PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by NewshelmNg: 5:12pm
As part of activities to mark the climax of the just concluded FC Bayen Youth Cup Tournament, Saturday March 10, 2018 was a day of excitement for many Bundesliga fans as they came out to see the Bundesliga trophy which was on display for open viewing, courtesy of Fc Bayern, VOE Foundation & StarTimes Nigeria.

Fans turn out for the Bundesliga trophy in Abuja Other side attractions include an autograph session by 3x World Cup winner & current Bayern Assistant Coach Klaus Augenthaler.


This is the first time the trophy was visiting Africa and Nigeria was the choice destination.


http://newshelm.ng/photos-fans-turn-out-for-the-bundesliga-trophy-in-abuja/

cc lalasticlala mynd44




Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Mariangeles: 5:18pm
But bundesliga is not that big and exciting here...they hardly sign our players

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Caustics: 6:17pm
angry who did they give the money? Those people are not fans. they just want to turn out and take pics for insta and facebook
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by KevinDein: 6:18pm
Bayernliga grin

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by miracool946: 6:19pm
who dey watch bundesliga . abeg
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Temptee101(m): 6:19pm
Nice one. I'm also patiently waiting for 2019 to send the greatest failure of our time back to daura with his trophy

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Chevronstaff: 6:19pm
Football is Life

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by ncha373(m): 6:20pm
Imperialism on side of football......Africans and low life esteem

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by cristen(m): 6:20pm
Who even watch their league
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Jamorezzi: 6:20pm
EPL is the way forward , wetin concern me and bundesliga
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Atiku2019: 6:20pm
smiley
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by 12345baba: 6:21pm
Bundesliga kwa?
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by silver94(m): 6:21pm
Mariangeles:
But bundesliga is not that big and exciting here...they hardly sign our players
Google Leon Balogun, Anthony Ujah, Chinedu Obasi. Check the league's they ve played for. Stay woke bro. Stop sleeping on the bicycle undecided

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 6:22pm
Mariangeles:
But bundesliga is not that big and exciting here...they hardly sign our players
bundesliga, a league that thrives on technical and tactical discipline,


Take note of the keyword discipline which Nigerian players and Nigerians at large lack

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by powalez: 6:24pm
i love that like startimes dey try sha

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Austinoiz(m): 6:25pm
cristen:
Who even watch their league

Bro, I do and I will keep doing that cos its the best in terms of football. The tempo intensity and quality are classy. They play end-to-end football, not the rugby my Chelsea and Manure play.

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Neimar: 6:26pm
Bayern league

mumu league

handicap bayern dem go still win
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by skullzflex(m): 6:28pm
Amos Chibuzor .. @ last pic
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by free2ryhme: 6:29pm
washy trophy

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by oyetpel(m): 6:30pm
The shield has to be a replica

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by LZAA: 6:33pm
VeeVeeMyLuv:
bundesliga, a league that thrives on technical and tactical discipline,


Take note of the keyword discipline which Nigerian players and Nigerians at large lack
dont bother
u are most likely dealing with gloryhunters and teens who don't even know half the teams in the english championship

Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by LZAA: 6:35pm
oyetpel:
The shield has to be a replica
it actually is d original Dss operatives are there in plain clothes guarding it any wrong moves na OYO
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by Chukazu: 6:39pm
Bundesliga na yeye league. I prefer Eredivisie of Holland to that one club league
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Turn Out For The Bundesliga Trophy In Abuja by RexTramadol1(m): 6:44pm
There's a Cray man on dz page





To whom it may concern




Anoda stray dog don loose.

