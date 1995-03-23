



JAMB Results for 2018 UTME - Monitoring Thread



It is actual that JAMB stated last week that the outcomes ought to be predicted inside 2 to three days after the checks. However, we can not inform if what JAMB way is that the results for every day of the exam could be released 2 to three days afterwards or that each one the outcomes for 2018 UTME may be launched 2 to a few days after the entire checks ought to have been concluded.



JAMB outcomes for 2018 UTME – tracking Thread

For folks who may be able to keep in mind, after the discharge of last year’s effects and the cancellations that accompanied, JAMB disclosed that it’s going to henceforth release the results of all applicants a month after the entire checks ought to have been taken as a way to make certain that each one the sports throughout the checks are reviewed before the outcomes might be launched to keep away from cases of cancellation of consequences after releasing them.



Some thing be the case, this thread will help us reveal the release of the 2018 UTME outcomes. JAMB might not make any statement by the point they launch the effects, so this can be the great avenue to recognize whilst effects had been released.



We therefore propose applicants to check the remark section of this thread frequently to recognise whilst the results had been released.



So please, experience unfastened to allow us to know as soon as you have visible your end result either thru e-mail or other method and the day you wrote the exam so different will equally take a look at theirs.



SOURCE: With a great quantity of the 2018 JAMB applicants having taken their checks, the question being asked now’s, while will the consequences may be out?JAMB Results for 2018 UTME - Monitoring ThreadIt is actual that JAMB stated last week that the outcomes ought to be predicted inside 2 to three days after the checks. However, we can not inform if what JAMB way is that the results for every day of the exam could be released 2 to three days afterwards or that each one the outcomes for 2018 UTME may be launched 2 to a few days after the entire checks ought to have been concluded.JAMB outcomes for 2018 UTME – tracking ThreadFor folks who may be able to keep in mind, after the discharge of last year’s effects and the cancellations that accompanied, JAMB disclosed that it’s going to henceforth release the results of all applicants a month after the entire checks ought to have been taken as a way to make certain that each one the sports throughout the checks are reviewed before the outcomes might be launched to keep away from cases of cancellation of consequences after releasing them.Some thing be the case, this thread will help us reveal the release of the 2018 UTME outcomes. JAMB might not make any statement by the point they launch the effects, so this can be the great avenue to recognize whilst effects had been released.We therefore propose applicants to check the remark section of this thread frequently to recognise whilst the results had been released.So please, experience unfastened to allow us to know as soon as you have visible your end result either thru e-mail or other method and the day you wrote the exam so different will equally take a look at theirs.SOURCE: https://educluesonline.com/jamb-results-2018-utme-checking-thread/ 1 Like