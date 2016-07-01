₦airaland Forum

Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by ugojibaby: 4:55pm On Mar 12
Making millions of money online is not rocket science or a path to be tread by some selected few. One only needs to commit oneself to online money making opportunities as exemplified by a number of millionaires who have proved that anyone can make money online.

Anyone can be a member of online millionaires hall of fame, anyone can improve his or her financial status as the only secret to getting ahead is an open secret contained in one of the wise sayings of Mark Twain:

On getting started, it would be worthwhile to study the path of some selected 5 Millionaires who made lots of money online through information marketing, affiliate marketing, blogging, freelancing, and web mastering.

Akin Alabi.



Anyone looking for a prominent name to conjure with in the area of online information marketing has found the right person. Information marketing deals with the creation, promotion and sale of information products to people who are in dire need of it. Akin Alabi has distinguished himself in this area and consequently made millions from giving people the information they need by selling information products ranging from eBooks to video/audio course online. Availing yourself of his mentorship is a good step in the direction of making money online. The internet entrepreneur is also the owner of the popular online betting platform, Nairabet.

John Chow



In as much as most people know of living the “American Dream”, very few know of living the “Dot Com Lifestyle” also known as affiliate marketing that generates millions in months. Affiliate marketing is simply a means by which companies achieve deep market penetration via websites that have specific visitors. As a proof of how affiliate marketing generates millions, John Chow treads the path of informing others on how to hit big in affiliate marketing.

Linda Ikeji



Thinking of making incredible money from sheer passion can be made easy if one set sights on how Linda Ikeji made millions from blogging. As an activity that describes the act of publishing thoughts, ideas and information on a webpage, blogging is quite lucrative. Linda’s blog is one among top traffic generating blogs in Nigeria. Needless to say, the luxurious lifestyle of the blogger speaks volume of what anyone can gain from blogging.

Gbolagbade Adetunji.



When it comes to freelancing, the platform that has distinguished itself is Fiverr. Becoming a successful seller on Fiverr can be tasking if one doesn’t stand on shoulders. No shoulder could be more appropriate than that of Gbolagbade Adetunji who has made millions from selling gigs on Fiverr and offers mentorship programs for talented and eager minds. It suffices to say Freelancing on Fiverr is lucrative. I personally made N374,500 in February on Fiverr.

Seun Osewa.


Webmastering can be tasking but the financial benefits accrued from it is worthwhile in the long run. His success at creating the most visited website in Nigeria inspires others to tread the same path

Endnote.

While these selected millionaires are just a fraction of numerous others making money online, the message is clear and resounding, you too can make millions online, get started and you could possibly make the top of our list in time to come. Yes, you.

SEE SOURCE FOR MORE

Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by WebSurfer(m): 6:25am On Mar 13
care to know how many years of labour before finally getting paid ?

Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by ugojibaby: 10:55pm On Mar 13
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by Absa: 10:55pm On Mar 13
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by Mario619(m): 10:56pm On Mar 13
I will get there
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by SetrakusRa(m): 10:56pm On Mar 13
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by Worldbest281: 10:56pm On Mar 13
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by temmypotter(m): 10:56pm On Mar 13
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by ugojibaby: 10:57pm On Mar 13
WebSurfer:
care to know how many years of labour before finally getting paid ?


the most important thing is that they got paid bountifully and that they all have single heads.

Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by Alariiwo: 10:57pm On Mar 13
Seun Osewa must be in the league of Dangote and the likes..

The guy na silent billionaire. Founder of Africa's largest online forum.

Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by farouk0403(m): 10:57pm On Mar 13
They all suffer before they made it


Trial and Error but at long last they persevere

Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by Humblebloke(m): 10:57pm On Mar 13
Good for em....buh if dem tell u say e easy


na set up!!!
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by akeentech(m): 10:58pm On Mar 13
I will unseat them in the coming year and I'm very sure.

Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by danduchi(m): 10:58pm On Mar 13
Where is Seun's pics?

Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by ehardetola(m): 10:59pm On Mar 13
Where's oga Seun picture?

Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by stubbornman(m): 11:00pm On Mar 13
I really wanna learn how to make 50-100$ weekly online....someone should please teach me.....genuinely
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by Vicintonsh(m): 11:00pm On Mar 13
Takes a while before you start earning anything tangible. Most people can't wait that "while"

Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by Bsideboi(m): 11:00pm On Mar 13
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by Laredojohn(m): 11:00pm On Mar 13
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by crackerspub: 11:00pm On Mar 13
Seun is not suppose to be on the list.
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by armadeo(m): 11:01pm On Mar 13
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by dfrost: 11:01pm On Mar 13
cheesy At least something positive from the Internet and not y-y tongue
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by austino677(m): 11:02pm On Mar 13
goldenval should be on the list..... Bet9ja wink
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by Alariiwo: 11:02pm On Mar 13
farouk0403:
They all suffer before they made it


Trial and Error but at long last they persevere

Not everyone has the flair tho.

Some wear suits with tie 24/7, sit under A/C but still can earn what these guys make in a single day.
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by wizzywisdom(m): 11:03pm On Mar 13
This Seun Osewa no get picture?
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by farouk0403(m): 11:03pm On Mar 13
Alariiwo:


Not everyone has the flair tho.

Some wear suits with tie 24/7, sit under A/C but still can earn what these guys make in a single day.



Yea you are right
Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by ugojibaby: 11:04pm On Mar 13
stubbornman:
I really wanna learn how to make 50-100$ weekly online....someone should please teach me.....genuinely

their are a lot of resources that can help you at the article source. check them http://www.nigeriaonlinebusiness.com/2018/03/top-5-millionaires-who-made-their-money.html

Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by zeke100(m): 11:05pm On Mar 13
Well written




Re: Top 5 Millionaires Who Made Their Money Online And How They Did It by deafeyez: 11:06pm On Mar 13
Why not add me that have been online since 2012 tongue

