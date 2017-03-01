Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics (9987 Views)

'Mother, her three children murdered in an uncompleted church building in Lagos



A mother and her three children were killed by unknown persons in an uncompleted church building at Agbowa, near Ikorodu in Lagos state in the early hours today. Someone said they were killed with grinding stones.



Lagos state Commissioner of Police disclosed this at a press conference held at the state police command headquarters today. According to Owoseni, the police was called to the murder scene at about 4:30am.



“The incident happened at about 3 am this morning at Agbowa in Ikorodu. The three murdered children were aged four, five and nine. The mother of the children was also wounded and later died in the hospital’’ he said.

The Commissioner said the police was still investigating the motive behind the killings, promising that the culprits will be apprehended and prosecuted'







chisos.

The evil that men do.

#so_sympathetic.

The muderers will never have peace in their lives. 14 Likes 1 Share

Where is their Father? Who owns the church or uncompleted building? Why were they sleeping in the church? Why were they killed with a household utensil? So many questions to be answered. This is obviously an insider job. I rule out robbers, ritualist or kidnappers. They appear like destitutes to me probably seeking shelter in the church. The dreads on one of the children suggests it may be a white garment church member. Hence the church may be a white garment church. 12 Likes 1 Share

rest in peace to them 1 Like

RIP



Rip Mehn!Rip

Why is it related to church most time.... May God please intervene.....

Where is the husband?

Osalobua!!! What could be the offense of these little kids? What kind of wickedness is this? 1 Like

Lagos state , the crime capital of Nigeria.



Rip Mum and kids. May your killers never know peace



Their father must be questioned asap! This cannot be random. 2 Likes

The amount of bloodshed in this country in recent times. Hmmn. 2 Likes

too bad

There is no more love on the streets, drugs, murder, strife envy and jealousy took over the scene, sodom and gomorah felt like saints beside our many sins, how then can we see when we constantly live in hypocrisy

Rip may ur souls rest in peace

This our world is becoming something else, may God have mercy on us all

Evil world we live in!

may their souls rest in perfect peace But why?may their souls rest in perfect peace

The heart of a man is truly wicked

Ooo God this is too much, the child are too young for this kind of death, may they rest in perfect peace.

Hmmm rip

Does she have a husband?



If yes, where was he when this evil was happening





Start investigations with him.

Soon I ll personally n collectively ban my self on nairaland becos graphic n bloody pics has been on increase... RIP d dead

But wait what's with this ikorodu all the time or am i the only one thinking out loud. Most of the evil acts perpetrated in Lagos are mostly done in Ikorodu or somewhere near Ikorodu. Kilode!! ??



O ga o!!...RIP anyways to the departed

dealslip:

Where is their Father? Who owns the church or uncompleted building? Why were they sleeping in the church? Why were they killed with a household utensil? So many questions to be answered. This is obviously an insider job. I rule out robbers, ritualist or kidnappers. They appear like destitutes to me probably seeking shelter in the church. The dreads on one of the children suggests it may be a white garment church member. Hence the church may be a white garment church.

What did you smoke this morning/ how did you come to the erroneous conclusion that it was white garment church?



Are the pastors or members of pentecostal churches saints? Just because the murders took lace in a church doesn't mean it was church people that did the killing.



Allow the police to unravel the mystery, stop making un informed rants here. What did you smoke this morning/ how did you come to the erroneous conclusion that it was white garment church?Are the pastors or members of pentecostal churches saints? Just because the murders took lace in a church doesn't mean it was church people that did the killing.Allow the police to unravel the mystery, stop making un informed rants here. 1 Like