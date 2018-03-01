₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Johnnyessence(m): 3:26am
Singer, Yemi Alade rocked this glamorous black dress at her birthday dinner last night. She was styled by celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry. More photos below..
https://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2018/03/yemi-alade-dazzles-in-black-for-her.html
Yemi Eberechi Alade (born 13 March 1989), simply known as Yemi Alade, is a Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter. She gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single "Johnny".
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yemi_Alade
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Johnnyessence(m): 3:31am
more pictures.
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Johnnyessence(m): 4:09am
lol see the cleavage.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Johnnyessence(m): 4:09am
cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi cc mynd44 cc Dominique cc ishilove
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by sbm060(m): 5:44am
Honestly they do over hype this babe
she no sabi at all
19 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by bigcee(m): 5:50am
sbm060:Mtcheeewww show us ur own babe wey sabi.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by DrinkLimca(m): 5:50am
The stylist must be a lucky man,, the way he a personal stylist to 90% of Female celebs in Nigeria,, he must be forking a lot of them secretly...
Those that forks female celebs a lot are not those that the public thinks..
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Jokerman(m): 6:19am
has yemi stopped singing??
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Neminc: 6:53am
She's beautiful
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Caustics: 7:56am
This woman is too old for this. she should just retire gracefully
7 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Bigajeff(m): 7:57am
Fine Yemi...
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Homers123(m): 7:57am
She sings rubbish theses days.
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Foolish44: 7:57am
29 Years
Football age àbi wetin
7 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by marvin906(m): 7:58am
apart from kissing all her songs are complete trash
buh killer body
6 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by modelmike7(m): 7:59am
Happy Birthday Beautiful Girl (Lady).....
Her pictures becoming more popular than her songs these days!
Or should I say she is dishing more pictures out than tracks these days!!?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by puyol005(m): 7:59am
Why are the charlie beefing this fine queen na!
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by NwaAmaikpe: 8:00am
She should please start looking for a husband, this was the same mistake Linda Ikeji made.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Adamummya(f): 8:00am
pretty woman
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Oluwambo147(m): 8:00am
Ever since Iya jam jam give birth finish yemi alade has gone into oblivion in the industry
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by HRich(m): 8:02am
OK, 6QMQ2KL
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by information1: 8:02am
Happy born day to you slay mama!
http://talkgeria.com/ Have something for you.
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by blessedweapon(m): 8:03am
NwaAmaikpe:
Spit
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by mistercharles: 8:03am
sbm060:They say she won the peak talent show in 2009 which means she was 20 then .
Ask yourself how old you're and what you've won
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by HRich(m): 8:04am
Foolish44:Singing Age nah, she's not a footballer
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Drabrah(m): 8:04am
Rate at which Yemi exposes those oranges these days makes me think she's advertising them. This one still beta sef. Get some she was almost pouring out the stuff
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by MissRaine69(f): 8:05am
DrinkLimca:What exactly is your understanding of what a stylist is? Because it’s clear you took that literary
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by snazzy5050(m): 8:05am
NwaAmaikpe:waiting for your update is the fun part
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Platony(m): 8:06am
Na which kind willi willi hair style be dis na
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Chikita66(f): 8:06am
Happy birthday dear.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by MissRaine69(f): 8:06am
NwaAmaikpe:According to whose rules and laws is that mandatory?
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Strikethem: 8:07am
Happy birthday to you babe.
|Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by nairalanduseles: 8:08am
29 years old is really old ....she better born quick because girls prime na 25
Adebayo Faleti Burial Rites Begin Today / Kim Kardashian Goes To The Gym Without Panties / Heritage Bank Staff Not Involved In N150m Fraud-bank Releases Statement
