'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by DailyNuella: 3:28am
Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has taken to Instagram to pour encomium on his wife Sonia.
Sharing a photo of the beautiful mother of one he referred to her as his super woman and magician.
“I am super proud of you
I appreciate you
Superwoman
Magician ” he wrote.
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/14/youre-my-magician-ik-ogbonna-gushes-over-wife-sonia-photo/
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by Riversides2003(m): 4:36am
Pretty lady
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by PlaybooyGANG(m): 4:36am
Ik ogbonno ko, Ik Egusi nii
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by profolaolu: 4:37am
Magic kwaa, Nigerians with comparison
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by J2381: 4:38am
Okay, what else? Can she pull a rabbit off a hat, if she's a magician?
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by zoey4(f): 4:42am
Hmmm Magician indeed
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by b0rn2fuck(m): 4:46am
Some news will make front-page, you will not know where to cry or laugh, when will they start feeding us news from business, investment and career sections
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by OurworkComNg1: 4:47am
be like say the mod wey push this thread to front page just dey come back from meeting oo
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by igbarasdynasty: 4:47am
Her EX's just Observing like this!
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by jibbish(m): 4:48am
so we should fry beans because he gushes over his wife.
what should you do when I gush over my wife.
Nairaland is becoming trash
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by xmanco42: 4:48am
in other words I meant, She is a WITCH
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by Beedoc: 4:53am
Issokay
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by ejosh4(m): 5:12am
b0rn2fuck:The day seun sack lalasticlala
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by Flexherbal(m): 5:16am
The woman has worked magic on him!
|Re: 'you're A Magician' Ik Ogbonna Gushes Over Wife, Sonia by LexngtonSteele: 5:57am
Lovely lady.... Black American?
Naturally beautiful skin unlike some bleaching-cream-brightened girls
Light or dark ...never alter your natural color. SOME men even bleach here
Anyways, we the not so handsome guys owe it to our kids to sire at least a baby with a hot girl like this
25 years down the line, your kids would say "Dad, thank you"
