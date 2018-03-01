₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,311 members, 4,132,059 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 04:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) (3406 Views)
Yemi Alade – Bum Bum / AFRIMMA 2016 Awards Winners' List: Tiwa Savage & Yemi Alade Turn Biggest Losers / [VIDEO] Yemi Alade – Na Gode (swahili Version) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by queensera(f): 2:38pm
off her “Black Magic” album, Yemi alade releases the visual for his hit song Titled “Bum Bum”.
The song was produced by "V-Tek" And The video was directed by "Sesan".
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2n3lBHiZRs
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/video-yemi-alade-bum-bum.html
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by Benjom(m): 3:01pm
The video is bam; worth watching
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by thesicilian: 3:02pm
Thrash. Not unexpected, though.
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by Jh0wsef(m): 3:19pm
Most parents advise their female children using 'bum bum' as regards to their privates
So just imagine watching this and hearing 'bum bum' repeatedly with your parents on a silent evening.
Awkward
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by modelmike7(m): 3:20pm
LOVELY, BEAUTIFUL Video.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by Icepresh(m): 3:20pm
This one is tired of singing
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by veekid(m): 3:20pm
Who dey download this one music sef
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by amiibaby(f): 3:20pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by judecares1: 3:21pm
TIMAYA NA FIRST SING BUM BUM NA
D SONG TOO LOCAL AND DULL JUST LIKE BUHARI
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by free2ryhme: 3:21pm
queensera:
if music don leave you, you sef leave am
haba
wetin this one dey sing sef
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by free2ryhme: 3:21pm
queensera:
all this pangolo music sef
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by igboOSU: 3:22pm
This noise maker again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by Simplestone(f): 3:22pm
h
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by Adebaba1(m): 3:22pm
This one and thrash sha...u no see dem tiwa, simi
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by shallyangel(f): 3:23pm
Nice Skin
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by oyetunder(m): 3:24pm
And now what? NAIRALAND...you cannot waste our data. We refused and resisted the spirit to click and see it.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by free2ryhme: 3:24pm
modelmike7:
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by adioolayi(m): 3:24pm
I was listening to "Send Down The Rain" by Majek Fashek on a Radio Station this morning.....and was thinking, what has gone wrong with the music industry...Must we sing about Female Anatomy before we pass a message..or is it just to do something in order to stay relevant?
God have mercy
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by johnime: 3:24pm
Poor people treat fellow poor people so contemptibly unlike rich folk who band together.
Case study: Policemen on the road & Local Revenue Agents vs Bus/Keke/Okada operators & those who sell petty stuff in markets
Dad: You changed the Wi-Fi password, what's the new one?
Me: "You must be very stupid"
*1 week later*
Mom: Alex, you're in the hospital. Why'd you insult your father?
Me: I just gave him Wi-Fi password
Mom: What's the password?
Me: "You must be very stupid"
*2 days later*
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by jomonic: 3:25pm
To be honest I don't know why this wonderful and talented lady get frequent flaks whenever her case appears on the net. Is it a case of soured grapes.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by Chloe88(f): 3:25pm
this girl and weird names
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by Chloe88(f): 3:26pm
cally011:wtf
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by martineverest(m): 3:29pm
queen of trash music
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by igweboss: 3:29pm
but she has a good bum bum
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by martineverest(m): 3:30pm
adioolayi:really sad
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by Checked86: 3:30pm
Nigerian female musicians hate progress. they just dey fall hands and legs upadan.
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by scarletkinq(m): 3:30pm
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by igweboss: 3:31pm
but she has a good bum bum abi
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by EsotericMonk: 3:41pm
Since when did Yemi Alade switch from Afropop to Reggae?
There is a simple litmus I use to determine the artistes who are worth their salt. Anyone who dedicates as much as 50% of his /her songs to things like bumbum, women, sex, money and all what not isn't worth it. Hez just a wannabe.
|Re: Yemi Alade - "Bum Bum" (Video) by agarawu23(m): 3:41pm
After Johnny, no other hit track and video from alade
United Nation Appoints D'banj Youth Ambassador For Peace / Recording Studio Equipment For Sale / Download 4th Republic New Single: James Bond And New Cartoon Video "scammer"
Viewing this topic: SAKUR, casiraghi, edlion57(m), Trustisaburden, LarryBeryl(m), hizick14(m), ERORR404(m), sammyjay7265(m), adaoshi(m), pillan(f), valenu(m), internationalman(m), kaka22(m), nanotechy, dasphinx1(m), qloreal, samtex10(m), tijani09, Tobiart and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37