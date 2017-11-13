₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,184 members, 3,908,504 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 12:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade (7471 Views)
Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido / First Photos From Afrima 2017 / AFRIMMA 2016 Awards Winners' List: Tiwa Savage & Yemi Alade Turn Biggest Losers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by ceometromedia: 10:31pm On Nov 12
Mavins record first lady, Tiwa Savage win the 2017 Afrima best female west African act of the year. Tiwa Savage won ahead of Yemi Alade, Aramide and Seyi Shay.
http://metronaija.com/tiwa-savage-beats-yemi-alade-win-best-female-wes-african-act-afrima-2017/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by Odianose13(m): 10:51pm On Nov 12
Tiwa salvage don dey the game tey na. Plus she dey try. She deserves it. #ftc
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by JamesReacher(m): 10:51pm On Nov 12
Yemi Alade falling off , her warped up lyrics, not understandable. Dances pass video vixens with her ss3 bullshitt choreography. I see you I see your hair, no more to you anymore. Known for carrying Nigeria's problems on ur head.
And pls, Nigerian rappers should fix up their lives. Stop singing everytime you fools, RAP. The best rapper in Nigeria is Jesse Jagz and female Mz Kiss, Vector, I like u but its time to not get satisfied with secondary school's rap, Rap is not about throwing one punchline and thinking thats it. Build a story, let's feel u. Olamide the one with the entertaining songs, great rapper, if you want to get serious let me know. Reminisce Raps good too Seriki raps good too plus CDQ for people who consume indigenous. Ycee doesn't sound confident at times especially in freestyles but I believe in your talents. Dremo , Rap for me Saheed! OBO's money won't feed you for so long. I know you a killer dremo. Falz, you ehnn. You can rap sha. Your first album was a rap album though. Lil kesh, Thunder fire u there, no substance no content. Idiot boy, Yung6 you prodigal son of RAP. Eva, a model or a rapper, you got the tools. POE, this nigga mehn, dope just keep working. Boogey , My hand is paining me
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by grandstar(m): 10:51pm On Nov 12
She'll be over the moon!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by FisifunKododada: 10:51pm On Nov 12
Tiwa is way beyond Yemi - Yemi should work harder.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by emmachukwu99(m): 10:51pm On Nov 12
Eyaa.. I love Yemi more..
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by tobdee: 10:52pm On Nov 12
nice one...
Yemi Alade don make women look like commodities for all her song. Still prefer Tiwa to her. Congratulations dear.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by GloriaNinja(f): 10:52pm On Nov 12
TIWA DESERVED IT
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by harryboyng(m): 10:52pm On Nov 12
..haba..she will definitely win it nah..Yemi bawo..
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by Luxuryconsult: 10:52pm On Nov 12
Wait.. Na only Nigeria dey west africa ni? For male version, na Nigeria win am, for female verion, na Nigeria win am and na them plenty pass for the nomination list self. Kuku say the award is dedicated to Nigeria we go know. Only our entertainment industry are doing us proud all around the world. E no go better for our government olorun ngbo. If only they can just fix our light ehn and work on the security. How sweet the thing go be.
11 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by Threebear(m): 10:53pm On Nov 12
Well deserved, yemi sings rubbish.
Riba ribamba ribamba ribamba, tala tala
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by 9jayes: 10:53pm On Nov 12
For this 2017 Davido is more popular dan Wizkid
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by otijah(m): 10:54pm On Nov 12
9jayes:
For this 2017 Davido is more popular dan Wizkid
Ogbeni since he is more popular construct ur own award and give Davido not this AFRIMA OWN
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:54pm On Nov 12
Saw the heading... Na so i imagine as dem twp dey fight. Abeg if dem fight...who go win
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by soberdrunk(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
No matter how well you package a 'Toyota', it can never be on the same level with a "Benz".......
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by Gabflex: 10:55pm On Nov 12
Award that will not take you to heaven.
congrat sha
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by Oyiboman69: 10:57pm On Nov 12
After you will blame my government, let more hardship fall on those my haters
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by ajimotoke(m): 10:58pm On Nov 12
Ride on tiwa deserves it,......Yemi continue working hard u will surely get there
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by qualityGod(m): 10:58pm On Nov 12
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by jibs4lv(m): 10:59pm On Nov 12
Of course she, what do u tink she deserve it 100%
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by Sexytemi(f): 10:59pm On Nov 12
congrats mama jamjam
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by talk2percy(m): 11:02pm On Nov 12
Na because of Jay Z
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by itchie: 11:02pm On Nov 12
Congratulations Tiwa Savage
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by blaqroy: 11:02pm On Nov 12
We no go hear any other thing this week except about yeyebrity award .....I want to be rich but don't want to be popular....good night Nigerians...till tomorrow
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by mexxmoney: 11:03pm On Nov 12
Well deserved. Congrats Tiwa
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by AishaBuhari: 11:04pm On Nov 12
tobdee:As in?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by badbreath(f): 11:04pm On Nov 12
Congrats Tiwa
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by Serafeal(f): 11:04pm On Nov 12
Congratzzz Tiwa! Tho u wer absent...
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by josielewa(m): 11:05pm On Nov 12
davido won international award and he stayed local...but wizzy went international and still won local award
5 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by Neminc: 11:07pm On Nov 12
Africa's No.1 @tiwasavage. More blessings for you mama JamJam
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by Yewandequeen(f): 11:08pm On Nov 12
I cant agree less. Go Tee
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Female West African Act. Beats Yemi Alade by Chrisbeks: 11:09pm On Nov 12
Congrats tiwa, no debate, no controversy, only one queen in Africa and that's Queen T
1 Like 1 Share
Lyrics: My Number One Remix - Diamond Ft Davido / Free Download Of 9ja Musik / Best Nigeria Rnb Songs Till Date
Viewing this topic: irondome, Lnxxxxx(m), sarahs(m), Luxuryconsult, Tapsorrow, stagamagadasca(f), Unbeliever(m), Fingerprinter(m), kabaka1, Vinstel and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7