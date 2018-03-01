₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by NewshelmNg: 5:12pm
As part of activities to mark the climax of the just concluded FC Bayen Youth Cup Tournament, Saturday March 10, 2018 was a day of excitement for many Bundesliga fans as they came out to see the Bundesliga trophy which was on display for open viewing, courtesy of Fc Bayern, VOE Foundation & StarTimes Nigeria.
Fans turn out for the Bundesliga trophy in Abuja Other side attractions include an autograph session by 3x World Cup winner & current Bayern Assistant Coach Klaus Augenthaler.
This is the first time the trophy was visiting Africa and Nigeria was the choice destination.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-fans-turn-out-for-the-bundesliga-trophy-in-abuja/
cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Mariangeles: 5:18pm
But bundesliga is not that big and exciting here...they hardly sign our players
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Caustics: 6:17pm
who did they give the money? Those people are not fans. they just want to turn out and take pics for insta and facebook
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by KevinDein: 6:18pm
Bayernliga
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by miracool946: 6:19pm
who dey watch bundesliga . abeg
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Temptee101(m): 6:19pm
Nice one. I'm also patiently waiting for 2019 to send the greatest failure of our time back to daura with his trophy
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Chevronstaff: 6:19pm
Football is Life
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by ncha373(m): 6:20pm
Imperialism on side of football......Africans and low life esteem
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by cristen(m): 6:20pm
Who even watch their league
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Jamorezzi: 6:20pm
EPL is the way forward , wetin concern me and bundesliga
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Atiku2019: 6:20pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by 12345baba: 6:21pm
Bundesliga kwa?
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by silver94(m): 6:21pm
Mariangeles:Google Leon Balogun, Anthony Ujah, Chinedu Obasi. Check the league's they ve played for. Stay woke bro. Stop sleeping on the bicycle
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 6:22pm
Mariangeles:bundesliga, a league that thrives on technical and tactical discipline,
Take note of the keyword discipline which Nigerian players and Nigerians at large lack
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by powalez: 6:24pm
i love that like startimes dey try sha
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Austinoiz(m): 6:25pm
cristen:
Bro, I do and I will keep doing that cos its the best in terms of football. The tempo intensity and quality are classy. They play end-to-end football, not the rugby my Chelsea and Manure play.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Neimar: 6:26pm
Bayern league
mumu league
handicap bayern dem go still win
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by skullzflex(m): 6:28pm
Amos Chibuzor .. @ last pic
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by free2ryhme: 6:29pm
NewshelmNg:
washy trophy
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by oyetpel(m): 6:30pm
The shield has to be a replica
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by LZAA: 6:33pm
VeeVeeMyLuv:dont bother
u are most likely dealing with gloryhunters and teens who don't even know half the teams in the english championship
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by LZAA: 6:35pm
oyetpel:it actually is d original Dss operatives are there in plain clothes guarding it any wrong moves na OYO
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Chukazu: 6:39pm
Bundesliga na yeye league. I prefer Eredivisie of Holland to that one club league
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by RexTramadol1(m): 6:44pm
There's a Cray man on dz page
To whom it may concern
Anoda stray dog don loose.
