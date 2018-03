Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / "The Results Are Fake": JAMB Speaks On Release Of UTME 2018 Results (7885 Views)

Reports had on Tuesday emerged on social media that the UTME 2018 results have been released, with some candidates posting their alleged results online.



However, the board spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told DAILY POST that candidates should disregard the UTME results making the rounds.



He said the results were fake, advising candidates to wait patiently for the original results to be released.



Recall that the Registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, had given reasons for the delayed result.



Oloyede had said, “We want to monitor everything that happens through our CCT cameras. Last year, we proved a point that there is nothing extraordinary in the immediate release of results but we had to cancel some results when we found out what happened in some centres.



Fabian, therefore, maintained that although the UTME results are ready, they will not be released immediately to enable officials view the CCT cameras to check for exam malpractice.



He said, ”We have not released UTME results yet. The results you find online are fake. They are not real.



”We want to view all CCT cameras in all the centres to see if there are cases of malpractices before releasing the results.



”The reason is this: we don’t want to release and later withhold it. If we release before viewing the CCT cameras, we may have to withhold them again. So, we want to release the results once and for all.”





So,you are saying the results we have printed out from their JAMB portal is fake 15 Likes

Who come d fake result there? Na snake? 7 Likes

This is serious

E be lyk say u want make snake swallow you abi?

this is Unbelievable 2 Likes

Believe JAMB at your peril 1 Like

Chaei after I have tolded my babe that I scores 348 3 Likes



Nigeria Youth it time to end the era of God-fatherism and the likes of old cargo in Politics.

Below is the overhead cost of the Ondo State House of Assembly for 2018:

1. Local travel & training: others -N350 million

2. Electricity charges - N50 million

3. Telephone charges - N30 million

4. Office stationeries/computer consumables - N50 million

Everything here in Nigeria is done haphazardly.



Everything about this government is reacting and denying things. Are they saying the official jamb website was hacked? 5 Likes

hmmm JAMB this is getting funny 1 Like

This statement should be probed. I smell a foul play. Looks like they want to alter results. 7 Likes

Deckline:

So,you are saying the results we have printed out from their JAMB portal is fake na God go punish dem na God go punish dem

Since buhari took over everything is now fake, even jamb result.... It is finished.. 2 Likes

Lol, that's the unedited result, after panelbeating the results, they would release it and someone meant to score 350 would have 294.. Thats how JAMB operates, fraudulent lots 4 Likes

Everything gone wrong in this part of the world 3 Likes

So who uploaded them on their site? 1 Like

I saw a well printed jamb result today 1 Like

D results where viewed and checked through jamb portal. Are u(jamb) saying the website is hacked or what? 1 Like

NA WA FOR DIS COUNTRY O!! 1 Like 1 Share

I said it.. So snake don finally swallow our result? Una wehdone oooo 1 Like

What JAMB doing these days? How are results from your portal fake?



”The reason is this: we don’t want to release and later withhold it. If we release before viewing the CCT cameras, we may have to withhold them again. So, we want to release the results once and for all.”



Smh 1 Like







Snake result oooo 1 Like

snake have swallowed the original result 1 Like

what nonsense! Is it my bkig that we are seeing the results from?

Nigerians

BABANGBALI:

Chaei after I have tolded my babe that I scores 348

With your English, I like to believe you wrote 148 wrongly. With your English, I like to believe you wrote 148 wrongly. 3 Likes



Fake ke..



Someone just sent me this Fake ke..Someone just sent me this

this is what every body that will write jamb will face... Nigiriya...