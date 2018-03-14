Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia (2680 Views)

Sharing a photo of the beautiful mother of one he referred to her as his super woman and magician.



“I am super proud of you

I appreciate you

Superwoman

Magician ” he wrote.



Pretty lady

Ik ogbonno ko, Ik Egusi nii 10 Likes

Magic kwaa, Nigerians with comparison

Okay, what else? Can she pull a rabbit off a hat, if she's a magician? 1 Like

Hmmm Magician indeed

Some news will make front-page, you will not know where to cry or laugh, when will they start feeding us news from business, investment and career sections 1 Like

be like say the mod wey push this thread to front page just dey come back from meeting oo

Her EX's just Observing like this!

so we should fry beans because he gushes over his wife.



what should you do when I gush over my wife.



Nairaland is becoming trash

in other words I meant, She is a WITCH

Issokay

b0rn2fuck:

Some news will make front-page, you will not know where to cry or laugh, when will they start feeding us news from business, investment and career sections The day seun sack lalasticlala The day seun sack lalasticlala

The woman has worked magic on him!