pm On Mar 12
15. Tallest man ever
Although Sultan’s height sounds impressive, he would’ve seemed short in front of Robert Wadlow. Born in the U.S., Robert holds the GWR for the tallest man ever — his height measured at a dazzling 2.72 m!
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by Benjom(m): 3:26pm On Mar 12
Interesting
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by mercytripletz(f): 3:36pm On Mar 12
RoyalBlak007:.
Seriously?
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by deco22(m): 5:10pm On Mar 12
RoyalBlak007:
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by boss1310(m): 5:16pm On Mar 12
some of these people will be living with constant headaches
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by Giddymoney(m): 5:48pm On Mar 12
Front page loading........
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by Queenext: 6:20pm On Mar 12
Buhari should be included as the dullest president in the world.
So dumb that calling him "dumb " is an insult to dumb people
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by EbukaHades10(m): 6:39pm On Mar 12
Nigeria as a whole need to be in the record books
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by Nnannaou(m): 6:54pm On Mar 12
RoyalBlak007:
How does he eat?
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by josef1(m): 7:06pm On Mar 12
15
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by Premiumwriter: 7:42pm On Mar 12
FortifiedCity:12 more to come
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by Greatzeus(m): 7:52pm On Mar 12
Op you forgot magneto,his body attracts metals
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by Greatzeus(m): 7:55pm On Mar 12
And these fre.......aks
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by BELKIS(f): 8:46pm On Mar 12
wow
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by laivwire(m): 9:21pm On Mar 12
Add graphic pics abeg
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by samuelchimmy(m): 9:48pm On Mar 12
Where is the picture for the longest lashes
|Re: People With Incredible Bodies Featured In The Guinness World Records by thedrunkangels: 9:55pm On Mar 12
