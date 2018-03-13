



There are some steps below on how a woman can maintain her wig[s];



1. Brush it regularly when on your head, and put a little drop of hair serum, do this once a week so that your wigs can last longer, too much hair serum can spoil the hair.



2. Do not throw your wigs anywhere after use, place them on a wig-hanger.



3. When a wig is dirty, get warm water, pour in shampoo, soak the hair in and bring it out. Do this 3 times. Rub in hair conditioner on the wig, leave for 5 to 10 minutes, then rinse by soaking in clean water, bringing out and swiping with the hand. P.S use the right shampoo and conditioner, not the one that will break the hair.



4. Comb the hair gently, and then dry with medium heat.



5. After washing, add little treatment spray of your choice, then add little hair serum, do not add weave-on oil as this might damage the hair.



6. From time to time when you sweat under your wig, don’t forget to dry in the sun.



7. Do not colour your wig so much because this can make the hair shed a lot or loose its natural elasticity.



8. Put your wigs in an open place where air can get to it. Do not tie up your wig in a plastic bag.



9. Deep conditioning is very important, although I just learned this, just like you deep condition your natural hair, you can do same for the wig as it keeps it moisturized and soft



10. Do not put too much heat, being straightening, curling or drying. Do all this minimally, as too much of heat can damage your wig. If for any reason you cannot afford to maintain your wigs, give them to a professional hair stylist, that will keep it looking fly.





