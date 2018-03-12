Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) (12475 Views)

Sixteen Ukrainians suspected to be oil thieves, are now being investigated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.



The foreigners are being investigated alongside a vessel: MT SAN PADRE PIO, with registration number IMO 9610339 NT 2444, handed over to it by the Nigerian Navy's Forward Operations Base, FOB Bonny, Akiama Road, Bonny Island, Rivers State.



The sixteen suspects, all Ukranians are: Vaskov Andriy; Garchev Mykhaylo; Shulga Vladyslav; Orlovkyi Ivan; Skoropupov Andrii; Nadaraia Leonid; Vorohin Andriy; Buriak Maskym; Skok Sergiy; Yakovenko Sergiy; Boiachuk Roman; Shakov Vladyslav; Serebriakov Olehshii; Tsuekanenko Gennadiy, Diachenko Dmytro and Postoiuk Sergii.



They were arrested on 23 January 2018 by the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS SAGBAMA's patrol team deployed for anti-crude oil theft and illegal bunkering operations around Odudu terminal, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.



Navy Captain S.W Olurundare, who handed over the suspects to the EFCC, said that they were arrested for allegedly operating illegally in Nigerian waters against the provisions of Nigerian Cabotage Trade Law.



The suspects would soon be charged to court when investigations are concluded.



I swear they look pitiable 1 Like

why have they not been brutalized and stripped to underwear. we all know what happens to thiefs caught here 23 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari why?



Believe me, they ain't worried. They know they r in Nigeria. 2 Likes

After a little bribe , they will regain their freedom 37 Likes 1 Share

All of them are ibos 3 Likes





See how the oyibo suspects look like a boy-band group posing for an album cover.

Not even a handcuff on any of them.



It looks like a photoshoot for Chevron's calendar even.



If the suspects were Nigerians they'd sit them on the floor with battered faces wearing only boxers and cuffs on their legs.

Which way Naija, why the selective professionalism? See how the oyibo suspects look like a boy-band group posing for an album cover.Not even a handcuff on any of them.It looks like a photoshoot for Chevron's calendar even.If the suspects were Nigerians they'd sit them on the floor with battered faces wearing only boxers and cuffs on their legs.Which way Naija, why the selective professionalism? 54 Likes 6 Shares

Natin go happen them go free them ... Nigeria 2 Likes

BABANGBALI:

All of them are ibos You and buhari are obviously smoking the same thing. Just that he is complementing his with good food and vegetable while you complement yours with gala and origin bitters You and buhari are obviously smoking the same thing. Just that he is complementing his with good food and vegetable while you complement yours with gala and origin bitters 14 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:

talk ya rubbish talk ya rubbish 1 Like

I can't find any Navy boat or personnel in any of these pics.

See their names sef. Arshavin, coman carry ya brothers.

What else do you expects It is easy to find a thousand soldiers, but hard to find a good general. This proverb notes the difficulty of finding an outstanding leader.............Ask Buhari

BABANGBALI:

All of them are ibos

Na Quaker oats deh your skull. No brains Na Quaker oats deh your skull. No brains 4 Likes

We all know that with diplomacy they will all be sent free

Arrested ? What a joke.



The people are enjoying on their boat and smiling at the camera.



No be Nigeria again ?



I love this country. 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:

oya shoot!!! oya shoot!!! 1 Like

Thieves

The fascists are even smiling.

They should be forced to complete their sentence here!

Ibos again

There are nothing showing they're being arrested. Oh, I guess they're not Nigerians or blacks who'd be illegally handcuffed like apes.

NwaAmaikpe:

drop it like its hot drop it like its hot 3 Likes

Z

Ukrainians fkup.



Ordinary Nigeria security Network they can use better machine gun finish in a second. 1 Like

See as dem pose for camera self

They will free dem, within few hours, let it be other Nigeria youths doing dis they will be killed and take there body to the community for massive burial.

I think they are posing for the camera. They are not been arrested. Or is it because they are foreigners