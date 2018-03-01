₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by queensera(f): 8:39pm On Mar 13
According to reports, Two final year students of the Abia State University "Kelechi Elendu and Charles Benjamin Ngozichukwuka" died after drowning.
The two students, who were said to be cultists (buccaneers), drowned on Sunday, during a boat ride, as sailors, in Ebonyi State.
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/two-absu-final-year-students-drown-two.html
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by Gebbson007(m): 8:44pm On Mar 13
see as "fine boys" waste
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by sonofspada(m): 9:14pm On Mar 13
Gebbson007:
Na im be the wasted youth
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by Gebbson007(m): 9:17pm On Mar 13
sonofspada:them folks n gfs go don cry tire . my condolence
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by Key99: 9:46pm On Mar 13
the kelechi ELENDU the one on white, I thought him Wen he was in school as my student at living word academy aba, from primary 3 to 6, my heart is broken am still in tears, I remember when I saw ur post on fbk and I told u K.C calm down and read ur book, neither did I know, R. I.P bro
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by AlphaBest007: 9:52pm On Mar 13
Gebbson007:
They did not 'waste' because they died young, they became 'wastes' the moment they chose to become cultists.
There is no dignity in being a cultist.
I pray God grants their families the fortitude to bear the loss.
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by Gebbson007(m): 9:55pm On Mar 13
AlphaBest007:
true talk ... Amen fire
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by Thebrightest(m): 10:11pm On Mar 13
And so?
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by jetz: 10:12pm On Mar 13
everybody shall taste death eventually...rest their soul in peace
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by R2bees(m): 10:12pm On Mar 13
chai they were my guy's pals in Absu.
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by delzbaba(m): 10:13pm On Mar 13
sailors that cannot swim?initiation gone wrong.
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by martineverest(m): 10:13pm On Mar 13
nemesis
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by Holamscoh: 10:13pm On Mar 13
queensera:
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by JohnnyBling(m): 10:13pm On Mar 13
Sail n salt ruggedly!! bloody cultist. have never seen any one living long. all die too young SHUN CULTISM!! NA WASTE OF TIME
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by Unlimited22: 10:13pm On Mar 13
Kelechi Elendu I knew from NNSS PH. His dad is a pastor.
He was my junior in school then.
RIP bro.
He was however in 300Level, not final year.
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by neloyah(f): 10:14pm On Mar 13
.
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by omoadeleye(m): 10:14pm On Mar 13
Dem be cultist, as you all know that brutal death is always meant for bad guys, but RIP to this their current death...
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by Sarang: 10:15pm On Mar 13
sad
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by shankara7: 10:15pm On Mar 13
Very unfortunate..
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by pregnantMan(m): 10:15pm On Mar 13
please more of these fine boys should die...so we d ugly ones can have babes too ;Dplease more of these fine boys should die...so we d ugly ones can have babes too
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by Unlimited22: 10:15pm On Mar 13
neloyah:Tor?
How you reach here?
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by trendymarseey(f): 10:16pm On Mar 13
Hmmmmnnn...it is a WA!
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by neloyah(f): 10:17pm On Mar 13
pregnantMan:
You don't need to be fine,just balance your wallet and babes would come knocking..
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by stano2(m): 10:17pm On Mar 13
RIP KC... So painful.. Buccaneer... Gentle dude
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by kasim155(m): 10:17pm On Mar 13
May God grant their families the fortitude to bear the lost.
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by neloyah(f): 10:17pm On Mar 13
.
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by stano2(m): 10:19pm On Mar 13
neloyah:Na for this kind thread una carry dis yeye character come display
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by ofem89: 10:20pm On Mar 13
the bible Say's flee from every appearances of the devil,groups that does not give God the glory.many reading are part of different cult groups,now DAT u can read pls repent before its too late for you,cos no repentance in the grave stay bless.
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by Chikita66(f): 10:20pm On Mar 13
Village people ooo. RIP.
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by neloyah(f): 10:24pm On Mar 13
.
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by XaintJoel20(m): 10:24pm On Mar 13
The government should make compulsory for PHE
|Re: Two ABSU Final Year Students Drown Two Days To Their Final Exam. by amani63(m): 10:25pm On Mar 13
Devil at work
1000 ways to die is proving to stand on each human
