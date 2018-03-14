₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by lagosmp3(m): 2:55pm
GIST FROM LAGOSMP3
After Nigerians have reacted to a statement by Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C, saying she is still a virgin.
Cee-C tells fellow housemate BamBam that she feels Tobi changed towards her because he found out she was a virgin.
Watch Video Below!
SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/entertainment/bbnaija-cee-c-tells-bambam-feels-tobi-changed-towards-virginity/
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by lagosmp3(m): 2:55pm
Cc; @lalasticlala @twinstaiye
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by lagosmp3(m): 3:44pm
walexy4557:
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by Yomzzyblog: 3:44pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by dapsoneh: 3:45pm
Olosho
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 3:45pm
She should swerve pls.... Attention seeker.
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by Romeo3(m): 3:46pm
Raise your hand if you haven't watched 1 minute of bbnaija... Let's know ourselves.
Read my diary below.
22 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by Benwems(m): 3:46pm
One thing girls lie a lot about is their virginity. Prove you are a virgin or I don't believe it.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by jidxin(m): 3:46pm
Virgin olosho
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by Briteiyobo1(m): 3:46pm
ok o my mama na virgin too
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by Ellabae(f): 3:47pm
Hmmmmmn It's possible. But Tobi is my favourite.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by dynicks(m): 3:47pm
t
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by PayBoyXclusives(m): 3:47pm
I still can't believe Man Utd lost at old trafford to Sevilla and are out UCL ...
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by 1BB007(m): 3:49pm
Its called, "Lies Everywhere"
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by akilo1: 3:50pm
abeg where can I buy Ferrari?I am tired of bbniaja wahala oh God
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:52pm
PayBoyXclusives:Even mourinho knows manu is not good enough
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by ofuonyebi: 3:55pm
still a virgin with all this bingo eye-lashes and baboon hair?
Go and tell it to the monkeys and robots...who can easily understand!
yes the beautiful ones had been born...but dis-virgined from the womb!
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by talk2percy(m): 4:00pm
Oik, just like the Virginity of my mother!
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by mexioni(m): 4:05pm
no be only virgin, ewu
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by HRHQueenPhil: 4:06pm
wat is a virgin? a person dat is untouched and undefiled.spirit soul and body. already going to the big brother house, a disguised house for live porn makes u a non virgin, ur soula nd spirit has already been corrupted, worst is d fact dat u touched TOBI Johnson, sorry bae, u are not.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by MKO4ever(m): 4:07pm
hmmmm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by philpwresh(m): 4:10pm
Click like if you think Chelsea will beat Barcelona today
Click Share if you think Barcelona will win
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by computer0810: 4:11pm
dis girl is so fool of herself and stupid, I hate that bam bam coz she's too lose and looks cheap
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by phunkeeypraiss(f): 4:14pm
Hypocrite.....
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 4:14pm
Benwems:She has nothing to prove to you she says she is a virgin.Nigerians should let her be.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by Lucas10: 4:14pm
When Tobi understand what she ws saying
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by MYHUBBY(m): 4:14pm
How did tobi found out? By inserting his kokoro?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity by Kotodoctor: 4:15pm
She might be a virgin. Some this girls you see don't know much. They just dress and copy what they see out their. Don't be fooled by their sex looks. Some are ignorant about those stuffs.
2 Likes
