|Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:28pm
A tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operator in Akwa Ibom State, Kingsley Isong, has been honoured by the state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, for a rare show of honesty after returning a missing sum of over N300,000 to the owner.
The Keke rider, Mr. Kingsley Isong saw a parcel in his tricycle one day after retiring from his business for the day. The package contained vital documents and over 300,000 naira. He used the info in the documents and traced the owner, returned the money, and after ensuring that the documents were complete, the owner rewarded Mr. Kingsley with 500 Naira.
Kingsley’s show of patriotism was recognised on Friday, 9 March, 2018 by Gov Udom Emmanuel, represented by the Commissioner for Housing and Special Duties, Hon. Akan Okon, who presented him a dummy cheque for the sum of N400,000 during an event organised by the Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management (Dakkada), to presentation cheques to Dakkada beneficiaries.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Sam Edoho, in his speech, noted the event was held in order to fulfil the promise Governor Udom Emmanuel made at the Dakkada Business Forum during the State 30th anniversary celebration, to give start up grants to some Akwa Ibomites who exhibited the Dakkada virtues of integrity and entrepreneurship.
The promise was on Friday, fulfilled at the Ibom Plaza. The beneficiaries were Blessing Emah who produces the powder form of Ekpang Nkukwo, a modernised and simplified the process of preparing the Ekpang Nkukwu meal. She received the sum of N1 million. Another beneficiary was Samuel Asuquo, a recharge card retail agent. He was given the sum of N1 million.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/keke-rider-gets-n400k-reward-returning-lost-n300k-akwa-ibom-photos.html
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Winners72(m): 6:08pm
It pays to be honest in all ramifications because God will ensure you don't regret it. Meanwhile am meant for the first after much struggle.
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by ekems2017(f): 6:09pm
Good for him at least level don change. But wait o!
Where this people dey throw way money make i follow go pick return to the owner abeg? Somebody should tell me.
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by mayowascholar(m): 6:09pm
good one
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Partnerbiz: 6:10pm
Just like me.
kudos
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by MRAKBEE(m): 6:10pm
Buhari wud have given him 5h plus the 5h given to him by the owner of the money to make it 1k.
Can stl remember what they gave to our super falcon
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by joseo: 6:10pm
At least in this country... Good reward for being honest
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by IMASTEX: 6:10pm
The truth is we have so many honest people in Nigeria. Sadly, they are the ones far from leadership seat & wealth.
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by snazzy5050(m): 6:10pm
Those ones giving 1m what did they do??
Did they return stolen money from polithiefcians??
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:11pm
Buhari is working Nigeria is becoming a better place.
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by xmanco42: 6:11pm
honesty pay
To return 300k in this harsh economy is not easy.
you reading this, the change start with you
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Scatterscatter(m): 6:12pm
Who wants to do this business with me. Comman forget 500k in my Keke, I'll return it to you, the Governor will give me 700k as reward, I'll give you 50k while I take 150k.
Good business
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by GabrielYulaw(m): 6:12pm
You returned the money and the owner gave you 500 naira? What kind wickedness be this? .
Next time just give the money to me to wipe my as* with
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by ekmike(m): 6:12pm
The one that interest me most is the producer of the powdered form of ekpang Nkukwo.
It takes a woman that truly love you to prepare this meal for you cos it can be really stressful going through all the processes.
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by dallyemmy: 6:12pm
organizers of national awards please take note...
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by femo86(m): 6:13pm
Winners72:
You booked space writing Y
ekems2017:
You booked space writing Q
Nawa for una two ooo
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by piusnice(m): 6:13pm
And the original owner gave him 500 naira. ..smh
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Pat081: 6:15pm
So d ower of d money can nt gv him 1o or 2o k our of d money? Wot of if he fail to gv it back to him
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by ekems2017(f): 6:18pm
Sorry bros next time book with Z
femo86:
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by trustedward(m): 6:18pm
Lies! Wat would someone carrying that kinda money b doing with a tricycle
2. How long was the distance that the owner couldn’t hold it on his hands anymore
3. Where in the keke did the owner keep it that it took the driver till he was already going home to notice it.
4. Please the other person holding 1m, wat dis he return, our stolen budget?
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Pat081: 6:19pm
Scatterscatter:let do it together u will 4get d money inside my keke oh on I dnt own keke but car n we share it 40 -----60
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Nicklaus619(m): 6:20pm
The Mumu that lost the money gave the guy only N500. Shithead
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by QueenDeborah(f): 6:20pm
In dis Buhari season? Am not returning any penny. Flexing all the way
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by amiibaby(f): 6:21pm
Honesty pays
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by xmanco42: 6:21pm
Scatterscatter:na them, they have come
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Obekz: 6:22pm
Rewarded "for a rare show of honesty".. lol
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by thedondada(m): 6:23pm
Really. 500 naira from 300k.
That dude deserves to lose the money.
Well thank God the government saw it and was willing to answer the keke drivers call.
That being said it should be the rule not the exception to return that ehxij ain't rightfully yours. Those men at the top who have sold thier souls and want to kill us take note.
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by ade3164(m): 6:25pm
Z
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by obaataaokpaewu: 6:25pm
#500 for #300000 found. Some persons are "joyless " oh
Kudos to the government but hope he gets the full amount and not just a dummy cheque
|Re: Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos by emeraldgist(m): 6:26pm
This is the best form of encouragement to bring about development
