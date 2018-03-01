Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE (9740 Views)

Level Of Transformation Of Owerri City Is Amazing / UNTOLD Story About Dubai With PHOTOS - Dubai Is Not As Rich As UAE Govt. Portray / Please Help, He Is About To Be Deported From Uae (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a popular destination for many people around the world when it comes to leisure including many Nigerians. The country also boasts of a vibrant and diverse expatriate community based on the comfortable lifestyle obtainable there.



However, very few people realize the kind of transformation that has occurred in the country since the 1970s when it was formed.



According to Wikipedia, the UAE consists of seven emirates and was founded on 2 December 1971 as a federation. Six of the seven emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah) combined on that date. The seventh, Ras Al Khaimah, joined the federation on 10 February 1972. The seven sheikhdoms were formerly known as the Trucial States, in reference to the treaty relations established with the British in the 19th Century.



Dubai in Nigeria particular is an international hospitality and leisure hub with wondrous architecture and sights. See the shocking transformation it has witnessed in less than 3 decades.







This goes to show that with dedication and purposeful leadership, countries like Nigeria can achieve rapid infrastructural and economic developmemt.



source: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a popular destination for many people around the world when it comes to leisure including many Nigerians. The country also boasts of a vibrant and diverse expatriate community based on the comfortable lifestyle obtainable there.However, very few people realize the kind of transformation that has occurred in the country since the 1970s when it was formed.According to Wikipedia, the UAE consists of seven emirates and was founded on 2 December 1971 as a federation. Six of the seven emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah) combined on that date. The seventh, Ras Al Khaimah, joined the federation on 10 February 1972. The seven sheikhdoms were formerly known as the Trucial States, in reference to the treaty relations established with the British in the 19th Century.Dubai in Nigeria particular is an international hospitality and leisure hub with wondrous architecture and sights. See the shocking transformation it has witnessed in less than 3 decades.This goes to show that with dedication and purposeful leadership, countries like Nigeria can achieve rapid infrastructural and economic developmemt.source: http://www.opinions.ng/will-not-believe-transformation-uae/ 4 Likes 1 Share

Very good

will our looters and dullards allow this? will our looters and dullards allow this? 1 Like

But for down here na opposite, the more time goes the more we retrogress. Naija na one of a kind 5 Likes

Just like you won't believe the transformation of Nigeria under this government 1 Like

I believe now 2 Likes

Until bubu says bye bye 1 Like

We'll get three

Adsense for sale



conatact 08107347310

Nations that work 1 Like

three:

Just like you won't believe the transformation of Nigeria under this government I just taya for this Buhari gov't I just taya for this Buhari gov't 1 Like

ok

It is well

BUBU HOW MARKET? MR INTERGRITY 1 Like

fatdon2:

We'll get three in the year 2074 ba in the year 2074 ba 4 Likes

This Islamic country is different from the rest 1 Like

Not until BIAFRA is restored Nizooria will forever remain the same or even worse 1 Like

fatdon2:

We'll get three na you wan carry us reach there na you wan carry us reach there

Democracy cannot change Nigeria. Too many idiots are in charge at the same time. Imagine a check and balance between incompetent arms of government ruling at the same time. I believe only a responsible and intelligent ruler with absolute powers can change the country. 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari must first of all go. That's the first step to our progress as a nation.

#Back2Daura 1 Like





Anyone with a functional brain would never doubt this.



We made almost the same fortune from the Oil boom of the 70's to 80's but we lost ours to lootocrats and dictators.



Blaming Buhari, Jonathan or anyone else won't take us there.



Progress is the responsibility of the leaders and followers. Anyone with a functional brain would never doubt this.We made almost the same fortune from the Oil boom of the 70's to 80's but we lost ours to lootocrats and dictators.Blaming Buhari, Jonathan or anyone else won't take us there.Progress is the responsibility of the leaders and followers. 2 Likes

Nigeria can do better if our leaders manage the resources well.

Wow

Please remove that your last paragraph, it's not here in Nigeria, Fulani will not want that 1 Like

Those are people who use their brains and think beyond their stomachs unlike we in Nigeria

They say its not a Good thing for a Matured mind to wish others Death!!!.

But seeing this Dear God please Strike and Kill All our Politicians starting from OBJ-Dullard Amin/Amen



Note: if you're a Bloody fool Qoute Me with ya name/address & kindly add you Gf/Bf location then Lastly Add your Granmama's location and watch me Tie y'all with barb-wire and drag y'all by the balls/pvssy.

2 Likes

Nigeria �� is coming too

[3/13, 11:33 AM] Boss Man: SECURE YOUR ADMISSION TO UNIVERSITIES



Secure your Adminssion to Universities.....

The function of Education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character-that is the goal of true education.

Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom, therefore unlock the key of delay in your study by securing your admission into 200LEVEL in Universities of your choice by registering your IJMB A'LEVEL, JUPEB & NABTEB A'LEVEL EXAMINATION. For Further

[3/13, 11:33 AM] Boss Man: assistance about your admission contact: Watsapp: 07064714716,Call:08034631945. NOTE: there is no requirement of any payment as to assist about your admission proces in Universities, especially, UNILORIN, KWASU, FOUYE, FUTMINNA, IBB etc.





It can only happen in an Asian Country,An Arabian Country or Country ruled by MUSLIMS It can only happen in an Asian Country,An Arabian Country or Country ruled by MUSLIMS

It is all nice...BUT...there are areas where there are large numbers of migrant workers who live in poor conditions...so all not good. 1 Like

To think that Cocoa House, the first skyscraper in tropical Africa was completed in 1965 in Ibadan.



Only if we had not jettisoned regional system of government. 1 Like