10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by magazineguy(m): 10:24am
Wig is not just a fashion accessory but an important asset in a woman’s life. It has become very convenient yet beautiful making it easy for the everyday woman to go around her day to day job and look beautiful. Wigs come in different types ranging from straight, curly, wavy, short, medium and long lengths. It is important to take care of the beautiful wigs, so that they last long and remain beautiful.
There are some steps below on how a woman can maintain her wig[s];
1. Brush it regularly when on your head, and put a little drop of hair serum, do this once a week so that your wigs can last longer, too much hair serum can spoil the hair.
2. Do not throw your wigs anywhere after use, place them on a wig-hanger.
3. When a wig is dirty, get warm water, pour in shampoo, soak the hair in and bring it out. Do this 3 times. Rub in hair conditioner on the wig, leave for 5 to 10 minutes, then rinse by soaking in clean water, bringing out and swiping with the hand. P.S use the right shampoo and conditioner, not the one that will break the hair.
4. Comb the hair gently, and then dry with medium heat.
5. After washing, add little treatment spray of your choice, then add little hair serum, do not add weave-on oil as this might damage the hair.
6. From time to time when you sweat under your wig, don’t forget to dry in the sun.
7. Do not colour your wig so much because this can make the hair shed a lot or loose its natural elasticity.
8. Put your wigs in an open place where air can get to it. Do not tie up your wig in a plastic bag.
9. Deep conditioning is very important, although I just learned this, just like you deep condition your natural hair, you can do same for the wig as it keeps it moisturized and soft
10. Do not put too much heat, being straightening, curling or drying. Do all this minimally, as too much of heat can damage your wig. If for any reason you cannot afford to maintain your wigs, give them to a professional hair stylist, that will keep it looking fly.
Source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/10-simple-ways-maintain-wig-lady/
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by Caustics: 12:00pm
how about maintaining their armpit hairs alongside their wigs?
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by hubtiva: 12:00pm
makeup, wig, and so on y cant dey just go natural like we guys
i think this is one of the reason y http://hubtiva.com/5-reasons-nigerian-men-dont-want-go-marriage-early/
lol
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by simonlee(m): 12:01pm
If only men know the spirits being covered with those wigs... if only!!
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by MhizzAJ(f): 12:04pm
I prefer my natural hair than all these wigs though some of them are very beautiful and quite expensive
Nice tips
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by theapeman: 12:05pm
That smelling thing!
To show that women are dirty creature
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by annastacie: 12:06pm
HMMMMM WOMEN SHA
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by Omuneizzy6(m): 12:07pm
Any wig below #250,000 is fake no need for maintenace again get new one since fashion is your priority in this tough nigeria, ask Dangote's daughter she will explain more..
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by richG: 12:10pm
Thumbs up.
I learnt from a sister that wigs don't fare well under sunlight.
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by lankieman: 12:16pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by Chikita66(f): 12:18pm
I really like wigs especially the braided ones but the heat coming out of the wig is too much.
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by mukhcech(m): 12:22pm
What happened the Hair God gave you. MUMU people
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by mukhcech(m): 12:24pm
MhizzAJ:
God will bless you and that your hair. If to say you like me I for marry you.
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by mrclement771: 12:39pm
the best way to tackle poverty
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by Houseofglam7(f): 12:51pm
The easiest way would be not to buy em
No wig, no stress
|Re: 10 Simple Ways To Maintain Your Wig As A Lady by Funkybabee(f): 1:07pm
I wonder if I can wear it shaa because I mistakely remove skarf in church when this heat got me talkless of wig!!
