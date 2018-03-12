₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,104 members, 4,131,240 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 09:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home (1795 Views)
|JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by agwom(m): 8:36am
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) has hinted of plans to have the tertiary institutions entry examination written by candidates from their places of residence across the country.
The board spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made this disclosure while featuring on a radio current affairs program, Day Break Show, yesterday in Abeokuta.
“We are thinking of open book examinations or allowing them write the examination from their houses. Once we get the required technology, we can do it,” he declared.
On challenges facing the board, particularly in the ongoing UTME, the JAMB spokesman said, “At any point if there is an issue, we find a way to solve it to ensure all candidates write the UTME with convenience.”
He said the results of the exam would be delayed as there was need to preview them before they were eventually released.
“Once a candidate clicks submit, the result is ready but we wait to preview the results before releasing so we don’t cancel results later. You can detect malpractice even after exams.”
An ICT expert, Damilola Oyeshola, who commented on the idea of tertiary institutions entry examination being taken by candidates from their homes, said the challenge of IT infrastructure in the country would make the idea difficult to implement.
“One of the challenges we have with the UTME computer-based test is how to use computers by the candidates,” Oyeshola said, stressing that there was need for more technology integration particularly in the hinterland for the board to succeed in conducting the UTME for candidates in their respective homes.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/jamb-plans-for-candidates-to-do-future-utme-at-home.html
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by Caustics: 9:00am
it wont still end cheating
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by BiafranBushBoy: 9:01am
wow
More people would become rich by taking up this project.
ICT rules...
If you intend to be part of this ongoing revolution, you can check out the cheapest ICT school where you can learn and get the latest skills.
Best and Cheapest ICT school in Nigeria
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by snazzy5050(m): 9:02am
Very welcomed initiative, open book test/exam requires logical thinking not just reading and cramming.....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by hazan041: 9:02am
Like I've see this coming
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by EvilChild: 9:02am
Buhari is a mad dog with no iota of wisdom and a certified slowpoke
2 Likes
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by Dayvhid(m): 9:03am
Them must here Pesin na
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by cerowo(f): 9:03am
hmmm
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by duroc(m): 9:04am
Make I bend if it's possible
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by rhythyson: 9:05am
EvilChild:
YOU MISSED YOUR DRUGS AGAIN
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by princeade86(m): 9:05am
watch as students will score 390 in that jamb. no matter what d technology u may use, there are confirmed hackers for it. so don't try it.
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by Yoshy: 9:05am
Obviously, the dullard from Duara has not completely infested jamb.
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by princejude(m): 9:05am
In naija
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by modelmike7(m): 9:05am
INTERESTING....
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by pejuakinab: 9:05am
Ko le werk
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by UncleBharmi(m): 9:05am
Cool, I hope malpractice no go blast d idea sha
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by wonuks(m): 9:06am
That's goodnews. Weldone Jamb.
Check my bio/signature if you need a professional website design asap without advanced payment
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by Tracypacy: 9:06am
Nigerian Mom's Discipline kits.
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by simonlee(m): 9:06am
you mean like sitting at home, sipping gulder and at the same time calculating molar mass? cool!
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by Ichel: 9:07am
Caustics:soda bah?
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by Sheunma: 9:07am
EvilChild:
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by sirgalahad26(m): 9:08am
then u're officialy embracing malpratices
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by raymytech: 9:08am
I'll score 500/400
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by BIGTinfotech: 9:08am
Great innovation that would be.
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by Pavore9: 9:08am
Remember days when "expo" was being thrown into the halls while sitting for UTME!
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by Tracypacy: 9:08am
A married woman entered a Pharmacy, she walked to the Pharmacist looked straight into his eyes and said: 'I would like to buy FAST KILLING POISON FOR HUMANS'.
The bewildered Pharmacist asked: 'Why, what for? The lady replied: 'I need it to poison my husband'.
The Pharmacist shouted: 'Lord have mercy, it’s against the law! It’s a sin.'
Absolutely not! shouted the lady. She reached into her bag and pulled out a picture of her husband in bed with the Pharmacist's wife.
The pharmacist looked at the picture and screamed: 'Why didn’t you tell me you had a Prescription.... ����������� �����������
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by princeade86(m): 9:09am
my question is, do they write jamb to gain admission in other sane countries ?
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by fifty5(m): 9:10am
This is a sound initiatives from jamb we can't afford doing things the old way.
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by tokrizy(m): 9:12am
EXPOOooooooooo
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by Caustics: 9:15am
Ichel:potash?
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by Whois: 9:17am
If i hear
|Re: JAMB Plans For Candidates To Do Future UTME At Home by MrValentineIF: 9:17am
lol
Information On Ijebu-igbo Polytechnic, Ogun State / Cheap Foreign University For Studies And Tip On Scholarship To Czech / Strictly For Those That Chose Ui As First Choice
Viewing this topic: ddone, Yhunoos, Horladan(m), aceOpace, akinboh, Liverpoolfc(m), Ajalekoko76(m), AdaIhiala(f), snazzy5050(m), SOJOSEPH(m), raymytech, uk10(m), navymii(m), Ogbuevi(m), holloowersheun(m), BABANGBALI, thaikun15(m), Joshuazedd(m), agbarahk(m), Samotobor1(m), zheja(m), bolaji2020(m), folusoga(m), noblekel, OdyOdy(m), Sheunma and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14