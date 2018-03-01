₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a popular destination for many people around the world when it comes to leisure including many Nigerians. The country also boasts of a vibrant and diverse expatriate community based on the comfortable lifestyle obtainable there.
However, very few people realize the kind of transformation that has occurred in the country since the 1970s when it was formed.
According to Wikipedia, the UAE consists of seven emirates and was founded on 2 December 1971 as a federation. Six of the seven emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah) combined on that date. The seventh, Ras Al Khaimah, joined the federation on 10 February 1972. The seven sheikhdoms were formerly known as the Trucial States, in reference to the treaty relations established with the British in the 19th Century.
Dubai in Nigeria particular is an international hospitality and leisure hub with wondrous architecture and sights. See the shocking transformation it has witnessed in less than 3 decades.
This goes to show that with dedication and purposeful leadership, countries like Nigeria can achieve rapid infrastructural and economic developmemt.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/will-not-believe-transformation-uae/
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by goldenfresh: 11:33am
Very good
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Caustics: 12:01pm
will our looters and dullards allow this?
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Temptee101(m): 12:02pm
But for down here na opposite, the more time goes the more we retrogress. Naija na one of a kind
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by three: 12:02pm
Just like you won't believe the transformation of Nigeria under this government
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by money121(m): 12:03pm
I believe now
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Imomeetsondo: 12:03pm
Until bubu says bye bye
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by fatdon2(m): 12:03pm
We'll get three
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by zoho23(f): 12:04pm
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Hidentity(m): 12:04pm
Nations that work
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by simonlee(m): 12:05pm
three:I just taya for this Buhari gov't
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Williamstd9: 12:05pm
ok
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by prinzadey(m): 12:05pm
It is well
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by osuofia2(m): 12:05pm
BUBU HOW MARKET? MR INTERGRITY
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by simonlee(m): 12:05pm
fatdon2:in the year 2074 ba
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Pvin: 12:06pm
This Islamic country is different from the rest
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Irohjohnpaulc(m): 12:06pm
Not until BIAFRA is restored Nizooria will forever remain the same or even worse
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Emmerich09(m): 12:06pm
fatdon2:na you wan carry us reach there
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Delivar(m): 12:07pm
Democracy cannot change Nigeria. Too many idiots are in charge at the same time. Imagine a check and balance between incompetent arms of government ruling at the same time. I believe only a responsible and intelligent ruler with absolute powers can change the country.
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by spartan117(m): 12:07pm
Buhari must first of all go. That's the first step to our progress as a nation.
#Back2Daura
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Skepticus: 12:08pm
Anyone with a functional brain would never doubt this.
We made almost the same fortune from the Oil boom of the 70's to 80's but we lost ours to lootocrats and dictators.
Blaming Buhari, Jonathan or anyone else won't take us there.
Progress is the responsibility of the leaders and followers.
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Suogundipe: 12:09pm
Nigeria can do better if our leaders manage the resources well.
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by jerryunit48: 12:09pm
Wow
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by biggerboyc(m): 12:10pm
Please remove that your last paragraph, it's not here in Nigeria, Fulani will not want that
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by eleojo23: 12:11pm
Those are people who use their brains and think beyond their stomachs unlike we in Nigeria
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by error4040: 12:12pm
They say its not a Good thing for a Matured mind to wish others Death!!!.
But seeing this Dear God please Strike and Kill All our Politicians starting from OBJ-Dullard Amin/Amen
Note: if you're a Bloody fool Qoute Me with ya name/address & kindly add you Gf/Bf location then Lastly Add your Granmama's location and watch me Tie y'all with barb-wire and drag y'all by the balls/pvssy.
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by tim1256(m): 12:15pm
Nigeria �� is coming too
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by samuel2018: 12:20pm
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Aldebaran(m): 12:21pm
It can only happen in an Asian Country,An Arabian Country or Country ruled by MUSLIMS
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Cromcruach91: 12:22pm
It is all nice...BUT...there are areas where there are large numbers of migrant workers who live in poor conditions...so all not good.
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Ijaya123: 12:27pm
To think that Cocoa House, the first skyscraper in tropical Africa was completed in 1965 in Ibadan.
Only if we had not jettisoned regional system of government.
|Re: You Will Not Believe This Transformation Of The UAE by Dpharisee: 12:27pm
Lets face facts, with the level of competition then between Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr Michael Okpara in the sixties the South West and Eastern regions would have advanced and achieved this status of UAE without the backward thinking Fulani leaders that has held every region down with quota system, federal character, educationally disadvantaged states, feeding bottle federalism, herdsmen killings, rioting over sharia, Boko Haram etc
