Fans turn out for the Bundesliga trophy in Abuja Other side attractions include an autograph session by 3x World Cup winner & current Bayern Assistant Coach Klaus Augenthaler.





This is the first time the trophy was visiting Africa and Nigeria was the choice destination.





As part of activities to mark the climax of the just concluded FC Bayen Youth Cup Tournament, Saturday March 10, 2018 was a day of excitement for many Bundesliga fans as they came out to see the Bundesliga trophy which was on display for open viewing, courtesy of Fc Bayern, VOE Foundation & StarTimes Nigeria.Fans turn out for the Bundesliga trophy in Abuja Other side attractions include an autograph session by 3x World Cup winner & current Bayern Assistant Coach Klaus Augenthaler.This is the first time the trophy was visiting Africa and Nigeria was the choice destination.cc lalasticlala mynd44 1 Like 1 Share

But bundesliga is not that big and exciting here...they hardly sign our players 2 Likes

who did they give the money? Those people are not fans. they just want to turn out and take pics for insta and facebook who did they give the money? Those people are not fans. they just want to turn out and take pics for insta and facebook

Bayernliga 3 Likes

who dey watch bundesliga . abeg

Nice one. I'm also patiently waiting for 2019 to send the greatest failure of our time back to daura with his trophy 1 Like

Football is Life 7 Likes

Imperialism on side of football......Africans and low life esteem 2 Likes

Who even watch their league

EPL is the way forward , wetin concern me and bundesliga

Bundesliga kwa?

Mariangeles:

But bundesliga is not that big and exciting here...they hardly sign our players Google Leon Balogun, Anthony Ujah, Chinedu Obasi. Check the league's they ve played for. Stay woke bro. Stop sleeping on the bicycle Google Leon Balogun, Anthony Ujah, Chinedu Obasi. Check the league's they ve played for. Stay woke bro. Stop sleeping on the bicycle 5 Likes

Mariangeles:

But bundesliga is not that big and exciting here...they hardly sign our players bundesliga, a league that thrives on technical and tactical discipline,





Take note of the keyword discipline which Nigerian players and Nigerians at large lack bundesliga, a league that thrives on technical and tactical discipline,Take note of the keyword discipline which Nigerian players and Nigerians at large lack 2 Likes

i love that like startimes dey try sha 2 Likes

cristen:

Who even watch their league

Bro, I do and I will keep doing that cos its the best in terms of football. The tempo intensity and quality are classy. They play end-to-end football, not the rugby my Chelsea and Manure play. Bro, I do and I will keep doing that cos its the best in terms of football. The tempo intensity and quality are classy. They play end-to-end football, not the rugby my Chelsea and Manure play. 2 Likes

Bayern league



mumu league



handicap bayern dem go still win

Amos Chibuzor .. @ last pic

NewshelmNg:

washy trophy washy trophy

The shield has to be a replica 1 Like

VeeVeeMyLuv:

bundesliga, a league that thrives on technical and tactical discipline,





Take note of the keyword discipline which Nigerian players and Nigerians at large lack dont bother

u are most likely dealing with gloryhunters and teens who don't even know half the teams in the english championship dont botheru are most likely dealing with gloryhunters and teens who don't even know half the teams in the english championship 1 Like

oyetpel:

The shield has to be a replica it actually is d original Dss operatives are there in plain clothes guarding it any wrong moves na OYO it actually is d original Dss operatives are there in plain clothes guarding it any wrong moves na OYO

Bundesliga na yeye league. I prefer Eredivisie of Holland to that one club league