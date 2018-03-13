₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What’s the team news? The boss has confirmed that Anthony Martial is fit to return following a two-game absence through injury, after the Frenchman and Zlatan Ibrahimovic trained on Monday morning. Paul Pogba was involved later in Monday's session at the Aon Training Complex, but Mourinho is unsure yet whether he will be able to face Sevilla. Fellow midfielder Marouane Fellaini could be pushing for a start after returning as a substitute against Liverpool following a speedy recovery from knee surgery. Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojoand Ander Herrera have also missed recent matches. Meanwhile, Sevilla will be without former Manchester City player Jesus Navas, who wasn't included in the 22-man squad that travelled to Manchester because of an injury to his right calf.
How have we been doing? United enter the game on the back of a morale-boosting run of three consecutive wins in the Premier League. The Reds came from behind to beat both Chelsea and Crystal Palace before seeing off arch rivals Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday - a crucial victory which consolidated second place in the league. Now, attention turns to further progression in Europe and the Reds will be confident of maintaining our strong home form, having won all five games at Old Trafford in all competitions so far in 2018.
What about Sevilla? The Andalusian side, who won the Europa League in three successive seasons prior to the Reds’ triumph last term, have won two and lost two of their four games since the first leg on 21 February. They currently sit fifth in La Liga, but their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season were dealt a blow at the weekend after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to fourth-placed Valencia. Prior to that, Vincenzo Montella's men had recorded back-to-back league wins - 1-0 away at Malaga and 2-0 at home to Athletic Club - which helped to make up for the disappointment of a 5-2 loss at home to second-placed Atletico Madrid.
What happened in the first leg? David De Gea was undoubtedly the stand-out performer as the Reds played out a goalless draw in southern Spain three weeks ago to keep the tie alive. The Spaniard, back in his homeland, made several key saves including a stunning one-handed stop to keep out Luis Muriel's close-range header on the stroke of half-time to ensure that it's all to play for in the second leg at Old Trafford.
One to watch: One man who has been in form of late for the visitors is Pablo Sarabia. The Spanish midfielder had only scored once prior to the turn of the year, but has since netted five goals in Sevilla’s last eight matches and has become one of their top goal scorers in the process. He will be hoping to replicate this form in the Champions League, where he is yet to score a goal.
What’s our record like against Spanish opposition? The Reds have largely struggled against teams from Spain in Europe, winning just 13 of our previous 51 games. But United will have fond memories of the last occasion we welcomed a Spanish side to Old Trafford - in May last year when the Reds booked a place in the UEFA Europa League final as a 1-1 draw completed a 2-1 aggregate win over Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the competition.
Did you know? Tuesday's game will be the first time that Sevilla have visited Old Trafford for a competitive European fixture. However, they did take part in Rio Ferdinand's testimonial back in August 2013, winning 3-1.
Who’s the referee? Danny Makkelie will take charge of his first United game and lead a Dutch team of officials on Tuesday night. The 35-year-old, from Willemstad, has already handled four Champions League matches this term - including games involving Liverpool, Chelsea and Celtic during the group stage.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by sammy4life1(m): 6:26am
Sevilla to win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by emmanuelpopson(m): 7:02am
let them park the bus as usual and see maybe they gonna qualify.. sevilla netting a goal means utd needs 2goals to qualify. so the ball is in your court...come out to play or see yourself humiliated before your fans... sevilla to qualify sha..
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Miremoses1(m): 9:46am
Sevilla has the upper hand here. Just one goal. Mou and his passengers should pack their bus if they wanna lose.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Caustics: 6:27pm
both teams to score
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Amirullaha(m): 6:28pm
Make I book space for front seat...
I'll say my mind after the match...
#GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by ghost3040: 6:28pm
okay
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Amirullaha(m): 6:31pm
emmanuelpopson:
Enter the nearest betting shop around your area make you bet am...
You fit turn Millionaire tonight o...
Just stake like 50k...
I have advised you o...
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by nepapole(m): 6:31pm
united to get atleast 2 goals. After the first goal, i see 1 brt bus, 1 young shall grow luxurious bus and 1 molue parked bumper2bumper across de gea's goal post.Second goal comes from a quick counter.
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by vito30(m): 6:32pm
we are winning this one
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by xpressng(m): 6:32pm
GGMU..
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by nairavsdollars(f): 6:33pm
Sevilla 3 Man Utd 1
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by talk2percy(m): 6:34pm
Man U is in serious trouble, common score, man u no fit for first leg. Man is going and they will watch Chelsea progress tomorrow
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by xpressng(m): 6:34pm
nairavsdollars:back to sender. holyghost fire
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Ajoboss(m): 6:34pm
Man utd go and make me proud
Tottenham don already fall hand last week
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by AdiscoPele: 6:35pm
Man U 2:0 Sevilla
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by xynerise(m): 6:35pm
We are not losing this one
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Willexmania: 6:35pm
Space Booked.
To All The Man U Haters >>|
To All The Mourinho Haters >>|
#GGMU..... |¿|¿|¿|
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by gabinogem(m): 6:36pm
Manchester united 3-0 Sevilla
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Adeolajude: 6:36pm
All of you shouting Seville to win, why not play it with 50k and turn milionnaire. and stop making mouth here.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by thesolutions: 6:37pm
This space is just to laugh at someone when the game is over.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by talk2percy(m): 6:38pm
ify2001066:we know una...bunch of fraudsters!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Noblewhiz(m): 6:39pm
the haters have returned with inferior tales... cmon, we all know man u is winning this.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Noblewhiz(m): 6:39pm
the haters have returned with inferior tales... cmon, we all know man u is winning this.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by idreezbaba(m): 6:42pm
Sevilla.. go!!!!! we can win this!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by baybeeboi: 6:42pm
Utd 2 - 0 sev
Lets talk after d game
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Mayowa1056(m): 6:42pm
Anything can happen....but as a chelsea fan i want man united to qualify....GGMU....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by chiiraq802(m): 6:44pm
God abeg oooo!!!! let us qualify 2nite oooo
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by emmanuelpopson(m): 6:44pm
Amirullaha:90 minutes shall give the verdict..let's wait and see...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by RexTramadol1(m): 6:50pm
Okay, make I see wetin dey Mou head today
Watch out for dis space.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL Today At 8:45pm by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:51pm
Fingers crossed.
YNWA!
