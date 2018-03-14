Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters (3830 Views)

One of the bullets reportedly fired by policemen attached to the Ijora Badia Police Division, Lagos State, has killed a 16-year-old pupil at Randle Secondary School, Apapa, Emmanuel Chukwu.



The Senior Secondary School 2 pupil was said to be in front of his parents’ residence on Fadaini Street, Ijora Badia, watching some protesters when he was hit by the bullet.





PUNCH Metro gathered that some youths of the area had stormed the station around 8am on Sunday to protest against the rescue of a suspected female kidnapper by policemen.



The operatives were said to have resorted to shooting to repel the rampaging youths during which the Ebonyi State indigene was killed.



Our correspondent gathered that some residents had apprehended a woman for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old girl in the community and attempted to lynch her. The suspect was rescued by the policemen and taken to the station.



Angered by the police’s action, the youths mobilised to the station and demanded that the suspect should be released to them.



They reportedly threw stones into the station when the police did not yield to their demand.



A resident, who identified himself only as Bola, stated that there had been cases of abduction in the neighbourhood without the perpetrators being brought to book.





He said the youths resorted to jungle justice because they believed that the police would eventually release the suspect.



He said, “A woman was caught with a five-year-old girl around 7am on Sunday and she was beaten up. In the process, policemen from the Ijora Badia Division came to rescue her. People took the law into their own hands because they did not have confidence in the police that justice would be done. There had been cases of abduction in this community and nothing came out of them.



“Some youths went to the station, demanding that the woman should be released to them. As they were throwing stones into the premises, the policemen started shooting. The noise of the protesters drew the attention of people living around the station. A boy (Emmanuel), who also came out to watch the protest, was shot by the policemen. He died on the spot and they carried his corpse away. They did not allow his mother to see his corpse.”



A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Baale of Ebute, a neighbouring community, went to the station to plead that the mother be given access to the corpse. The traditional ruler was arrested and detained.



Lord protect us from trigger happy policemen.. RIP 4 Likes

may GOD help us

Do you use 'pupil' for a secondary school student? Do you use 'pupil' for a secondary school student? 1 Like

Police are killing people like this now, I wonder what happens if state police is created. 2 Likes

Our officers at work

Nigeria police 1 Like

Lord protect us from trigger happy policemen.. RIP y yyy shoot bullets when you can shoot rubber bullets tear gas...to pursue protester Nigeria self y yyy shoot bullets when you can shoot rubber bullets tear gas...to pursue protester Nigeria self 1 Like

Very sympathetic











May the pupil rest in peace, amen!

Big lie

Nigeria police and lies Nigeria police and lies 1 Like

Big lie I have witnessed the police chase an okada man to death...they inmediately turned back and ran as the okada man crashed and fatally injured I have witnessed the police chase an okada man to death...they inmediately turned back and ran as the okada man crashed and fatally injured 1 Like

y yyy shoot bullets when you can shoot rubber bullets tear gas...to pursue protester Nigeria self Do they get proper training? The police should b handled at the state level. Do they get proper training? The police should b handled at the state level.

Lord protect us from trigger happy policemen.. RIP VERYunfortunate VERYunfortunate

Some useless people will soon cum here talking nonsense oooo but who dat kill dis boy will never know peace if he gv birth to 200 children dey will b kill dis way too 1 Like





This happened in Akosile street, Ijora-Badia.



The whereabouts of the suspected kidnapper is still unknown after the police took her to their station at Better-Life market.



Big lie Ogbeni, no be lie.This happened in Akosile street, Ijora-Badia.The whereabouts of the suspected kidnapper is still unknown after the police took her to their station at Better-Life market.

Do you use 'pupil' for a secondary school student? so far we gt wot d poster is trying to say maybe pupils or children I dnt care so far we gt wot d poster is trying to say maybe pupils or children I dnt care 1 Like

Good! let Anarchy be loosed upon the land! when the center can not hold.

y yyy shoot bullets when you can shoot rubber bullets tear gas...to pursue protester Nigeria self Nigeria police still have a long long long way to go SARS re doing dia own every day , dis useless ones too re doing dia own too God cum n save us Nigeria police still have a long long long way to go SARS re doing dia own every day , dis useless ones too re doing dia own too God cum n save us

Nigerian police are bunch of illetrate, dont they see as civilise and well trained police in Europe use teargas to displace crowd, here in Nigeria we used bullet. Oh have forgotten that they were tagged the most corrupt in the world

Big lie What exactly is the lie?

That the boy was shot?

That the boy did not die?

That the boy is a protester?

That there was no kidnapping?

Or that the chief was not also arrested?



Seriously which of these question is not true,

I suspect you to be a policeman, that's how they defend themselves no matter what, and if you are not a policeman, bros, pray you don't have issues with them, cos na Dat time your eyes go open. What exactly is the lie?That the boy was shot?That the boy did not die?That the boy is a protester?That there was no kidnapping?Or that the chief was not also arrested?Seriously which of these question is not true,I suspect you to be a policeman, that's how they defend themselves no matter what, and if you are not a policeman, bros, pray you don't have issues with them, cos na Dat time your eyes go open. 1 Like

Nigeria police and dia foolishness

Nigeria police save one kill three,what ratio is that?

Do they get proper training? The police should b handled at the state level. if Nigeria is not restructured properly den state police is nonsense....lets not put d cart before d horse.... A centralised Nigeria is fraud wen in saner climes countries have community police....we have a long way to go... if Nigeria is not restructured properly den state police is nonsense....lets not put d cart before d horse.... A centralised Nigeria is fraud wen in saner climes countries have community police....we have a long way to go...

if Nigeria is not restructured properly den state police is nonsense....lets not put d cart before d horse.... A centralised Nigeria is fraud wen in saner climes countries have community police....we have a long way to go... Someone suggested each region having it's own president and then a central president overseeing their activities... That would reduce the national division to a minimal level. What do u think? Someone suggested each region having it's own president and then a central president overseeing their activities... That would reduce the national division to a minimal level. What do u think?