₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,445 members, 4,132,640 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 12:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle (14634 Views)
SARS Killings: Protest In Gakem, Cross River. Roads Blocked, Travelers Stranded / Iganmu Bridge Blocked As Septic Tank Falls On Highway. See Photos / UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians (1) (2) (3) (4)
|CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by legenduq(m): 6:31pm On Mar 13
Central Bank of Nigeria's Police blocked Owerri -Mbaise Road for over 3 hours today because of their spoilt vehicle, no vehicle was allowed to pass both private and commercial. Many missed their appointments because of the delay... Very bad a country!
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Asquare84(m): 7:29pm On Mar 13
It good they block the road cos of unwanted armed robbery a case in point is owere zenith bank robbery were a police man was killed for point of correction Nigerian is not a bad country
18 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by conductorL5: 9:28pm On Mar 13
Asquare84:
76 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Nigeriabiafra80: 9:29pm On Mar 13
Hm
21 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by princepeter566: 9:29pm On Mar 13
welcome to Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by FarahAideed: 9:59pm On Mar 13
The country is very lawless but given the facts there was little the could do that take up a defensive cordon stance incase robbers tried to jump them because that vehicle that spoilt could have been even sabotaged for all you know
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by JohnnyBling(m): 10:07pm On Mar 13
One word SHITHOLE
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by JohnnyBling(m): 10:09pm On Mar 13
Nigeriabiafra80:I get
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by zoedew: 10:09pm On Mar 13
Consignment that ought properly to be moved by air via planes and helicopters! What a country!
8 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Chloe88(f): 10:10pm On Mar 13
I think they are just been pro active
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by mybestlove(m): 10:10pm On Mar 13
It's obvious they are caring money hence, the blockade to avoid infiltration of the unwanted in the area. So far our money is safe sorry for the inconvenience caused.
But, I think they should be more conscious of animals that swallow huge cash than humans that mean no harm.
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by DonPiiko: 10:10pm On Mar 13
It's for security reasons no vex
5 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Ttipsy(m): 10:10pm On Mar 13
rubbish
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Naijaguy12345(m): 10:10pm On Mar 13
Too bad
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by texazzpete(m): 10:11pm On Mar 13
Asquare84:
I’m still speechless 3 dolts (at press time) liked this awful, brainless comment.
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by ibkgab001: 10:12pm On Mar 13
3rd world
1 Like
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by debolayinka(m): 10:12pm On Mar 13
Everyone is just saying it was a means to avoid armed robbery. How sure are we that they were actually carrying money at that time?
Nigerian police has always been in the business of frustrating the same people that feed them.
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by jetz: 10:13pm On Mar 13
who dy take d pix lol
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Kunlexity(m): 10:14pm On Mar 13
Headline says 3 hours and going down the content, it says 2 hours..which one are we going to believe now??
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Krafty006: 10:15pm On Mar 13
when wads of cash are more important than human lives. Money is VIP, after God , we all serve money. owo, kudi, ego
1 Like
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by piagetskinner(m): 10:16pm On Mar 13
very likely those trucks were loaded with money....
so to avoid stories that touch... they decided to bock the road
1 Like
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by wellmax(m): 10:21pm On Mar 13
The post said 2 hours.
Op said 3 hours.
That's how fake news start.
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by wellmax(m): 10:22pm On Mar 13
zoedew:
Because we have airport and helipad in every street Abi.
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by BMCSlayer: 10:23pm On Mar 13
Is it 3hrs or 2hrs?
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by wellmax(m): 10:23pm On Mar 13
Kunlexity:
You should know both of them are exaggerating the incidence.
1 Like
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by zoedew: 10:25pm On Mar 13
wellmax:
If you knew what CBN Offices look like nationwide it should soon be apparent to you that it makes sense for a helipad to be a standard feature of those fortress-like edifices!
5 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Ezedon(m): 10:27pm On Mar 13
They are stupid, this is due to lack of maintenance culture
1 Like
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Obierika: 10:28pm On Mar 13
wellmax:
Don't mind these liars
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Antipob777(f): 10:30pm On Mar 13
Weldone our gallant police. Ipobs are criminal's and if the roads are not blue cked, ipob youths would stormed that area and vandalize the monies in those trucks.
God pass ipobs. A very big bad market for them.
3 Likes
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Hotzone(m): 10:31pm On Mar 13
It worth the wait and delay!!!!
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by EponOjuku: 10:33pm On Mar 13
Good
That truck could have been deliverately sabotaged to stop in a dangerous place only for robbers to ambush it. It's better it was cordoned off.
Those flatheaded miscreants would be shouting Biafra but they are very quick to steal Nigerian currency.
1 Like
|Re: CBN Police Blocked Owerri-mbaise Road For 3hours To Fix Spoilt Vehicle by Yemea1: 10:40pm On Mar 13
[The country is not lawless at this pointbthis is the protocol and please tell anyone you know that when next they found themseves in this kind spot to kee distance from them for security reasons incase of any attack on them
quote author=FarahAideed post=65813588]The country is very lawless but given the facts there was little the could do that take up a defensive cordon stance incase robbers tried to jump them because that vehicle that spoilt could have been even sabotaged for all you know [/quote]
1 Like
Dirtiest City In Nigeria? / Giant Billboard Collapse On Third Mainland Bridge / Requirements To Renew Uk Visa
Viewing this topic: ONYII4TRUT, goslowgoslow, spymaster(m), bobnatlo(m), stagger, teeorume(m), davmore750(m), wise7(m), Babagy823, thatniqqress(f), TOPAI7(m), pozolana(m), brookz, Temiemmanuel(m), shammahyaro(f), dammymadboi, 247Dior(m), kentus07(m) and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16