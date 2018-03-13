What’s the team news? The boss has confirmed that Anthony Martial is fit to return following a two-game absence through injury, after the Frenchman and Zlatan Ibrahimovic trained on Monday morning. Paul Pogba was involved later in Monday's session at the Aon Training Complex, but Mourinho is unsure yet whether he will be able to face Sevilla. Fellow midfielder Marouane Fellaini could be pushing for a start after returning as a substitute against Liverpool following a speedy recovery from knee surgery. Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojoand Ander Herrera have also missed recent matches. Meanwhile, Sevilla will be without former Manchester City player Jesus Navas, who wasn't included in the 22-man squad that travelled to Manchester because of an injury to his right calf.



How have we been doing? United enter the game on the back of a morale-boosting run of three consecutive wins in the Premier League. The Reds came from behind to beat both Chelsea and Crystal Palace before seeing off arch rivals Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday - a crucial victory which consolidated second place in the league. Now, attention turns to further progression in Europe and the Reds will be confident of maintaining our strong home form, having won all five games at Old Trafford in all competitions so far in 2018.



What about Sevilla? The Andalusian side, who won the Europa League in three successive seasons prior to the Reds’ triumph last term, have won two and lost two of their four games since the first leg on 21 February. They currently sit fifth in La Liga, but their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season were dealt a blow at the weekend after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to fourth-placed Valencia. Prior to that, Vincenzo Montella's men had recorded back-to-back league wins - 1-0 away at Malaga and 2-0 at home to Athletic Club - which helped to make up for the disappointment of a 5-2 loss at home to second-placed Atletico Madrid.



What happened in the first leg? David De Gea was undoubtedly the stand-out performer as the Reds played out a goalless draw in southern Spain three weeks ago to keep the tie alive. The Spaniard, back in his homeland, made several key saves including a stunning one-handed stop to keep out Luis Muriel's close-range header on the stroke of half-time to ensure that it's all to play for in the second leg at Old Trafford.



One to watch: One man who has been in form of late for the visitors is Pablo Sarabia. The Spanish midfielder had only scored once prior to the turn of the year, but has since netted five goals in Sevilla’s last eight matches and has become one of their top goal scorers in the process. He will be hoping to replicate this form in the Champions League, where he is yet to score a goal.



What’s our record like against Spanish opposition? The Reds have largely struggled against teams from Spain in Europe, winning just 13 of our previous 51 games. But United will have fond memories of the last occasion we welcomed a Spanish side to Old Trafford - in May last year when the Reds booked a place in the UEFA Europa League final as a 1-1 draw completed a 2-1 aggregate win over Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the competition.



Did you know? Tuesday's game will be the first time that Sevilla have visited Old Trafford for a competitive European fixture. However, they did take part in Rio Ferdinand's testimonial back in August 2013, winning 3-1.



Who’s the referee? Danny Makkelie will take charge of his first United game and lead a Dutch team of officials on Tuesday night. The 35-year-old, from Willemstad, has already handled four Champions League matches this term - including games involving Liverpool, Chelsea and Celtic during the group stage.