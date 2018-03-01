₦airaland Forum

Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner

Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner

Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Johnnyessence(m): 3:26am
Singer, Yemi Alade rocked this glamorous black dress at her birthday dinner last night. She was styled by celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry. More photos below..

https://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2018/03/yemi-alade-dazzles-in-black-for-her.html

Yemi Eberechi Alade (born 13 March 1989), simply known as Yemi Alade, is a Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter. She gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single "Johnny".

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yemi_Alade

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Johnnyessence(m): 3:31am
more pictures.

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Johnnyessence(m): 4:09am
lol see the cleavage.

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Johnnyessence(m): 4:09am
cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi cc mynd44 cc Dominique cc ishilove
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by sbm060(m): 5:44am
Honestly they do over hype this babe


she no sabi at all

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by bigcee(m): 5:50am
sbm060:
Honestly they do over hype this babe


she no sabi at all
Mtcheeewww show us ur own babe wey sabi.

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by DrinkLimca(m): 5:50am
The stylist must be a lucky man,, the way he a personal stylist to 90% of Female celebs in Nigeria,, he must be forking a lot of them secretly...

Those that forks female celebs a lot are not those that the public thinks..

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Jokerman(m): 6:19am
has yemi stopped singing??
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Neminc: 6:53am
She's beautiful
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Caustics: 7:56am
This woman is too old for this. she should just retire gracefully

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Bigajeff(m): 7:57am
Fine Yemi...
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Homers123(m): 7:57am
She sings rubbish theses days.

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Foolish44: 7:57am
shocked

29 Years undecided

Football age àbi wetin

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by marvin906(m): 7:58am
apart from kissing all her songs are complete trash
buh killer body

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by modelmike7(m): 7:59am
Happy Birthday Beautiful Girl (Lady).....


Her pictures becoming more popular than her songs these days!

Or should I say she is dishing more pictures out than tracks these days!!?

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by puyol005(m): 7:59am
Why are the charlie beefing this fine queen na!

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by NwaAmaikpe: 8:00am
shocked


She should please start looking for a husband, this was the same mistake Linda Ikeji made.

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Adamummya(f): 8:00am
pretty woman
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Oluwambo147(m): 8:00am
Ever since Iya jam jam give birth finish yemi alade has gone into oblivion in the industry

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by HRich(m): 8:02am
OK, 6QMQ2KL
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by information1: 8:02am
Happy born day to you slay mama!

http://talkgeria.com/ Have something for you.
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by blessedweapon(m): 8:03am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Spit grin grin

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by mistercharles: 8:03am
sbm060:
Honestly they do over hype this babe



she no sabi at all
They say she won the peak talent show in 2009 which means she was 20 then grin.
Ask yourself how old you're and what you've won cheesy

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by HRich(m): 8:04am
Foolish44:
shocked
29 Years undecided
Football age àbi wetin
Singing Age nah, she's not a footballer
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Drabrah(m): 8:04am
Rate at which Yemi exposes those oranges these days makes me think she's advertising them. This one still beta sef. Get some she was almost pouring out the stuff
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by MissRaine69(f): 8:05am
DrinkLimca:
The stylist must be a lucky man,, the way he a personal stylist to 90% of Female celebs in Nigeria,, he must be forking a lot of them secretly...

Those that forks female celebs a lot are not those that the public thinks..
What exactly is your understanding of what a stylist is? Because it’s clear you took that literary

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by snazzy5050(m): 8:05am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


waiting for your update is the fun part grin

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Platony(m): 8:06am
Na which kind willi willi hair style be dis na

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Chikita66(f): 8:06am
Happy birthday dear.

Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by MissRaine69(f): 8:06am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


She should please start looking for a husband, this was the same mistake Linda Ikeji made.
According to whose rules and laws is that mandatory?
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by Strikethem: 8:07am
Happy birthday to you babe.
Re: Yemi Alade Celebrates Her 29th Birthday Today. Dazzles In Black For Dinner by nairalanduseles: 8:08am
29 years old is really old ....she better born quick because girls prime na 25

