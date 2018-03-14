Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle (14634 Views)

Central Bank of Nigeria's Police blocked Owerri -Mbaise Road for over 3 hours today because of their spoilt vehicle, no vehicle was allowed to pass both private and commercial. Many missed their appointments because of the delay... Very bad a country!

It good they block the road cos of unwanted armed robbery a case in point is owere zenith bank robbery were a police man was killed for point of correction Nigerian is not a bad country 18 Likes

Asquare84:

It good they block the road cos of unwanted armed robbery a case in point is owere zenith bank robbery were a police man was killed for point of correction Nigerian is not a bad country

Hm 21 Likes

welcome to Nigeria 1 Like

The country is very lawless but given the facts there was little the could do that take up a defensive cordon stance incase robbers tried to jump them because that vehicle that spoilt could have been even sabotaged for all you know 2 Likes

One word SHITHOLE 3 Likes

Nigeriabiafra80:

Hm I get I get

Consignment that ought properly to be moved by air via planes and helicopters! What a country! 8 Likes

I think they are just been pro active

It's obvious they are caring money hence, the blockade to avoid infiltration of the unwanted in the area. So far our money is safe sorry for the inconvenience caused.



But, I think they should be more conscious of animals that swallow huge cash than humans that mean no harm. 3 Likes

It's for security reasons no vex 5 Likes

rubbish

Too bad

Asquare84:

It good they block the road cos of unwanted armed robbery a case in point is owere zenith bank robbery were a police man was killed for point of correction Nigerian is not a bad country

I'm still speechless 3 dolts (at press time) liked this awful, brainless comment.

3rd world 1 Like

Everyone is just saying it was a means to avoid armed robbery. How sure are we that they were actually carrying money at that time?



Nigerian police has always been in the business of frustrating the same people that feed them. 3 Likes

who dy take d pix lol

Headline says 3 hours and going down the content, it says 2 hours..which one are we going to believe now?? 2 Likes

when wads of cash are more important than human lives. Money is VIP, after God , we all serve money. owo, kudi, ego 1 Like

very likely those trucks were loaded with money....







so to avoid stories that touch... they decided to bock the road 1 Like

The post said 2 hours.

Op said 3 hours.

That's how fake news start.

zoedew:

Consignment that ought properly to be moved by air via planes and helicopters! What a country!

Because we have airport and helipad in every street Abi.

Is it 3hrs or 2hrs?

Kunlexity:

Headline says 3 hours and going down the content, it says 2 hours..which one are we going to believe now??

You should know both of them are exaggerating the incidence.

wellmax:





Because we have airport and helipad in every street Abi.

If you knew what CBN Offices look like nationwide it should soon be apparent to you that it makes sense for a helipad to be a standard feature of those fortress-like edifices!

They are stupid, this is due to lack of maintenance culture 1 Like

wellmax:

The post said 2 hours.

Op said 3 hours.

That's how fake news start.

Don't mind these liars

Weldone our gallant police. Ipobs are criminal's and if the roads are not blue cked, ipob youths would stormed that area and vandalize the monies in those trucks.



God pass ipobs. A very big bad market for them. 3 Likes

It worth the wait and delay!!!!

Good



That truck could have been deliverately sabotaged to stop in a dangerous place only for robbers to ambush it. It's better it was cordoned off.



Those flatheaded miscreants would be shouting Biafra but they are very quick to steal Nigerian currency. 1 Like