Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Keke Rider Gets N400K Reward For Returning Lost N300K In Akwa Ibom. Photos (10991 Views)

2 SS2 Students Drown In A River In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) / The Antelope My Trap Caught In Akwa Ibom (Photos) / Dubai-based Nigerian Man Dies Days After Returning To Nigeria From Dubai(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Keke rider, Mr. Kingsley Isong saw a parcel in his tricycle one day after retiring from his business for the day. The package contained vital documents and over 300,000 naira. He used the info in the documents and traced the owner, returned the money, and after ensuring that the documents were complete, the owner rewarded Mr. Kingsley with 500 Naira.



Kingsley’s show of patriotism was recognised on Friday, 9 March, 2018 by Gov Udom Emmanuel, represented by the Commissioner for Housing and Special Duties, Hon. Akan Okon, who presented him a dummy cheque for the sum of N400,000 during an event organised by the Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management (Dakkada), to presentation cheques to Dakkada beneficiaries.



The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Sam Edoho, in his speech, noted the event was held in order to fulfil the promise Governor Udom Emmanuel made at the Dakkada Business Forum during the State 30th anniversary celebration, to give start up grants to some Akwa Ibomites who exhibited the Dakkada virtues of integrity and entrepreneurship.



The promise was on Friday, fulfilled at the Ibom Plaza. The beneficiaries were Blessing Emah who produces the powder form of Ekpang Nkukwo, a modernised and simplified the process of preparing the Ekpang Nkukwu meal. She received the sum of N1 million. Another beneficiary was Samuel Asuquo, a recharge card retail agent. He was given the sum of N1 million.



Source; A tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operator in Akwa Ibom State, Kingsley Isong, has been honoured by the state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, for a rare show of honesty after returning a missing sum of over N300,000 to the owner.The Keke rider, Mr. Kingsley Isong saw a parcel in his tricycle one day after retiring from his business for the day. The package contained vital documents and over 300,000 naira. He used the info in the documents and traced the owner, returned the money, and after ensuring that the documents were complete, the owner rewarded Mr. Kingsley with 500 Naira.Kingsley’s show of patriotism was recognised on Friday, 9 March, 2018 by Gov Udom Emmanuel, represented by the Commissioner for Housing and Special Duties, Hon. Akan Okon, who presented him a dummy cheque for the sum of N400,000 during an event organised by the Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management (Dakkada), to presentation cheques to Dakkada beneficiaries.The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Sam Edoho, in his speech, noted the event was held in order to fulfil the promise Governor Udom Emmanuel made at the Dakkada Business Forum during the State 30th anniversary celebration, to give start up grants to some Akwa Ibomites who exhibited the Dakkada virtues of integrity and entrepreneurship.The promise was on Friday, fulfilled at the Ibom Plaza. The beneficiaries were Blessing Emah who produces the powder form of Ekpang Nkukwo, a modernised and simplified the process of preparing the Ekpang Nkukwu meal. She received the sum of N1 million. Another beneficiary was Samuel Asuquo, a recharge card retail agent. He was given the sum of N1 million.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/keke-rider-gets-n400k-reward-returning-lost-n300k-akwa-ibom-photos.html 4 Likes 1 Share

It pays to be honest in all ramifications because God will ensure you don't regret it. Meanwhile am meant for the first after much struggle. 13 Likes

Good for him at least level don change. But wait o!



Where this people dey throw way money make i follow go pick return to the owner abeg? Somebody should tell me. 3 Likes 1 Share

good one

Just like me.

kudos

Buhari wud have given him 5h plus the 5h given to him by the owner of the money to make it 1k.

Can stl remember what they gave to our super falcon 5 Likes

At least in this country... Good reward for being honest

The truth is we have so many honest people in Nigeria. Sadly, they are the ones far from leadership seat & wealth. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Those ones giving 1m what did they do??



Did they return stolen money from polithiefcians?? 10 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria is becoming a better place. Buhari is workingNigeria is becoming a better place.

honesty pay

To return 300k in this harsh economy is not easy.

you reading this, the change start with you 1 Like 1 Share





Good business Who wants to do this business with me. Comman forget 500k in my Keke, I'll return it to you, the Governor will give me 700k as reward, I'll give you 50k while I take 150k.Good business 13 Likes

.

Next time just give the money to me to wipe my as* with You returned the money and the owner gave you 500 naira? What kind wickedness be this?Next time just give the money to me to wipe my as* with 8 Likes 3 Shares

The one that interest me most is the producer of the powdered form of ekpang Nkukwo.



It takes a woman that truly love you to prepare this meal for you cos it can be really stressful going through all the processes.

organizers of national awards please take note...

Winners72:

It pays to be honest in all ramifications because God will ensure you don't regret it. Meanwhile am meant for the first after much struggle.

You booked space writing Y



ekems2017:

Good for him at least level don change. But wait o!



Where this people dey throw way money make i follow go pick return to the owner abeg? Somebody should tell me.

You booked space writing Q



Nawa for una two ooo You booked space writing YYou booked space writing QNawa for una two ooo 2 Likes

And the original owner gave him 500 naira. ..smh 6 Likes

? Wot of if he fail to gv it back to him So d ower of d money can nt gv him 1o or 2o k our of d money? Wot of if he fail to gv it back to him 1 Like











femo86:





You booked space writing Y







You booked space writing Q



Nawa for una two ooo Sorry bros next time book with Z

Lies! Wat would someone carrying that kinda money b doing with a tricycle

2. How long was the distance that the owner couldn’t hold it on his hands anymore

3. Where in the keke did the owner keep it that it took the driver till he was already going home to notice it.

4. Please the other person holding 1m, wat dis he return, our stolen budget? 1 Like

Scatterscatter:

Who wants to do this business with me. Comman forget 500k in my Keke, I'll return it to you, the Governor will give me 700k as reward, I'll give you 50k while I take 150k.



Good business let do it together u will 4get d money inside my keke oh on I dnt own keke but car n we share it 40 -----60 let do it together u will 4get d money inside my keke oh on I dnt own keke but car n we share it 40 -----60 1 Like

The Mumu that lost the money gave the guy only N500. Shithead 4 Likes

In dis Buhari season? Am not returning any penny. Flexing all the way 1 Like

Honesty pays

Scatterscatter:

Who wants to do this business with me. Comman forget 500k in my Keke, I'll return it to you, the Governor will give me 700k as reward, I'll give you 50k while I take 150k.



Good business na them, they have come na them, they have come

Rewarded "for a rare show of honesty".. lol

Really. 500 naira from 300k.





That dude deserves to lose the money.





Well thank God the government saw it and was willing to answer the keke drivers call.



That being said it should be the rule not the exception to return that ehxij ain't rightfully yours. Those men at the top who have sold thier souls and want to kill us take note.

Z



Kudos to the government but hope he gets the full amount and not just a dummy cheque #500 for #300000 found. Some persons are "joyless " ohKudos to the government but hope he gets the full amount and not just a dummy cheque