Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Cee-C Tells Bambam That She Feels Tobi Changed Because Of Her Virginity (6423 Views)

BBNaija: Tobi Apologises To Cee-C, Tells Why He Put Her Up For Eviction / BBNaija: Cee-C And Tobi Making Love / BBNaija: Cee-C And Tobi Finally Kissed (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

GIST FROM LAGOSMP3



After Nigerians have reacted to a statement by Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C, saying she is still a virgin.



Cee-C tells fellow housemate BamBam that she feels Tobi changed towards her because he found out she was a virgin.



Watch Video Below!



SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/entertainment/bbnaija-cee-c-tells-bambam-feels-tobi-changed-towards-virginity/ After Nigerians have reacted to a statement by Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C, saying she is still a virgin.Cee-C tells fellow housemate BamBam that she feels Tobi changed towards her because he found out she was a virgin.Watch Video Below!

Cc; @lalasticlala @twinstaiye

walexy4557:

I love this BamBam

Olosho 6 Likes 1 Share

She should swerve pls.... Attention seeker. 6 Likes





Read my diary below. Raise your hand if you haven't watched 1 minute of bbnaija... Let's know ourselves.Read my diary below. 22 Likes

One thing girls lie a lot about is their virginity. Prove you are a virgin or I don't believe it. 3 Likes

Virgin olosho 5 Likes 1 Share

ok o my mama na virgin too 3 Likes

Hmmmmmn It's possible. But Tobi is my favourite. 1 Like

t

I still can't believe Man Utd lost at old trafford to Sevilla and are out UCL ... 11 Likes

Its called, "Lies Everywhere" 4 Likes

abeg where can I buy Ferrari?I am tired of bbniaja wahala oh God

PayBoyXclusives:

I still can't believe Man Utd lost at old trafford to Sevilla and are out UCL ... Even mourinho knows manu is not good enough Even mourinho knows manu is not good enough

still a virgin with all this bingo eye-lashes and baboon hair?



Go and tell it to the monkeys and robots...who can easily understand!



yes the beautiful ones had been born...but dis-virgined from the womb! 3 Likes

Oik, just like the Virginity of my mother!

no be only virgin, ewu

wat is a virgin? a person dat is untouched and undefiled.spirit soul and body. already going to the big brother house, a disguised house for live porn makes u a non virgin, ur soula nd spirit has already been corrupted, worst is d fact dat u touched TOBI Johnson, sorry bae, u are not. 1 Like

hmmmm

Click like if you think Chelsea will beat Barcelona today





Click Share if you think Barcelona will win 3 Likes 2 Shares

dis girl is so fool of herself and stupid, I hate that bam bam coz she's too lose and looks cheap 1 Like

Hypocrite.....

Benwems:

One thing girls lie a lot about is their virginity. Prove you are a virgin or I don't believe it. She has nothing to prove to you she says she is a virgin.Nigerians should let her be. She has nothing to prove to you she says she is a virgin.Nigerians should let her be.

When Tobi understand what she ws saying 1 Like

How did tobi found out? By inserting his kokoro?