|5 Things That Could Get You Sanctioned At Nigerian Islamic Universities by HigherEd: 2:49pm
Akinbayo Wahab | 14:35 | 10.03.2018
Apart from the use of Hijab which is compulsory for all female students, here are five rules Islamic Universities expect their students to follow.
Islamic universities are not quite many in Nigeria but there are two or three schools built on Islamic faith that stand out.
Al-Hikmah University in Kwara state, Crescent University in Ogun and Al-Qalam University in Katsina are three prominent Islamic tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
These schools like their Christian counterparts have rules that are designed for the students to guide and conform them to the teachings of Islam.
This means that any student who wishes to study in these universities must be aware of the rules and regulations that guide students' conducts in the institutions.
5 conducts that could get you sanctioned at Islamic University
» more Students of Al-Qalam University in Katsina writing exam (Pulse)
Apart from the fact that every female Muslim student is expected to wear Hijab, here are five things Islamic universities won't accept from their students.
1. Organizing or attending parties
As stated on the website of Al-Hikmat University, students of this school are not allowed to organise or attend a party either on campus off campus while the university is in session.
2. Unequally levelled Haircut.
Also in Al-Hikmah university, male students are not allowed to wear any hairstyle that is not equally levelled. Such hairstyle as Galas, Obama, Tyson etc are not allowed in this institution.
3. Wearing Jeans and dark glasses
Like some Christian universities, the Islamic University in Ilorin also prohibits its students from wearing Jeans dark glasses.
4. Wearing Tight-fitting dresses
None of these universities allows their male and female students to wear tight-fitting and seen through dresses. Even lecturers are not are not exempted from this dress code policy.
5. Wearing flip-flop or slippers to lecture room
Wearing of flip-flop and sandal at Crescent University is seriously frowned upon. According to a lecturer at the university, all students and lecturer are expected to wear shoes.
According to the statement on Al-hikmah University website, any student violating any of the university rules regarding conducts and dress codes would be sanctioned in accordance with the university rules and regulations.
Admission seekers who want to study in any of the faith-based university in Nigeria, therefore, have to understand the rules and regulations guiding students conducts in the schools and try as much as possible to avoid violating the rules.
http://www.pulse.ng/communities/student/5-conducts-that-could-get-you-sanctioned-at-islamic-university-id8096090.html
Picture: Students of Al Qalam University Taking An Exam
|Re: 5 Things That Could Get You Sanctioned At Nigerian Islamic Universities by HigherEd: 2:53pm
I would like to know if Islamic Private Universities are ideologically different from Public Universities in the North though(Especially North West) because at the end Al Qalam uni might just be the same as Unilorin. While Crescent might even be more secular and tolerable than Umaru Musa Yaradua University (Public uni)
CodeTemplar:Al hikmah should be about 300,000(Arabic studies is the lowest) to 700,000(Law)
Al Qalam is about 100-200,000
Crescent is about 260,000(Arabic studies lowest) - 850,000(Law Highest). However 90% of courses are about 500,000
4 Likes 1 Share
fergusen(m):
ladyF(f): Hmm... Okay
buygala(m): NO. 6

CRITICIZING BUHARI

That was how i heard some Almajiris chanting

"daga Allah sai Buhari"
NO. 6
CRITICIZING BUHARI
That was how i heard some Almajiris chanting
"daga Allah sai Buhari"
3 Likes
Mulatta(m): Shoe inside hot sun, o ga o
Shoe inside hot sun, o ga o
5 Likes
jboy73: When they give missionary instead of Doggy.
When they give missionary instead of Doggy.
1 Like
bjbukzy(m): Al hikmah students wey dy paint club red for ilorin?
Al hikmah students wey dy paint club red for ilorin?
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Things That Could Get You Sanctioned At Nigerian Islamic Universities by SandB2017: 3:37pm
xynerise(m): From the picture above, not wearing Hijab will also attract sanction
From the picture above, not wearing Hijab will also attract sanction
2 Likes
sonnie10: Everything is about outward look.
Everything is about outward look.
3 Likes
miracool946: h
kingelemide(m):
jakeFrost(m): Does all this rules and regulations stops them from producing a dullard like the present president
Does all this rules and regulations stops them from producing a dullard like the present president
4 Likes
anibirelawal(m): Not bad.
Not bad.
mayorjosh(m): 6. Learning
6. Learning
1 Like
Angela876: U BE BIGG FOOL. COW SENSE FALL ON U. BUHARI BOXERS FALL ON U
jakeFrost:
U BE BIGG FOOL. COW SENSE FALL ON U. BUHARI BOXERS FALL ON U
2 Likes
jashar(f): when did University of Ilorin become a muslim university?

na wa...
when did University of Ilorin become a muslim university?
na wa...
1 Like
CodeTemplar: How much is their fees.
How much is their fees.
jakeFrost(m): you are a Bigger Fool than ur president
Angela876:you are a Bigger Fool than ur president
2 Likes
Rigel95(m): nice one...that is why their girls come home acting like b***hes on heat.
nice one...that is why their girls come home acting like b***hes on heat.
1 Like
Ikwokrikwo: 2 out 3 inYoruba land, if you add UniIlorin it becomes 4
2 out 3 inYoruba land, if you add UniIlorin it becomes 4
1 Like
HRHQueenPhil: their rules cheap o, covenant .. still one of the strictest Universities in the world
their rules cheap o, covenant .. still one of the strictest Universities in the world
|Re: 5 Things That Could Get You Sanctioned At Nigerian Islamic Universities by HigherEd: 4:05pm
CodeTemplar:Al hikmah should be about 300,000(Arabic studies is the lowest) to 700,000(Law)
Al Qalam is about 100-200,000
Crescent is about 260,000(Arabic studies lowest) - 850,000(Law Highest). However 90% of courses are about 500,000
|Re: 5 Things That Could Get You Sanctioned At Nigerian Islamic Universities by Blessed200016: 4:10pm
sonnie10:outward look sometimes is an inverse of inward look.
Imagine u never had mind of fornication then u ve a lady wearing fitted top and exposed skirt close to u in lecture room or bending down to ve pen
Azarina: This op just want to create thread for creating sake

OK, we have heard

So what should we do about it now
This op just want to create thread for creating sake
OK, we have heard
So what should we do about it now
Omololu2121: J
|Re: 5 Things That Could Get You Sanctioned At Nigerian Islamic Universities by MarieSucre(f): 4:27pm
This is an interesting read. I'm happy there are Islamic Universities to cater for the needs of conservative Muslims. I need some questions answered from any present/former student or anyone who can answer:
1) Do they take their lectures in mixed gendered hall?
2) Is there a roll call for salat? Is it a punishable offence to miss Jumat prayers.
3)How are their extra-curricular activities like Athletics(for girls)?
MarieSucre(f): Do you have any observations on their boys?
Rigel95:
Do you have any observations on their boys?
Angela876: You ARE THE BIGGEST FOOL . DULLARD LIKE U. CARY UR SMELLING GWORO CHEWING MOUTH COMOT FROM HERE.. COW BRAIN FALL ON U!
jakeFrost:
You ARE THE BIGGEST FOOL . DULLARD LIKE U. CARY UR SMELLING GWORO CHEWING MOUTH COMOT FROM HERE.. COW BRAIN FALL ON U!
HigherEd: Go to christian school na
MarieSucre:Go to christian school na
HallaDaTruth: Why would i even let my children go to such schools
Why would i even let my children go to such schools
(0) (Reply)
