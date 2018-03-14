₦airaland Forum

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by marcoreus(m): 10:24pm On Mar 13
GGMU... we are out.. Thanks mourinho for ur useless tactics...

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Pharaoh001(f): 10:24pm On Mar 13
OMG! am loving these.... lala kuku laa laa

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by NoDulling4here(m): 10:24pm On Mar 13
NoDulling4here:
All of the teams playing tonight will be knocked out either today or in the quarterfinal stage.

Quote me later. grin
Mourinho is a disgrace to coaching profession!
He has been exposed by a small team from Spain. grin

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by mrcalcufast: 10:24pm On Mar 13
But,but but......EPL is still the best league grin

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Breegz14(m): 10:24pm On Mar 13
cry
Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by sirfee(m): 10:24pm On Mar 13
embarassed I need some sleeping pills tonight.

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by smithsydny(m): 10:24pm On Mar 13
Man u fans

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by femi4: 10:24pm On Mar 13
bettercreature:
Very useless coach defending 0-0 it’s 2-0
I don't understand the use of double 4 in felani and Matic when your team need goals

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by pannyman(m): 10:25pm On Mar 13
Zanas:
Very poor game management by Mourinho

Very poor indeed.

Starting with Fellaini in a game that you need to score.
Not starting with Mata.
Pulling out Valencia.
Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Perfectnumber6(m): 10:25pm On Mar 13
Mourinho is killing this man united team gradually , why defend when you are at home and you need a win even if it just 1 goal .now he's just clueless so to say he's past his prime.

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by johnosas18: 10:25pm On Mar 13
man u fans how market

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by hiroz(m): 10:25pm On Mar 13
bettercreature:
This is why I like Donald trump he would have fired him right away
He is enemy of football too negative for a club like United
this has been the story all season.
except for the first few games, where we went all out, winning with wide margins.

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by LesbianBoy(m): 10:25pm On Mar 13
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

Lukaku

**hugs mukina2**

The fight back is on grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by haymekus: 10:25pm On Mar 13
Manure will surely win this match 3-2
Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Maiconyoung(m): 10:25pm On Mar 13
Cadec007:
nooooo!! I am just coming in i had an emergency and what is this 0-2 i am hearing
what emergency hope its nt serious?

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by aieromon(m): 10:25pm On Mar 13
Lukaku scores

MUN 1-2 SEV

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Zanas: 10:25pm On Mar 13
Goal!!!!
Manchester united 1:2 Sevilla
Lukaku Scores
Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Sirdiq21: 10:26pm On Mar 13
Maiconyoung:
I am telling you.
Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Simeony007(m): 10:26pm On Mar 13
LesbianBoy:
What a miss by lukaku

Buhari why cry
Lucowcu

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Cadec007(m): 10:26pm On Mar 13
*coughs* manchester has fallen!!!!! i repeat manchester has fallen!!!!! we need back up roll in delta force now!!!!

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:26pm On Mar 13
Maxcollins042:
Manchester United have lost their hey days to their noisy neighbours.
Mourinho want to substitute Lukaku but he(Lukaku) is nowhere to be found.


D guy Lukaku dey my house dey watch d game

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 10:26pm On Mar 13
Lol see vexing
See painment
Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by franugo(m): 10:26pm On Mar 13
Maxcollins042:
Manchester United have lost their hey days to their noisy neighbours.
Mourinho want to substitute Lukaku but he(Lukaku) is nowhere to be found.

lolllll..
Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by BenzEne1(m): 10:26pm On Mar 13
Zanas:
Lukaku is a cow!!


Ranch no dey England??

If Lukaku.is a �. Mourinho wey sign am nko?

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by illswift(m): 10:26pm On Mar 13
Regardless of what might happen tommorow, lets all make time to laugh at Manchester United

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by osazsky(m): 10:26pm On Mar 13
if dem say make mou buy sex doll for 89m ,he will never but prefers to spend d money on a football doll mumu

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by martineverest(m): 10:26pm On Mar 13
imagine Sevilla that play woefully in la liga is beating man United as if they are barca....woeful montella just extended his contract with this match

5 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Euouae: 10:26pm On Mar 13
Manchester United would have just bought Paul and Peter Okoye (Psquare) instead of the waste of resource called Pogba

13 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by CorGier: 10:27pm On Mar 13
Give that idiot another half a billion euros and he's still gon serve that shīt for dinner. That guy just never learns. Serves us right. Same reason his Real Madrid side never made it passed the Semi-Finals in three attempts.

Please get off the stage - them bright nights ain't meant for bloody cowards.

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Seun360(m): 10:27pm On Mar 13
Glory Glory Man United.

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by Zanas: 10:27pm On Mar 13
pannyman:


Very poor indeed.

Starting with Fellaini in a game that you need to score.
Not starting with Mata.
Pulling out Valencia.
I was his strong supporter before but now, I don't give a fvck if he is sacked. Very disappointing

Re: Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live by mrcalcufast: 10:27pm On Mar 13
AndrewFarms:


if look like dash them MSN or BBC

them go still flounder.....
sevilla won't be needing any of MSN and BBC to kill off a pretender,you know? grin

