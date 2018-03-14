₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by ikorodureporta: 8:06am
One of the bullets reportedly fired by policemen attached to the Ijora Badia Police Division, Lagos State, has killed a 16-year-old pupil at Randle Secondary School, Apapa, Emmanuel Chukwu.
Source: http://punchng.com/policemen-kill-16-year-old-lagos-pupil-while-chasing-protesters
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:11am
Sincerely didn't read the epistle.
Lord protect us from trigger happy policemen.. RIP
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by cass1(m): 11:11am
may GOD help us
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by free2ryhme: 11:12am
ikorodureporta:
Do you use 'pupil' for a secondary school student?
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by nonut: 11:12am
Police are killing people like this now, I wonder what happens if state police is created.
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by olubabajc(m): 11:13am
Big lie
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by omocalabar(m): 11:13am
Our officers at work
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by kenny714433(m): 11:13am
cheiyaa
requiscat in pace
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by Juliusdking(m): 11:13am
Nigeria police
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by OGHENAOGIE(m): 11:14am
NwanyiAwkaetiti:y yyy shoot bullets when you can shoot rubber bullets tear gas...to pursue protester Nigeria self
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by magiki(m): 11:14am
Very sympathetic
May the pupil rest in peace, amen!
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by niggi4life(m): 11:15am
RIP
Couldn't read that long story
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by Willexmania: 11:15am
olubabajc:
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:15am
SAD SAD SAD
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by free2ryhme: 11:15am
ikorodureporta:
Nigeria police and lies
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by omocalabar(m): 11:16am
olubabajc:I have witnessed the police chase an okada man to death...they inmediately turned back and ran as the okada man crashed and fatally injured
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:16am
OGHENAOGIE:Do they get proper training? The police should b handled at the state level.
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by Bolingoyabongo(m): 11:17am
NwanyiAwkaetiti:VERYunfortunate
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by Pat081: 11:18am
Some useless people will soon cum here talking nonsense oooo but who dat kill dis boy will never know peace if he gv birth to 200 children dey will b kill dis way too
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by mckazzy(m): 11:19am
Ogbeni, no be lie.
This happened in Akosile street, Ijora-Badia.
The whereabouts of the suspected kidnapper is still unknown after the police took her to their station at Better-Life market.
olubabajc:
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by Pat081: 11:21am
free2ryhme:so far we gt wot d poster is trying to say maybe pupils or children I dnt care
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by gypsey(m): 11:27am
Good! let Anarchy be loosed upon the land! when the center can not hold.
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by Pat081: 11:29am
OGHENAOGIE:Nigeria police still have a long long long way to go SARS re doing dia own every day , dis useless ones too re doing dia own too God cum n save us
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by nsesam(m): 11:32am
Nigerian police are bunch of illetrate, dont they see as civilise and well trained police in Europe use teargas to displace crowd, here in Nigeria we used bullet. Oh have forgotten that they were tagged the most corrupt in the world
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by Turnedaround: 11:32am
olubabajc:What exactly is the lie?
That the boy was shot?
That the boy did not die?
That the boy is a protester?
That there was no kidnapping?
Or that the chief was not also arrested?
Seriously which of these question is not true,
I suspect you to be a policeman, that's how they defend themselves no matter what, and if you are not a policeman, bros, pray you don't have issues with them, cos na Dat time your eyes go open.
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by emotionroll(m): 11:32am
Nigeria police and dia foolishness
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by Jabioro: 11:33am
Nigeria police save one kill three,what ratio is that?
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by OGHENAOGIE(m): 11:35am
NwanyiAwkaetiti:if Nigeria is not restructured properly den state police is nonsense....lets not put d cart before d horse.... A centralised Nigeria is fraud wen in saner climes countries have community police....we have a long way to go...
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:39am
OGHENAOGIE:Someone suggested each region having it's own president and then a central president overseeing their activities... That would reduce the national division to a minimal level. What do u think?
|Re: Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters by 1Sharon(f): 11:39am
Stupid ppl
