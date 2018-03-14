Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Sevilla :UCL (1 - 2) -Live (27392 Views)

GGMU... we are out.. Thanks mourinho for ur useless tactics... 6 Likes 1 Share

OMG! am loving these.... lala kuku laa laa 2 Likes

All of the teams playing tonight will be knocked out either today or in the quarterfinal stage.



Mourinho is a disgrace to coaching profession!

He has been exposed by a small team from Spain.

But,but but......EPL is still the best league 5 Likes 1 Share

I need some sleeping pills tonight. I need some sleeping pills tonight. 2 Likes

Man u fans 4 Likes

Very useless coach defending 0-0 it's 2-0 I don't understand the use of double 4 in felani and Matic when your team need goals

Very poor game management by Mourinho

Very poor indeed.



Starting with Fellaini in a game that you need to score.

Not starting with Mata.

Pulling out Valencia.

Mourinho is killing this man united team gradually , why defend when you are at home and you need a win even if it just 1 goal .now he's just clueless so to say he's past his prime. 1 Like 1 Share

man u fans how market 6 Likes

This is why I like Donald trump he would have fired him right away

He is enemy of football too negative for a club like United this has been the story all season.

except for the first few games, where we went all out, winning with wide margins.





Lukaku



**hugs mukina2**



The fight back is on GoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaalLukaku**hugs mukina2**The fight back is on

Manure will surely win this match 3-2

what emergency hope its nt serious?

Lukaku scores



MUN 1-2 SEV 1 Like

Goal!!!!

Manchester united 1:2 Sevilla

Lukaku Scores

I am telling you.

What a miss by lukaku



Buhari why Lucowcu Lucowcu 1 Like

*coughs* manchester has fallen!!!!! i repeat manchester has fallen!!!!! we need back up roll in delta force now!!!! 26 Likes 2 Shares

Manchester United have lost their hey days to their noisy neighbours.

Mourinho want to substitute Lukaku but he(Lukaku) is nowhere to be found.



D guy Lukaku dey my house dey watch d game

Lol see vexing

See painment

Manchester United have lost their hey days to their noisy neighbours.

Mourinho want to substitute Lukaku but he(Lukaku) is nowhere to be found.

lolllll.. lolllll..

Lukaku is a cow!!



Ranch no dey England??



If Lukaku.is a �. Mourinho wey sign am nko?

Regardless of what might happen tommorow, lets all make time to laugh at Manchester United 65 Likes

if dem say make mou buy sex doll for 89m ,he will never but prefers to spend d money on a football doll mumu 2 Likes

imagine Sevilla that play woefully in la liga is beating man United as if they are barca....woeful montella just extended his contract with this match 5 Likes

Manchester United would have just bought Paul and Peter Okoye (Psquare) instead of the waste of resource called Pogba 13 Likes

Give that idiot another half a billion euros and he's still gon serve that shīt for dinner. That guy just never learns. Serves us right. Same reason his Real Madrid side never made it passed the Semi-Finals in three attempts.



Please get off the stage - them bright nights ain't meant for bloody cowards. 12 Likes

Glory Glory Man United. 1 Like 1 Share

Very poor indeed.



Starting with Fellaini in a game that you need to score.

Not starting with Mata.

Pulling out Valencia. I was his strong supporter before but now, I don't give a fvck if he is sacked. Very disappointing