|Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 8:29pm
A Facebook named Jasper shared photos of farmers attacked by Fulani herdsmen in his community and wrote...
'The jihadist Fulani herdsmen yesterday unleashed mayhem on this innocent farmers from my community. Enyanwigwe village of igbeagu community in izzi local government Area of Ebonyi state. From the information gathered from the villager who were fleeing out from they various settlement, had it that the trouble ensued as a result of misunderstanding between the farmers and the herders who allowed they cattles to feed on their farms. Recall that is not up to a month the same blood thirsty Fulani herdsmen did the same to indigent of ivo local government in Ebonyi state. I want the state government to come to our aid as any further attack will amount to reprisal'.
Disclaimer:This is not Trezzy Helm's eyewitness account but a story shared by a FB user Jasper.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 8:30pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by madridguy(m): 8:30pm
My heartbeat is faster than normal.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by sarrki(m): 8:35pm
Lets tell ourselves the truth
I think Boko Boiz metamorphosized to this Fulani herdsmen
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by BlackAdam55(m): 8:36pm
oh boy see as them slice the man hand
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by sarrki(m): 8:37pm
Its looking like a well structured plan being executed in faces
Thee is more to this story than this Fulani herdsmen
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by sarrki(m): 8:38pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by horsepower101: 8:38pm
Ndigbo. We need to organize a vigilante to protect ebonyi farmers. We cannot allow this to continue unchecked.
Nnamdi Kanu through IPOB tried to do something similar but our useless governors proscribed them.
Now we are left defenseless.
Where is bakassi boys?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by guterMann: 8:40pm
Umahi's boys struck again.
He is playing politics with the lives of Ebonyi.
You want to please Buhari by approving grazing in Ebonyi?
FYI a typical Fulani man can not be apleased,unless you give him power.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by conductorL5: 8:42pm
horsepower101:Some efulefu people were screaming when Kanu formed BSS.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by horsepower101: 8:46pm
conductorL5:
The wisdom of that man Nnamdi kanu is too much.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by kestolove95(f): 8:49pm
make una dey finish una population dey blame am on buhari, dat one concern una..its btwn akpabio vs udom..now dey farmers are taking the shots and all we know is fulani herdsmen
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by cana882(m): 8:51pm
Everything now is linked to herdsmen. Person shiit for your backyard, herdsmen. Your pawpaw you plant never still ripe, herdsmen. Bloggers fear God o
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by sekundosekundo: 8:59pm
It is now I know what MUMUmmadu COWhari meant by these two statements;
1 I will make Nigeria ungovernable.
2 Baboons and monkeys (Nigrrians) will soak with blood.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by sekundosekundo: 9:06pm
sarrki:
No sir, MUMUmmadu COWhari has defeated Boko haram.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by Treasure17(m): 9:22pm
This Fulani herdsmen issue is really escalating and it seems the federal government is not ready or lack the competency to stem the tide. I don't just understand. And I guess there are well to do people funding these guys to perpetrate evil in order to achieve their political mission.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:27pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by lagosmp3(m): 10:27pm
Nigeria
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by Wizberg12(m): 10:27pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by phreakabit(m): 10:27pm
Igbos should treat this as a regional matter and not a state matter.
This is how it started in the Middle Belt.
First Ebonyi..... Who next?
Lets face this people with the only language they understand.
Violence begets violence.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by hammer6U: 10:27pm
cc Ngozi123, Amarabae, Afam4eva, Point B
We must pray against the spirit of stupid leaders in the SE.
Fulani that occupied people's land in the middle-belt by force and the people are praying for how to expel them, are the same people Dave Umahi brought into Ebonyi, balance on chair and making declaration to himself, that;
"if Ebonyi person go near their cow, they will buy two cow, one for Umahi and one for the fulani and if fulani destroy Ebonyi farm, they will be asked to leave."
Now the average man is losing his hand, head and wife, daughters/children murdered and raped.
Brethren, we must pray against the spirit of stupid leaders.
See him kneeling for second term. This man will sacrifice everybody for second term, dat is all he cares about.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by konoplyanka: 10:28pm
These Wawa cowards. I trust anambra igbos.
Herdsmen dare not try this with real igbos.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by nuoladee: 10:28pm
These amimals are asking for trouble.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by Primusinterpares(m): 10:29pm
This thing is getting out ta hand o... this Fulani herds men issue shouldn't be overlooked o...
cc buhari
cc chief of army staff
cc All governors
cc all senators
cc all members of the house of reps
cc all traditional leaders
cc The JTF
cc All political Afficonados
Lets come together -
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by ihitenansa: 10:29pm
these animals,..
and buhari is busy calling for prayers for these devils in animal form
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by ybalogs(m): 10:30pm
All in the bid to demonise Al Islam, "Jihadist" had to be added. Smh
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by ihitenansa: 10:30pm
konoplyanka:shaddap with afonjastic idiocy
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by benn94(m): 10:30pm
these blood suckers shouldn't be allowed into Igboland for what so ever. the should be killed before the even get in. ha na buhari bu cha ndi ara.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by chuksjuve(m): 10:30pm
sarrki:
How do you sleep?
You are turning to another thing else..
Your level of sycophancy has gone beyond normal...
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by blackbeau1(f): 10:30pm
Blood thirsty demons have been released from other countries to settle in nigeria
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) by emmxzy(m): 10:30pm
most of these terrorist are not from nigeria, they are from lake chad,niger republic......all na scam...they have sponsor in nigeria that gave them go ahead be wise
