|Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by CastedDude: 7:55pm On Mar 12
Meet Dr. Obinna Ebirim, the young Nigerian man who is making the country proud both home and abroad especially in the United Kingdom. According to confirmed information obtained by National Helm, Dr. Obinna who holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from the University of Port Harcourt - is a postgraduate governor and a member of board of governors at the Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen Scotland.
According to reports, Obinna, is the first Nigerian and only black man to currently hold such post (member of governing body) at the prestigious university in the UK.
Due to his striking humility and nature to positively affect those around him, the former personal Assistant to Commissioner of Health in Imo state, Dr. Obinna had to take a part-time job as a kitchen assistant in the United Kingdom just to make some extra bucks despite his qualification as a medical doctor in the UK.
Dr. Obinna Ebirim is also a fellow of the United States Mandela Washington Fellowship for young African leaders and is currently a senior program officer for International Vaccine Access Center projects in Nigeria.
He also volunteers as a medical doctor in his church’s free sickbay for poor parishioners. Obinna is founder of the Impact Driven Young Leaders Initiative, a member of All Progress Youth Forum, and content developer for YALI Network Abuja.
Obinna is a recipient of many awards including Glitz Award Student Activist of the Year 2010, Timiwest Oyins Integrity Award for Innovative Leadership 2011, Association of Resident Doctors UPTH Medical House Officer of the Year 2012/2013. He is a member of Nigerian Medical Association and also the ruling political party in Nigeria - All Progressive Congress.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/obinna-ebirim-the-first-nigerian-among-the-governing-body-of-uk-university.html
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by ameri9ja: 7:56pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by CastedDude: 7:56pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by sarrki(m): 7:57pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by Gossiplover: 8:01pm On Mar 12
so despite much pleas, you have refused to have common sense. you used to make sense before during Jonathan's regime..I don't know whats happening now. Is the the doctor not a Nigerian.. so because he is Igbo, the OP should ignore him. you people should stop with all this tribalistic nonsense. Dr. Obinna is a NIGERIAN and a very smart one at that...stop looking at the names and start looking at achievements.
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by TheSorrowfulMan: 8:03pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by sarrki(m): 8:04pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by Preshy561(f): 8:04pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by sarrki(m): 8:05pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by Preshy561(f): 8:05pm On Mar 12
why always Igbos..
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by sarrki(m): 8:06pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by Preshy561(f): 8:07pm On Mar 12
sarrki:you are really polluting this thread..get away from here
throughout last week you have been restless because of positive news coming from all corners ...had it been he was caught with drugs now you won't let us hear word..
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by TailofdeNight: 8:07pm On Mar 12
Nice one mazi Obinna more power to ur elbow
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by Preshy561(f): 8:08pm On Mar 12
sarrki:no,you keep quiet and get out from here. .this news isn't about cows
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by Gossiplover: 8:09pm On Mar 12
since you are nationalistic, why are you criticizing the OP for reporting about a NIGERIAN who is doing well abroad. is he not still our countryman. Oga, upgrade urself and stop displaying childish sentiments online. it's shameful
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by Gossiplover: 8:10pm On Mar 12
leave the jonsing guy wey no wan get sense. he is always expecting bad news from the Igbos..I don't know why
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by Preshy561(f): 8:14pm On Mar 12
Gossiplover:it's so irritating coming from an old man like that.
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by Preshy561(f): 8:17pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by Ayoswit(f): 9:38pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by sdindan: 9:38pm On Mar 12
Ndi Igbo nwere mmadu.
Proudly Igbotic.
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by muhammed50(m): 9:39pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by themonk(m): 9:39pm On Mar 12
sarrki:You always make a dunce of yourself while claiming to be patriotic. I have seen threads about igbos where you collectively refferred to them as ipobs or used other derogatory nomenclatures to collectively reffer to igbos even though you know not all igbos are ipob.
Now you are pained that someone only reports about the achievements of his tribesmen. How does that make him less nationalistic? Do you know if that is his own facet of journalism or blogging? Cant somebody like his tribesmen again in peace?
The fact that you went through this thread history to check if he has been posting the achievements of other tribes show how tribalistic you are. How do you conflict what is really in your heart with what you type everyday on nairaland and still sleep at night. That meagre sum your political allies pay you can never be enough to heal the wounds you inflict in your heart Mr Patroitic Sarrki
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by swagagolic01(m): 9:40pm On Mar 12
IgBo = greatness
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by musa234(m): 9:41pm On Mar 12
sarrki:you are a tribal bigot and an idiot. What's your problem?
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:41pm On Mar 12
Before opening this thread; I could have sworn with my life that the said achiever is an Igbo fellow
And as I opened the thread I wasn't surprised
Truly this poo hole is withholding our progress
Anyways
Igbo amaka!
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by iamkeyz(m): 9:42pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by BABANGBALI: 9:46pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by fucktoto: 9:46pm On Mar 12
|Re: Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black by dynicks(m): 9:48pm On Mar 12
