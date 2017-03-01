₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,232 members, 3,394,915 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 11:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics (9987 Views)
Lady Sends Nudes Of Her 3-Month-Old Niece To Guy That Asked For Her Unclad Pics / Two Married Men Raped Girl 13, In An Uncompleted Building / Woman Throws Her 3-day-old Baby Into Dustbin In Edo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by stephenduru: 8:31am
As shared by Uju yesterday......
'Mother, her three children murdered in an uncompleted church building in Lagos
A mother and her three children were killed by unknown persons in an uncompleted church building at Agbowa, near Ikorodu in Lagos state in the early hours today. Someone said they were killed with grinding stones.
Lagos state Commissioner of Police disclosed this at a press conference held at the state police command headquarters today. According to Owoseni, the police was called to the murder scene at about 4:30am.
“The incident happened at about 3 am this morning at Agbowa in Ikorodu. The three murdered children were aged four, five and nine. The mother of the children was also wounded and later died in the hospital’’ he said.
The Commissioner said the police was still investigating the motive behind the killings, promising that the culprits will be apprehended and prosecuted'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/mother-her-three-children-murdered-in.html
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by stephenduru: 8:31am
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by Dosmay(m): 8:33am
chisos.
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by Amarabae(f): 8:37am
The evil that men do.
#so_sympathetic.
The muderers will never have peace in their lives.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by dealslip(f): 8:49am
Where is their Father? Who owns the church or uncompleted building? Why were they sleeping in the church? Why were they killed with a household utensil? So many questions to be answered. This is obviously an insider job. I rule out robbers, ritualist or kidnappers. They appear like destitutes to me probably seeking shelter in the church. The dreads on one of the children suggests it may be a white garment church member. Hence the church may be a white garment church.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by miqos02(m): 10:11am
rest in peace to them
1 Like
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by Yugosng(m): 10:12am
RIP
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by Category1: 10:12am
Mehn!
Rip
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by figure007: 10:12am
Why is it related to church most time.... May God please intervene.....
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by Keneking: 10:12am
Where is the husband?
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by miredia(m): 10:12am
Osalobua!!! What could be the offense of these little kids? What kind of wickedness is this?
1 Like
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by sweatlana: 10:13am
Lagos state , the crime capital of Nigeria.
Rip Mum and kids. May your killers never know peace
Their father must be questioned asap! This cannot be random.
2 Likes
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by kennyone: 10:13am
The amount of bloodshed in this country in recent times. Hmmn.
2 Likes
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by fryoobest(m): 10:14am
too bad
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by Howmon: 10:15am
There is no more love on the streets, drugs, murder, strife envy and jealousy took over the scene, sodom and gomorah felt like saints beside our many sins, how then can we see when we constantly live in hypocrisy
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by yungengr(m): 10:15am
Rip may ur souls rest in peace
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by agulion: 10:15am
This our world is becoming something else, may God have mercy on us all
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by Gistedge(f): 10:16am
Evil world we live in!
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by ginajet(f): 10:16am
But why? may their souls rest in perfect peace
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by makdcash(m): 10:16am
The heart of a man is truly wicked
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by Botango23(m): 10:17am
Ooo God this is too much, the child are too young for this kind of death, may they rest in perfect peace.
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by mawunme12(f): 10:17am
Hmmm rip
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by chuose2: 10:17am
1 Like
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by midehi2(f): 10:18am
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by Rikkybae: 10:19am
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by Khaynet(m): 10:19am
Does she have a husband?
If yes, where was he when this evil was happening
Start investigations with him.
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by ajarossi(m): 10:19am
Soon I ll personally n collectively ban my self on nairaland becos graphic n bloody pics has been on increase... RIP d dead
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by MakeWeTalk: 10:20am
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by smartkester: 10:20am
But wait what's with this ikorodu all the time or am i the only one thinking out loud. Most of the evil acts perpetrated in Lagos are mostly done in Ikorodu or somewhere near Ikorodu. Kilode!! ??
O ga o!!...RIP anyways to the departed
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by quentin06: 10:20am
dealslip:
What did you smoke this morning/ how did you come to the erroneous conclusion that it was white garment church?
Are the pastors or members of pentecostal churches saints? Just because the murders took lace in a church doesn't mean it was church people that did the killing.
Allow the police to unravel the mystery, stop making un informed rants here.
1 Like
|Re: Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics by godunia(m): 10:21am
2 Timothy 3:13 says in the last days evil men and impostors will advance from and to worse. Jehovah please protect us. May God grant them resurrection on the last day and give the family the fortitude to bear the lose
1 Like 1 Share
Jobless Man Impregnates His Neighbours Wife... Funny Stuff.. / Gunmen Kill Three In Fresh Adamawa Attack / Man Jailed Five Years For Selling Child For N10m
Viewing this topic: yommen, sulicon(m), UNFADINGG, ekygirl(f), MENELIK1, YoungBlackRico, 3KINGZ18, haryorbarmie83(m), Eliz24(f), Toonice(m), naturalhealth7, DANDeGENERAL(m), myvic70(m), akosapatrick, wasiudvd(m), Uncommon, overhypedsteve(m), IemFava(f), kelvin22(m), afrosolomon(m), Opetech(m), eaglebeing(m), wasco8(m), opegold11, sagitariusbaby(m), OKTolu(m), Christardor, Silialuv(f), francisbarrack(m), Elliot2(m), jstburner(m), Yhinkss(m), titiakins, Naturallyme, chidextec, OlaMiki, olumig(m), northvietnam(m), geedeex2(m), scampy(m), omoobaswagga(m), desiji and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6