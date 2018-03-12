



The board spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made this disclosure while featuring on a radio current affairs program, Day Break Show, yesterday in Abeokuta.



“We are thinking of open book examinations or allowing them write the examination from their houses. Once we get the required technology, we can do it,” he declared.



On challenges facing the board, particularly in the ongoing UTME, the JAMB spokesman said, “At any point if there is an issue, we find a way to solve it to ensure all candidates write the UTME with convenience.”



He said the results of the exam would be delayed as there was need to preview them before they were eventually released.



“Once a candidate clicks submit, the result is ready but we wait to preview the results before releasing so we don’t cancel results later. You can detect malpractice even after exams.”



An ICT expert, Damilola Oyeshola, who commented on the idea of tertiary institutions entry examination being taken by candidates from their homes, said the challenge of IT infrastructure in the country would make the idea difficult to implement.



“One of the challenges we have with the UTME computer-based test is how to use computers by the candidates,” Oyeshola said, stressing that there was need for more technology integration particularly in the hinterland for the board to succeed in conducting the UTME for candidates in their respective homes.



