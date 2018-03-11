₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by flex04(m): 12:53pm
As a parent or would-be parent, travelling with your children for the first time can feel daunting and stress-inducing. From figuring out what to pack to being concerned for your child, these are the real fears of parents. Regardless, there are mistakes you should avoid when travelling with your children or kids. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of these mistakes.
Reducing screen time
In your house, you might have a policy about how much time your kids can spend playing games or watching movies on devices. But when you’re travelling, you might have to bend the rules a little to survive your travel. Make sure any device you’re bringing is fully loaded with approved videos and apps and allow them to have as much screen time as they want to keep them distracted.
Overplanning
You have ideas about what destination you want to visit during your trip, but remember that when you have kids, flexibility is everything. Just know that kids will create better memories – swimming in a vacation home pool and eating vacation food than they will trek or climb a mountain. It is really not difficult to satisfy them. In fact, it is probably better to allow the kids to decide where they want to go.
Choosing the wrong time of day to travel
You might not have your kids’ sleep cycle at the top of your mind when you’re trying to book an affordable flight, but if you have the flexibility to book based on your kid’s energy, sleep and food needs, it can be a huge help. You can choose a flight departure that is closest to your child’s bedtime and avoid day flights that mean your kids will be awake.
Not bringing entertainment or toys
It’s worth leaving space in your luggage for a few items that help entertain and soothe your kids. Pack your child’s favourite toy, animal or blanket so they can feel comfortable and at home wherever you are. Never forget their toys and entertainment if you want peace during your trip.
Overpacking
It’s not smart to under-pack when you’re travelling with kids. But, at the same, you don’t want to overpack. In your desire not to forget anything your kids might need, you risk bringing way too much, which only adds to stress. The rule of thumb should be to pack what is really important.
Source: Opinions.ng/Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by rentAcock(m): 1:13pm
Also, if you are flying with little children, try to keep them quiet. Sometimes giving them cough syrup right before takeoff would help keep them to sleep until arrival. Nobody likes a crying child.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by bola565: 1:14pm
Na una plan? Next topic Abeg
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Piercy(m): 1:14pm
hmm
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by chibike69: 1:14pm
u
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Enmas078(m): 1:15pm
Ok
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Tabelachizza(f): 1:15pm
Let me go and born first���
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by olowobaba10: 1:16pm
JUMIA TRAVEL THREADS ALWAYS SUCK .
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Jh0wsef(m): 1:16pm
Nothing is a mistake with Nigerian children so far you don buy Gala and Pepsi for journey.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by SweetBanana: 1:16pm
Make sense.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by salbis(m): 1:16pm
Insightful.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by stefanweeks: 1:17pm
I dey learn
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Dollabiz: 1:17pm
Oh
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by quinel: 1:17pm
ok
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:18pm
Not packing bitterkola in case they get road sick
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by bercarray(m): 1:19pm
Another mistake is asking me to lap my sister, that she can't pay for 3 sits,
damn, how will sleep now, in the car
another one is asking me to sit on the engine,
damn if I sh1t ehn, u will see steam coming out
last one, mummy go buy #10 biscuit for us, and be buying gala for the kids we gonna meet in the village
.mummy better don't try it cos u won't know how the gala will disappear
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by KingsCare: 1:20pm
Also, parents should be mindful of where their kids are always and know what they are doing with strangers while traveling, because alot of evil vices are happening on the road...
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Nymeria247(m): 1:20pm
rentAcock:
After introducing cough syrup to quiet them; do not complain when they grow up into codeine and tramadol gulping adults. SMH
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by rentAcock(m): 1:23pm
Nymeria247:
They won't get addicted, you only give it to little unruly kids and only when you are traveling by air. That's maybe once a year at most, and you only do so until they are over 4 or 5 years.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Britishcoins: 1:23pm
This reminds me of what happened when I was 8 years in 1999, traveling from Enugu to lagos for holiday.
I nearly poo inside "Ekenedilichukwu trans." long luxurious. Thank God for my mom quick intervention, she makes that powerful bus to park.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Benz4pimp(m): 1:23pm
rentAcock:You mean codiene/tramadol/refnol!!
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by rentAcock(m): 1:24pm
Benz4pimp:
Yeah, robitussin with codiene works like a charm.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Jarus(m): 1:25pm
Dont go with much clothes. 2-3 pairs of clothes are ok. Dont over pack. When you get to where you are traveling to, buy clothes for them.
If any of them has tendency to easily fall sick, get their home hospital to issue to issue medical history report. It aids doctors abroad in the unlikely case that the child falls sick abroad.
Talking from experience in the first point.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Buyerscity: 1:26pm
Am learning
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by MhizzAJ(f): 1:28pm
I've not given birth yet
I'm still looking for a husband and i know he's a nairalander
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Bodylover(m): 1:28pm
Give them games to play, that will eventually keep them busy too.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by FabioPeter: 1:29pm
rentAcock:
Thanks for this invaluable advice.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:30pm
insightful
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by Farmerforlife: 1:31pm
rentAcock:Is that what you do?
Giving them drugs to make them sleep is a very bad idea.
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by thesicilian: 1:31pm
rentAcock:Drugging a child just for your own comfort?! No loving parent does this!
|Re: Mistakes Parents Make When Traveling With Kids by MrImole(m): 1:35pm
Hiss
