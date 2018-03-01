Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) (7563 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic Photos) / Fulani Herdsmen Cut Off Man"s Hand In Edo (Graphic Photos) / Prostitute Bites Off Man’s Ear During Fight Over Sex (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'The jihadist Fulani herdsmen yesterday unleashed mayhem on this innocent farmers from my community. Enyanwigwe village of igbeagu community in izzi local government Area of Ebonyi state. From the information gathered from the villager who were fleeing out from they various settlement, had it that the trouble ensued as a result of misunderstanding between the farmers and the herders who allowed they cattles to feed on their farms. Recall that is not up to a month the same blood thirsty Fulani herdsmen did the same to indigent of ivo local government in Ebonyi state. I want the state government to come to our aid as any further attack will amount to reprisal'.



Disclaimer:This is not Trezzy Helm's eyewitness account but a story shared by a FB user Jasper.







Source: A Facebook named Jasper shared photos of farmers attacked by Fulani herdsmen in his community and wrote...'The jihadist Fulani herdsmen yesterday unleashed mayhem on this innocent farmers from my community. Enyanwigwe village of igbeagu community in izzi local government Area of Ebonyi state. From the information gathered from the villager who were fleeing out from they various settlement, had it that the trouble ensued as a result of misunderstanding between the farmers and the herders who allowed they cattles to feed on their farms. Recall that is not up to a month the same blood thirsty Fulani herdsmen did the same to indigent of ivo local government in Ebonyi state. I want the state government to come to our aid as any further attack will amount to reprisal'.Disclaimer:This is not Trezzy Helm's eyewitness account but a story shared by a FB user Jasper.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-attack-farmers-in_12.html?m=1

My heartbeat is faster than normal. 1 Like

Lets tell ourselves the truth



I think Boko Boiz metamorphosized to this Fulani herdsmen 12 Likes

oh boy see as them slice the man hand oh boy see as them slice the man hand

Its looking like a well structured plan being executed in faces



Thee is more to this story than this Fulani herdsmen 2 Likes

Its looking like a well structured plan being executed in phases



Thee is more to this story than this Fulani herdsmen

Ndigbo. We need to organize a vigilante to protect ebonyi farmers. We cannot allow this to continue unchecked.



Nnamdi Kanu through IPOB tried to do something similar but our useless governors proscribed them.



Now we are left defenseless.



Where is bakassi boys? 5 Likes

Umahi's boys struck again.



He is playing politics with the lives of Ebonyi.



You want to please Buhari by approving grazing in Ebonyi?



FYI a typical Fulani man can not be apleased,unless you give him power.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 3 Likes

horsepower101:

Ndigbo. We need to organize a vigilante to protect ebonyi farmers. We cannot allow this to continue unchecked.



Nnamdi Kanu through IPOB tried to do something similar but our useless governors proscribed them.



Now we are left defenseless.



Where is bakassi boys?





Some efulefu people were screaming when Kanu formed BSS. Some efulefu people were screaming when Kanu formed BSS. 10 Likes

conductorL5:



Some efulefu people were screaming when Kanu formed BSS.

The wisdom of that man Nnamdi kanu is too much. The wisdom of that man Nnamdi kanu is too much. 12 Likes

make una dey finish una population dey blame am on buhari, dat one concern una..its btwn akpabio vs udom..now dey farmers are taking the shots and all we know is fulani herdsmen

Everything now is linked to herdsmen. Person shiit for your backyard, herdsmen. Your pawpaw you plant never still ripe, herdsmen. Bloggers fear God o 1 Like

It is now I know what MUMUmmadu COWhari meant by these two statements;



1 I will make Nigeria ungovernable.



2 Baboons and monkeys (Nigrrians) will soak with blood. It is now I know what MUMUmmadu COWhari meant by these two statements;1 I will make Nigeria ungovernable.2 Baboons and monkeys (Nigrrians) will soak with blood.

sarrki:

Lets tell ourselves the truth



I think Boko Boiz metamorphosized to this Fulani herdsmen



No sir, MUMUmmadu COWhari has defeated Boko haram. No sir, MUMUmmadu COWhari has defeated Boko haram.

This Fulani herdsmen issue is really escalating and it seems the federal government is not ready or lack the competency to stem the tide. I don't just understand. And I guess there are well to do people funding these guys to perpetrate evil in order to achieve their political mission.

b

Nigeria 1 Like

i

Igbos should treat this as a regional matter and not a state matter.

This is how it started in the Middle Belt.

First Ebonyi..... Who next?

Lets face this people with the only language they understand.

Violence begets violence. 3 Likes

cc Ngozi123, Amarabae, Afam4eva, Point B





We must pray against the spirit of stupid leaders in the SE.





Fulani that occupied people's land in the middle-belt by force and the people are praying for how to expel them, are the same people Dave Umahi brought into Ebonyi, balance on chair and making declaration to himself, that;





"if Ebonyi person go near their cow, they will buy two cow, one for Umahi and one for the fulani and if fulani destroy Ebonyi farm, they will be asked to leave."





Now the average man is losing his hand, head and wife, daughters/children murdered and raped.





Brethren, we must pray against the spirit of stupid leaders.





See him kneeling for second term. This man will sacrifice everybody for second term, dat is all he cares about. 2 Likes

These Wawa cowards. I trust anambra igbos.



Herdsmen dare not try this with real igbos. 1 Like

These amimals are asking for trouble.

This thing is getting out ta hand o... this Fulani herds men issue shouldn't be overlooked o...





cc buhari

cc chief of army staff

cc All governors

cc all senators

cc all members of the house of reps

cc all traditional leaders

cc The JTF

cc All political Afficonados



Lets come together -

these animals,..





and buhari is busy calling for prayers for these devils in animal form

All in the bid to demonise Al Islam, "Jihadist" had to be added. Smh

konoplyanka:

These Wawa cowards. I trust anambra igbos.



Herdsmen dare not try this with real igbos. shaddap with afonjastic idiocy shaddap with afonjastic idiocy 5 Likes

these blood suckers shouldn't be allowed into Igboland for what so ever. the should be killed before the even get in. ha na buhari bu cha ndi ara.

sarrki:

Lets tell ourselves the truth



I think Boko Boiz metamorphosized to this Fulani herdsmen

How do you sleep?

You are turning to another thing else..

Your level of sycophancy has gone beyond normal... How do you sleep?You are turning to another thing else..Your level of sycophancy has gone beyond normal...

Blood thirsty demons have been released from other countries to settle in nigeria