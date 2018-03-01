Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / 3 Steps To Get A High Paying Job In Nigeria (2982 Views)

If you are a low salary earner who is looking to increase his/her monthly pay, then this post is for you. If you don’t have a job yet and is looking forward to landing a high-paying job as the first job, then this post is also for you.



I have seen people move from a token sum of 35k monthly to above 150k within a short period of time, and I am ready to show you how to make the move.



To get a high paying job is just like blogging. There are several factors that would help you achieve that, and that is what this post would help you achieve.



If you are ready to get a high paying job, then consider the following points below;







Get a high-value skill



You don’t expect to get a high paying job when your highest skill is “Ability to work as a team and independently”- anybody can do that.



Severally I have listed out the top paying skills in Nigeria today, and ICT has always topped the list.



IT personnel earn thousands of Naira on monthly basis, doing what they love best. There are several other skills out there, but if you want a high paying skill with lots of opportunities, then you should consider a skill in Information Technology.



I have listed how you can start a career in Information Technology as a beginner, so do well to start today.



Network with High worth Individuals



It is okay for your skill to earn you thousands of Naira in monthly income; but if you intend to earn mega money, then you should consider relating to high worth clients.



These high worth individuals have the connections to get you high paying jobs. But you should have the skill and the discipline.



Of recent, a friend met a man who offered him a job in IPNX as a Developer intern. His starting salary was far above 250k, and he is just 25 years of age. It is all about your skills and networks.



Have an Achievement Portfolio



While learning and perfecting your skills, it is necessary for you to have a portfolio of things you’ve achieved already. It should be well documented, that it can be easily used a reference. The reason I focus on having Information Technology skills is that the world is gearing seriously towards ICT, and Nigeria is still a virgin field.



A report says that Nigeria spends about 2.5Billion Naira yearly importing software from abroad. This goes to show you how much manpower we are lacking in the area of Information Technology.



Package a CV that speaks Volume



When you have the skill, connections, and achievements, then your description on paper shouldn’t be found wanting. If possible you can’t design one, you should engage the services of a professional to help you achieve that.



Your CV should highlight the following;



Skills

Areas of Interest

Jobs carried out



The Information Technology field in Nigeria is still virgin, and they are looking for more brains to join this exciting field. All it takes to get a high paying job in Nigeria is to choose an IT related career and pursue it.



The returns are far more than the expenses made. It begins with you having the zeal to start up immediately. Learning an Information Technology course should no longer be expensive. That is the reason I have recommended the cheapest IT school in Nigeria. (You can visit the blog for my recommended school)



"The Information Technology field in Nigeria is still virgin, and they are looking for more brains to join this exciting field. The returns are far more than the expenses made. It begins with you having the zeal to start up immediately. Learning an Information Technology course should no longer be expensive."





nice one, how to acquire these skills? 1 Like

kelish:

nice one, how to acquire these skills?

I have written something on it already. "How to start a career in Information Technology as a beginner". But when you are ready, you can start up with the cheapest school that won't strain your pocket.



I recommended a school here



I have written something on it already. "How to start a career in Information Technology as a beginner". But when you are ready, you can start up with the cheapest school that won't strain your pocket.

Goodluck.

I like this post. If you can pay me 300k and above, I am open to offers. I am CCNA, A+, CCNP certified.



If you like obtain double majors from Oxford university, then obtain a master's degree from Harvard and a Doctorate degree from Cambirdge, it still wouldn't land you the highest paying job in Nigeria. The highest paid individuals in Nigeria are politicians. 1 Like

Story. No connection, forget high paying job except the grace of God.

1. Know somebody 2. Know somebody who's somebody 3. Be prepared to kiss ass & spread your legs(as the case may be.)

tessygirl:

I like this post. If you can pay me 300k and above, I am open to offers. I am CCNA, A+, CCNP certified.



Sister, you're not ready to get a job. Your expectations are very high.

tessygirl:

I like this post. If you can pay me 300k and above, I am open to offers. I am CCNA, A+, CCNP certified.



How many years experience do you have and what can you do.



How many years experience do you have and what can you do.

I know you have the papers certificates

Only number 2 is valid...just know someone who knows someone...dasall!

rentAcock:

If you like obtain double majors from Oxford university, then obtain a master's degree from Harvard and a Doctorate degree from Cambirdge, it still wouldn't land you the highest paying job in Nigeria. The highest paid individuals in Nigeria are politicians.



My brother my brother! The quote "highest paying job" doesnt really mean been an ICT expert will get you the highest paying job rather it is figurative and an ideology that colligates the level of financial stability one can attain with an ICT certified experience My brother my brother! The quote "highest paying job" doesnt really mean been an ICT expert will get you the highest paying job rather it is figurative and an ideology that colligates the level of financial stability one can attain with an ICT certified experience

As a student in north central which ict course can i go into? NB: I'm studying soil science 1 Like

Most times it's not about skills alone... Personality can win anything... Simply get your interviewer to like you... How.. Always show enthusiasm...



All the interview I've attended.... Once great enthusiasm is shown.. The offer will surely come.. No doubt..... But if it's not there.... They will even forget to send a regret email

rEALLY?



Like the point talking about your portfolio....You must have something to show to command something bigger than normal.....



Having a portfolio website showcasing your portfolio is not just for creatives or IT inclined persons.....other serious minded professsionals needs it....



Nice..