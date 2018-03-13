₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by EdificationBoss: 1:34pm
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) has reacted to reported release of 2018 UTME results.
Reports had on Tuesday emerged on social media that the UTME 2018 results have been released, with some candidates posting their alleged results online.
However, the board spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told DAILY POST that candidates should disregard the UTME results making the rounds.
He said the results were fake, advising candidates to wait patiently for the original results to be released.
Recall that the Registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, had given reasons for the delayed result.
Oloyede had said, “We want to monitor everything that happens through our CCT cameras. Last year, we proved a point that there is nothing extraordinary in the immediate release of results but we had to cancel some results when we found out what happened in some centres.
Fabian, therefore, maintained that although the UTME results are ready, they will not be released immediately to enable officials view the CCT cameras to check for exam malpractice.
He said, ”We have not released UTME results yet. The results you find online are fake. They are not real.
”We want to view all CCT cameras in all the centres to see if there are cases of malpractices before releasing the results.
”The reason is this: we don’t want to release and later withhold it. If we release before viewing the CCT cameras, we may have to withhold them again. So, we want to release the results once and for all.”
http://newshelm.ng/utme-2018-jamb-speaks-on-release-of-results/
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by Deckline(m): 1:53pm
So,you are saying the results we have printed out from their JAMB portal is fake
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by potosky: 2:01pm
Who come d fake result there? Na snake?
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by LadyJackie: 2:30pm
This is serious
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by Smarty98(m): 2:37pm
E be lyk say u want make snake swallow you abi?
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by BlackAdam55(m): 2:37pm
this is Unbelievable
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by nairavsdollars(f): 2:54pm
Believe JAMB at your peril
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by BABANGBALI: 2:55pm
Chaei after I have tolded my babe that I scores 348
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by johnime: 2:55pm
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by sorry1(m): 2:56pm
Everything here in Nigeria is done haphazardly.
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by SpoiltVirgin: 2:56pm
Everything about this government is reacting and denying things. Are they saying the official jamb website was hacked?
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by Tjpromise(m): 2:56pm
hmmm JAMB this is getting funny
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by Greene66: 2:56pm
This statement should be probed. I smell a foul play. Looks like they want to alter results.
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by BABANGBALI: 2:56pm
Deckline:na God go punish dem
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by PSTEMMA1960(m): 2:56pm
Since buhari took over everything is now fake, even jamb result.... It is finished..
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by ricktnum(f): 2:56pm
Lol, that's the unedited result, after panelbeating the results, they would release it and someone meant to score 350 would have 294.. Thats how JAMB operates, fraudulent lots
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by dechar(m): 2:56pm
Everything gone wrong in this part of the world
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by eleojo23: 2:56pm
So who uploaded them on their site?
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by gafadove(m): 2:56pm
I saw a well printed jamb result today
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by sagio09: 2:57pm
D results where viewed and checked through jamb portal. Are u(jamb) saying the website is hacked or what?
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by modelmike7(m): 2:57pm
NA WA FOR DIS COUNTRY O!!
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by funnynation(m): 2:58pm
I said it.. So snake don finally swallow our result? Una wehdone oooo
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by sylva1: 2:58pm
What JAMB doing these days? How are results from your portal fake?
”The reason is this: we don’t want to release and later withhold it. If we release before viewing the CCT cameras, we may have to withhold them again. So, we want to release the results once and for all.”
Smh
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by emmy4lov(m): 2:58pm
What a country
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by onupeter(m): 2:58pm
Snake result oooo
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by kingsaif(m): 2:59pm
snake have swallowed the original result
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by bankz24: 3:01pm
what nonsense! Is it my bkig that we are seeing the results from?
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by visijo(m): 3:02pm
Nigerians
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by chrisfocus(m): 3:03pm
BABANGBALI:
With your English, I like to believe you wrote 148 wrongly.
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by Heartmender1: 3:03pm
Fake ke..
Someone just sent me this
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by NobleRomm(m): 3:04pm
this is what every body that will write jamb will face... Nigiriya...
|Re: "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:04pm
This is JAMB website. With the result portal showing clearly.
So who is deceiving who
