The two students, who were said to be cultists (buccaneers), drowned on Sunday, during a boat ride, as sailors, in Ebonyi State.



http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/two-absu-final-year-students-drown-two.html According to reports, Two final year students of the Abia State University "Kelechi Elendu and Charles Benjamin Ngozichukwuka" died after drowning.The two students, who were said to be cultists (buccaneers), drowned on Sunday, during a boat ride, as sailors, in Ebonyi State.

see as "fine boys" waste

Na im be the wasted youth Na im be the wasted youth 1 Like

Na im be the wasted youth them folks n gfs go don cry tire . my condolence them folks n gfs go don cry tire . my condolence 1 Like

the kelechi ELENDU the one on white, I thought him Wen he was in school as my student at living word academy aba, from primary 3 to 6, my heart is broken am still in tears, I remember when I saw ur post on fbk and I told u K.C calm down and read ur book, neither did I know, R. I.P bro 8 Likes

see as "fine boys" waste

They did not 'waste' because they died young, they became 'wastes' the moment they chose to become cultists.

There is no dignity in being a cultist.



I pray God grants their families the fortitude to bear the loss. They did not 'waste' because they died young, they became 'wastes' the moment they chose to become cultists.There is no dignity in being a cultist.I pray God grants their families the fortitude to bear the loss. 25 Likes 3 Shares

They did not 'waste' because they died young, they became 'wastes' the moment they chose to become cultists.

There is no dignity in being a cultist.



I pray God grants their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

true talk ... Amen fire true talk ... Amen fire 1 Like

And so?

everybody shall taste death eventually...rest their soul in peace

chai they were my guy's pals in Absu.

sailors that cannot swim?initiation gone wrong. 13 Likes 1 Share

nemesis 1 Like

1 Like

Sail n salt ruggedly!! bloody cultist. have never seen any one living long. all die too young SHUN CULTISM!! NA WASTE OF TIME 8 Likes

Kelechi Elendu I knew from NNSS PH. His dad is a pastor.

He was my junior in school then.

RIP bro.

He was however in 300Level, not final year. 5 Likes

Dem be cultist, as you all know that brutal death is always meant for bad guys, but RIP to this their current death...

sad

Very unfortunate..

please more of these fine boys should die...so we d ugly ones can have babes too ;Dplease more of these fine boys should die...so we d ugly ones can have babes too

Was expecting this news since.. Tor?

How you reach here? Tor?How you reach here?

Hmmmmnnn...it is a WA!

please more of these fine boys should die...so we d ugly ones can have babes too ;Dplease more of these fine boys should die...so we d ugly ones can have babes too



You don't need to be fine,just balance your wallet and babes would come knocking.. You don't need to be fine,just balance your wallet and babes would come knocking.. 10 Likes 1 Share

RIP KC... So painful.. Buccaneer... Gentle dude

May God grant their families the fortitude to bear the lost.

FP jet Na for this kind thread una carry dis yeye character come display Na for this kind thread una carry dis yeye character come display

the bible Say's flee from every appearances of the devil,groups that does not give God the glory.many reading are part of different cult groups,now DAT u can read pls repent before its too late for you,cos no repentance in the grave stay bless. 4 Likes

Village people ooo. RIP.

