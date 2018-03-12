₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by aminulive: 7:50pm
Sixteen Ukrainians suspected to be oil thieves, are now being investigated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The foreigners are being investigated alongside a vessel: MT SAN PADRE PIO, with registration number IMO 9610339 NT 2444, handed over to it by the Nigerian Navy's Forward Operations Base, FOB Bonny, Akiama Road, Bonny Island, Rivers State.
The sixteen suspects, all Ukranians are: Vaskov Andriy; Garchev Mykhaylo; Shulga Vladyslav; Orlovkyi Ivan; Skoropupov Andrii; Nadaraia Leonid; Vorohin Andriy; Buriak Maskym; Skok Sergiy; Yakovenko Sergiy; Boiachuk Roman; Shakov Vladyslav; Serebriakov Olehshii; Tsuekanenko Gennadiy, Diachenko Dmytro and Postoiuk Sergii.
They were arrested on 23 January 2018 by the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS SAGBAMA's patrol team deployed for anti-crude oil theft and illegal bunkering operations around Odudu terminal, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Navy Captain S.W Olurundare, who handed over the suspects to the EFCC, said that they were arrested for allegedly operating illegally in Nigerian waters against the provisions of Nigerian Cabotage Trade Law.
The suspects would soon be charged to court when investigations are concluded.
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by sarrki(m): 7:51pm
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by sarrki(m): 7:52pm
I swear they look pitiable
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Caustics: 7:56pm
why have they not been brutalized and stripped to underwear. we all know what happens to thiefs caught here
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by ameri9ja: 7:57pm
Buhari why?
Believe me, they ain't worried. They know they r in Nigeria.
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Kenndee(m): 8:07pm
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Tocheagle(m): 8:24pm
After a little bribe , they will regain their freedom
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by BABANGBALI: 9:32pm
All of them are ibos
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:32pm
See how the oyibo suspects look like a boy-band group posing for an album cover.
Not even a handcuff on any of them.
It looks like a photoshoot for Chevron's calendar even.
If the suspects were Nigerians they'd sit them on the floor with battered faces wearing only boxers and cuffs on their legs.
Which way Naija, why the selective professionalism?
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by smithsydny(m): 9:32pm
Natin go happen them go free them ... Nigeria
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by themonk(m): 9:33pm
BABANGBALI:You and buhari are obviously smoking the same thing. Just that he is complementing his with good food and vegetable while you complement yours with gala and origin bitters
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by smithsydny(m): 9:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:talk ya rubbish
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by frinx: 9:33pm
I can't find any Navy boat or personnel in any of these pics.
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Rekyz(m): 9:34pm
See their names sef. Arshavin, coman carry ya brothers.
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by miraclear: 9:34pm
What else do you expects It is easy to find a thousand soldiers, but hard to find a good general. This proverb notes the difficulty of finding an outstanding leader.............Ask Buhari
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by blessedweapon(m): 9:34pm
BABANGBALI:
Na Quaker oats deh your skull. No brains
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Holywizard(m): 9:34pm
We all know that with diplomacy they will all be sent free
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Billyonaire: 9:35pm
Arrested ? What a joke.
The people are enjoying on their boat and smiling at the camera.
No be Nigeria again ?
I love this country.
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by harmbhrosz(m): 9:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:oya shoot!!!
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by unitysheart(m): 9:35pm
Thieves
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by phreakabit(m): 9:35pm
The fascists are even smiling.
They should be forced to complete their sentence here!
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Princeofnigeria(m): 9:35pm
Ibos again
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Goahead(m): 9:35pm
There are nothing showing they're being arrested. Oh, I guess they're not Nigerians or blacks who'd be illegally handcuffed like apes.
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Kakamorufu(m): 9:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:drop it like its hot
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by emmanuelcrawler(m): 9:36pm
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by sdindan: 9:36pm
Ukrainians fkup.
Ordinary Nigeria security Network they can use better machine gun finish in a second.
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by SleekyP(m): 9:36pm
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Decapo: 9:36pm
See as dem pose for camera self
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by Carter4luv(m): 9:38pm
They will free dem, within few hours, let it be other Nigeria youths doing dis they will be killed and take there body to the community for massive burial.
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by RexEmmyGee(m): 9:38pm
I think they are posing for the camera. They are not been arrested. Or is it because they are foreigners
|Re: EFCC Arrests 16 Ukrainians In Rivers For Oil Theft (PHOTOS) by BABANGBALI: 9:39pm
blessedweapon:
