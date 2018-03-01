Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Obinna Ebirim Robert Gordon University Member Of Governing Body: The Only Black (15164 Views)

Iyore Olaye Graduates From Ivy League School As Only Black Lady In 2016 / Robert Gordon University, UK to Visit Edubureau Office In Nigeria on Friday. / Ambode Appoints Members Of Governing Council In State’s Tertiary Institutions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, Obinna, is the first Nigerian and only black man to currently hold such post (member of governing body) at the prestigious university in the UK.



Due to his striking humility and nature to positively affect those around him, the former personal Assistant to Commissioner of Health in Imo state, Dr. Obinna had to take a part-time job as a kitchen assistant in the United Kingdom just to make some extra bucks despite his qualification as a medical doctor in the UK.



Dr. Obinna Ebirim is also a fellow of the United States Mandela Washington Fellowship for young African leaders and is currently a senior program officer for International Vaccine Access Center projects in Nigeria.



He also volunteers as a medical doctor in his church’s free sickbay for poor parishioners. Obinna is founder of the Impact Driven Young Leaders Initiative, a member of All Progress Youth Forum, and content developer for YALI Network Abuja.



Obinna is a recipient of many awards including Glitz Award Student Activist of the Year 2010, Timiwest Oyins Integrity Award for Innovative Leadership 2011, Association of Resident Doctors UPTH Medical House Officer of the Year 2012/2013. He is a member of Nigerian Medical Association and also the ruling political party in Nigeria - All Progressive Congress.



Source; Meet Dr. Obinna Ebirim, the young Nigerian man who is making the country proud both home and abroad especially in the United Kingdom. According to confirmed information obtained by National Helm, Dr. Obinna who holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from the University of Port Harcourt - is a postgraduate governor and a member of board of governors at the Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen Scotland.According to reports, Obinna, is the first Nigerian and only black man to currently hold such post (member of governing body) at the prestigious university in the UK.Due to his striking humility and nature to positively affect those around him, the former personal Assistant to Commissioner of Health in Imo state, Dr. Obinna had to take a part-time job as a kitchen assistant in the United Kingdom just to make some extra bucks despite his qualification as a medical doctor in the UK.Dr. Obinna Ebirim is also a fellow of the United States Mandela Washington Fellowship for young African leaders and is currently a senior program officer for International Vaccine Access Center projects in Nigeria.He also volunteers as a medical doctor in his church’s free sickbay for poor parishioners. Obinna is founder of the Impact Driven Young Leaders Initiative, a member of All Progress Youth Forum, and content developer for YALI Network Abuja.Obinna is a recipient of many awards including Glitz Award Student Activist of the Year 2010, Timiwest Oyins Integrity Award for Innovative Leadership 2011, Association of Resident Doctors UPTH Medical House Officer of the Year 2012/2013. He is a member of Nigerian Medical Association and also the ruling political party in Nigeria - All Progressive Congress.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/obinna-ebirim-the-first-nigerian-among-the-governing-body-of-uk-university.html 8 Likes 3 Shares

This Buhari sef.

U go up, Buhari.

U come down, Buhari.

Everything, Buhari.

Buhari, why?!

FOR WHAT??!!

I dedicate this FTC to Buhari. 2 Likes

You will never bring. Thread of others



Only one sided always 4 Likes 2 Shares

Op you have to be patriotic in your reporting timeline

sarrki:

Op you have to be patriotic in your reporting timeline so despite much pleas, you have refused to have common sense. you used to make sense before during Jonathan's regime..I don't know whats happening now. Is the the doctor not a Nigerian.. so because he is Igbo, the OP should ignore him. you people should stop with all this tribalistic nonsense. Dr. Obinna is a NIGERIAN and a very smart one at that...stop looking at the names and start looking at achievements. 56 Likes 5 Shares

sarrki:

Op you have to be patriotic in your reporting timeline





For your mind now, becoming a certified Zombie is being patriotic For your mind now, becoming a certified Zombie is being patriotic 35 Likes 4 Shares

Gossiplover:

so despite much pleas, you have refused to have sense. is the man not a Nigerian.. so because he is Igbo, the OP should ignore him. you people should stop with all this tribalistic nonsense. Dr. Obinna is a NIGERIAN and a very smart one at that...

Keep quiet



The op know and understand better



His reporting timeline is one-sided Keep quietThe op know and understand betterHis reporting timeline is one-sided 2 Likes

sarrki:

Op you have to be patriotic in your reporting timeline jealousy..who stopped you from posting your amala ati ewedu threads on nl.. jealousy..who stopped you from posting your amala ati ewedu threads on nl.. 51 Likes 2 Shares

Gossiplover:

so despite much pleas, you have refused to have common sense. you used to make sense before during Jonathan's regime..I don't know whats happening now. Is the the doctor not a Nigerian.. so because he is Igbo, the OP should ignore him. you people should stop with all this tribalistic nonsense. Dr. Obinna is a NIGERIAN and a very smart one at that...stop looking at the names and start looking at achievements.

Oga charge and bail lawyer



Go and check my thread its nationalistic in nature Oga charge and bail lawyerGo and check my thread its nationalistic in nature

why always Igbos.. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Preshy561:



jealousy..who stopped you from posting your amala ati ewedu threads on nl..

Keep quiet Keep quiet 1 Like

sarrki:





Oga charge and bail lawyer



Go and check my thread its nationalistic in nature you are really polluting this thread..get away from here





throughout last week you have been restless because of positive news coming from all corners ...had it been he was caught with drugs now you won't let us hear word.. you are really polluting this thread..get away from herethroughout last week you have been restless because of positive news coming from all corners ...had it been he was caught with drugs now you won't let us hear word.. 45 Likes 3 Shares

Nice one mazi Obinna more power to ur elbow 6 Likes

sarrki:



Keep quiet no,you keep quiet and get out from here. .this news isn't about cows no,you keep quiet and get out from here. .this news isn't about cows 39 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Oga charge and bail lawyer



Go and check my thread its nationalistic in nature since you are nationalistic, why are you criticizing the OP for reporting about a NIGERIAN who is doing well abroad. is he not still our countryman. Oga, upgrade urself and stop displaying childish sentiments online. it's shameful 18 Likes 4 Shares

Preshy561:



you are really polluting this thread..get away from here





throughout last week you have been restless because of positive news coming from all corners ...had it been he was caught with drugs now you won't let us hear word.. leave the jonsing guy wey no wan get sense. he is always expecting bad news from the Igbos..I don't know why 7 Likes 1 Share

Gossiplover:

leave the jonsing guy wey no wan get sense. he is always expecting bad news from the Igbos..I don't know why it's so irritating coming from an old man like that. it's so irritating coming from an old man like that. 2 Likes

lalasticlala

Ok, seen

Ndi Igbo nwere mmadu.



Proudly Igbotic. 22 Likes 3 Shares

Juju guy

sarrki:





Keep quiet



The op know and understand better



His reporting timeline is one-sided You always make a dunce of yourself while claiming to be patriotic. I have seen threads about igbos where you collectively refferred to them as ipobs or used other derogatory nomenclatures to collectively reffer to igbos even though you know not all igbos are ipob.



Now you are pained that someone only reports about the achievements of his tribesmen. How does that make him less nationalistic? Do you know if that is his own facet of journalism or blogging? Cant somebody like his tribesmen again in peace?



The fact that you went through this thread history to check if he has been posting the achievements of other tribes show how tribalistic you are. How do you conflict what is really in your heart with what you type everyday on nairaland and still sleep at night. That meagre sum your political allies pay you can never be enough to heal the wounds you inflict in your heart Mr Patroitic Sarrki You always make a dunce of yourself while claiming to be patriotic. I have seen threads about igbos where you collectively refferred to them as ipobs or used other derogatory nomenclatures to collectively reffer to igbos even though you know not all igbos are ipob.Now you are pained that someone only reports about the achievements of his tribesmen. How does that make him less nationalistic? Do you know if that is his own facet of journalism or blogging? Cant somebody like his tribesmen again in peace?The fact that you went through this thread history to check if he has been posting the achievements of other tribes show how tribalistic you are. How do you conflict what is really in your heart with what you type everyday on nairaland and still sleep at night. That meagre sum your political allies pay you can never be enough to heal the wounds you inflict in your heart Mr Patroitic Sarrki 16 Likes 1 Share

IgBo = greatness 10 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

You will never bring. Thread of others



Only one sided always you are a tribal bigot and an idiot. What's your problem? you are a tribal bigot and an idiot. What's your problem? 7 Likes





And as I opened the thread I wasn't surprised



Truly this poo hole is withholding our progress



Anyways



Igbo amaka! Before opening this thread; I could have sworn with my life that the said achiever is an Igbo fellowAnd as I opened the thread I wasn't surprisedTruly this poo hole is withholding our progressAnywaysIgbo amaka! 14 Likes

Preshy561:



no,you keep quiet and get out from here. .this news isn't about cows Chai! Chai! 5 Likes

Yoruba man representing Nigeria very well outside the country unlike the developers of asia

sarrki:

Op you have to be patriotic in your reporting timeline

booohari is a gworo-chewing fooolani terrorist. booohari is a gworo-chewing fooolani terrorist. 5 Likes