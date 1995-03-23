₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by trendyvoiceBlog(m): 11:29pm On Mar 12
With a great quantity of the 2018 JAMB applicants having taken their checks, the question being asked now’s, while will the consequences may be out?
JAMB Results for 2018 UTME - Monitoring Thread
It is actual that JAMB stated last week that the outcomes ought to be predicted inside 2 to three days after the checks. However, we can not inform if what JAMB way is that the results for every day of the exam could be released 2 to three days afterwards or that each one the outcomes for 2018 UTME may be launched 2 to a few days after the entire checks ought to have been concluded.
JAMB outcomes for 2018 UTME – tracking Thread
For folks who may be able to keep in mind, after the discharge of last year’s effects and the cancellations that accompanied, JAMB disclosed that it’s going to henceforth release the results of all applicants a month after the entire checks ought to have been taken as a way to make certain that each one the sports throughout the checks are reviewed before the outcomes might be launched to keep away from cases of cancellation of consequences after releasing them.
Some thing be the case, this thread will help us reveal the release of the 2018 UTME outcomes. JAMB might not make any statement by the point they launch the effects, so this can be the great avenue to recognize whilst effects had been released.
We therefore propose applicants to check the remark section of this thread frequently to recognise whilst the results had been released.
So please, experience unfastened to allow us to know as soon as you have visible your end result either thru e-mail or other method and the day you wrote the exam so different will equally take a look at theirs.
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by nurudeen22: 12:30am
HELP ME 86116046BD
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by Olamybabs(m): 12:46am
nurudeen22:
JAMB 2018 UTME Results Notification
Name: Nurudeen Saheed Oyewale
Reg Number: 86116046BD
Date of Birth: 23 March 1995
Origin: OROLU in Osun State.
Exam No: C53002193
Centre Name: Redeemers University, ICT Centre, Ede, Osun State
Subject Score
Use of English 60
Geography 59
Mathematics 66
Physics 57
Total Score:242
JAMB UTME 2018
Baarakallaahu feek
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by Katun001(m): 1:20am
I have check mine I got 272 thank God
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by Haryourmikun(m): 2:01am
Katun001:
how will I go abt it plz??
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by fidalgo19: 2:38am
Haryourmikun:
http://www.jamb.org.ng/ExamSlipPrinting3/CheckUTMEResults
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by LordKingsley: 2:51am
Me pls. Post the screenshot here.
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by overcomer90: 2:58am
LordKingsley:
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by overcomer90: 2:58am
Congrat man
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by LordKingsley: 3:03am
overcomer90:Thanks boss. Pls edit the photo and modify your quote to blur my reg no. Thanks
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by LordKingsley: 3:07am
[quote author=overcomer90 post=65786510][/quote] Pls modify
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by som4reel(f): 3:43am
Those whose results have been released, when did you guys write your exams?
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by modelmike7(m): 5:58am
Good one guys.
Good results so far.
All the best to you guys....
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by LordKingsley: 6:04am
som4reel:
mine was on Monday
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by MidNightHunter(m): 6:09am
LordKingsley:Kudos boss !
What course are u vying 4 ?
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by YhungPablo(m): 6:31am
LordKingsley:you wrote what time on Monday?
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by som4reel(f): 7:00am
mine was on Monday [/quote] Alright
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by som4reel(f): 7:01am
LordKingsley:Alright
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by potosky: 7:07am
I wrote mine on Saturday 10 and I can't check it
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by pabostt: 7:10am
potosky:
Check later in the day or tomorrow morning.
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by DankPineapple: 7:22am
Wrote yesterday can't find mine
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by potosky: 7:24am
pabostt:Thanks. Hmmm let them hurry before I die of BP o
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by harvardo(m): 7:27am
Wish you guys best of luck oo
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by LordKingsley: 7:28am
MidNightHunter:Mbbs
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by MidNightHunter(m): 7:42am
LordKingsley:That's great ,man . Sorry for my inquisitiveness ...
At UNN,right ?
Your name & state of origin ,hence my inference...
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by MarianIsy(f): 7:57am
I just checked 232 _Uniben_medical lab science any hope 4 me?
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by justus7(m): 7:58am
[color=#006600][/color]God really gat my back...307 Lord I appreciate
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by justus7(m): 7:58am
|Re: JAMB Results For 2018 UTME - Checking Thread Now Open by Caustics: 8:06am
jamb should do mass failures once in while. too many students.
