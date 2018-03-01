Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) (3406 Views)

The song was produced by "V-Tek" And The video was directed by "Sesan".



Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2n3lBHiZRs





off her "Black Magic" album, Yemi alade releases the visual for his hit song Titled "Bum Bum".The song was produced by "V-Tek" And The video was directed by "Sesan".

The video is bam; worth watching

Thrash. Not unexpected, though. 2 Likes

Most parents advise their female children using 'bum bum' as regards to their privates





So just imagine watching this and hearing 'bum bum' repeatedly with your parents on a silent evening.



Awkward 1 Like

LOVELY, BEAUTIFUL Video. 1 Like 1 Share

This one is tired of singing 2 Likes

Who dey download this one music sef

Hmmmm

TIMAYA NA FIRST SING BUM BUM NA



D SONG TOO LOCAL AND DULL JUST LIKE BUHARI

if music don leave you, you sef leave am



haba





wetin this one dey sing sef if music don leave you, you sef leave amhabawetin this one dey sing sef 2 Likes 1 Share

all this pangolo music sef all this pangolo music sef 2 Likes

This noise maker again 1 Like 1 Share

h

This one and thrash sha...u no see dem tiwa, simi

Nice Skin

And now what? NAIRALAND...you cannot waste our data. We refused and resisted the spirit to click and see it. 1 Like

modelmike7:

LOVELY, BEAUTIFUL Video. 3 Likes



God have mercy I was listening to "Send Down The Rain" by Majek Fashek on a Radio Station this morning.....and was thinking, what has gone wrong with the music industry...Must we sing about Female Anatomy before we pass a message..or is it just to do something in order to stay relevant?God have mercy 4 Likes

To be honest I don't know why this wonderful and talented lady get frequent flaks whenever her case appears on the net. Is it a case of soured grapes. 1 Like

this girl and weird names

cally011:

wtf wtf

queen of trash music 1 Like

but she has a good bum bum 1 Like

adioolayi:

I was listening to "Send Down The Rain" by Majek Fashek on a Radio Station this morning.....and was thinking, what has gone wrong with the music industry...Must we sing about Female Anatomy before we pass a message..or is it just to do something in order to stay relevant?

God have mercy really sad really sad

Nigerian female musicians hate progress. they just dey fall hands and legs upadan.

but she has a good bum bum abi

Since when did Yemi Alade switch from Afropop to Reggae?

There is a simple litmus I use to determine the artistes who are worth their salt. Anyone who dedicates as much as 50% of his /her songs to things like bumbum, women, sex, money and all what not isn't worth it. Hez just a wannabe.