Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party
|Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by streets2empire: 2:23pm
Yemi Alade celebrated her 29th birthday today. Here are some exclusive pics from the events hosted by her friends in the industry.
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by streets2empire: 2:23pm
more..
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by marianneada(f): 5:56pm
Beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by Caustics: 6:50pm
lets call it a day
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by Skepticus: 6:51pm
Waiting for the ageist low lives that will storm the thread with their hate for an ambitious woman.
Wetin concern age with achievement?
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by seankay(m): 6:51pm
She is 45
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by tribalistseun: 6:52pm
We rich only mingle with our fellow Rich
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by kingchris30(m): 6:52pm
I guess 29 years is her football age
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by devigblegble: 6:53pm
29 whaaaaat but it’s not my business tho
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by Gkay1(m): 6:53pm
tell us what u want us to learn from this news.
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by osemoses1234(m): 6:54pm
kingchris30:someone can play with you ni
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by ghost3040: 6:54pm
okay
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by talk2percy(m): 6:55pm
Yemi Alade, 29?? Let me come and be going. Women and lying about their age shaa
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by RexEmmyGee(m): 6:55pm
Wakanda
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by Robbin7(m): 6:55pm
Make sense after the party some people go still go make sex o.
I don move o.....
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by Wapkoshcom(m): 6:55pm
Most overhyped female 9jerian artist of all time
Lyrics be like queen premiere
She don suck all dicks to win awards
Ass licker can quote me
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by dhsfbi(m): 6:56pm
Wow, Congrats Ma'am. LLNP
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by yeyerolling: 6:56pm
Go and marry crew where una dey. I can see that nigerian paris hilton wannabe dj cuppy.
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by labake1(f): 6:57pm
Simple party
Unlike
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by ehardetola(m): 6:57pm
Who's chinning dz bby Congo, I wan apply
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by BELKIS(f): 6:57pm
Hbd yemi
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by Wapkoshcom(m): 6:58pm
Skepticus:Kidly tell me yours
I mean yor achievement as a Nigerian
Ass licker
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by afbstrategies: 6:59pm
I like her a lot
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by OMEGA009(m): 7:00pm
Football age!!!!!
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by FaniDan(f): 7:00pm
Does being a celebrity comes with old age, just wondering yemi@29
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by Lawalemi(m): 7:05pm
29 péré
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by modelmike7(m): 7:09pm
Happy Birthday Pretty Babe.....
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by bobokeshington: 7:10pm
she should go get married
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by soberdrunk(m): 7:10pm
See how she package bobby like 800naira sharwamah.....
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by Memphis357(m): 7:13pm
*In Lil Wayne's voice*......I wish I could f**k every girl in that room.....
With the exception of Derenle and DJ Cuppy......
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by Skepticus: 7:14pm
Wapkoshcom:
Your low-life presence has been acknowledged!
NEXT!!!
|Re: Photos From Yemi Alade's 29th Birthday Party by maranatha04(m): 7:14pm
nice pics, happy birthday...
