₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,818 members, 4,083,512 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 February 2018 at 12:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) (6315 Views)
|BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by liljaydee(m): 9:20am
cee cee has started regretting her actions against tobi, see her looking at tobi and bam bam with bad facial expression while they are have nice time time together... this cee cee na witch ooooo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8H_tz-sVyr0
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by liljaydee(m): 9:26am
bam bam should be very careful around cee cee ooooo
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by Chevronstaff: 11:51am
To be honest this year's BBNaija is boring. I feel the housemates are too
young and immature....
24 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by Josephjnr(m): 11:51am
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by Benjom(m): 11:52am
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by Dollabiz: 11:52am
Og
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by RedPill(m): 11:52am
ok
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by busky101(m): 11:52am
make I see as c.ronaldo go allow Neymar to win them today
16 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by Vivuch: 11:52am
CeeC will poison Bambam
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by OkpaAkuEriEri: 11:52am
Girls r always jealousing demselves
Pls we're can I buy TSTV remote control.
Barca match is a sure loss.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by Nltaliban(m): 11:52am
[b]If you find your phone number here, please dm me to redeem your recharge card voucher
08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300, 08036058685, 08054977033,
08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587, 08033770371, 07025740663, 08069664223, 08036134832, 08036493273, 08065372021, 08164349263, 08032920280, 08052803743, 07037748000, 07086300815, 08036921082, 08050838406, 08039373295, 07068798301, 08187700202, 07068803249, 08123037062, 07080500683, 08094583940, 07069023735
08123037062,08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300
, 08036058685, 08054977033, 08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611,
08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587,35130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330,
08030596300, 08036058685, 08054977033,
08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300, 08036058685, 08054977033,
08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420.
08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587, 08033770371, 07025740663, 08069664223, 08036134832, 08036493273, 08065372021, 08164349263, 08032920280, 08052803743, 07037748000, 07086300815, 08036921082, 08050838406, 08039373295, 07068798301, 08187700202, 07068803249, 08123037062, 07080500683, 08094583940, 07069023735
08123037062,08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959,
08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300
, 08036058685, 08054977033, 08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300, 08036058685, 08054977033,
08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587, 08033770371, 07025740663, 08069664223, 08036134832, 08036493273, 08065372021, 08164349263, 08032920280, 08052803743, 07037748000, 07086300815, 08036921082, 08050838406, 08039373295, 07068798301, 08187700202, 07068803249, 08123037062, 07080500683, 08094583940, 07069023735
08123037062,08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300
, 08036058685, 08054977033, 08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587,08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587,
08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587, 08033770371, 07025740663, 08069664223, 08036134832, 08036493273, 08065372021, 08164349263, 08032920280, 08052803743, 07037748000, 07086300815, 08036921082, 08050838406, 08039373295, 07068798301, 08187700202, 07068803249, 08123037062, 07080500683, 08094583940, 07069023735
08123037062,08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300
, 08036058685, 08054977033, 08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587,
08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300, 08036058685, 08054977033,
08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587, 08033770371, 07025740663, 08069664223, 08036134832, 08036493273, 08065372021, 08164349263, 08032920280, 08052803743, 07037748000, 07086300815, 08036921082, 08050838406, 08039373295, 07068798301, 08187700202, 07068803249, 08123037062, 07080500683, 08094583940, 07069023735
08123037062,08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300
, 08036058685, 08054977033, 08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587,
08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300, 08036058685, 08054977033,
08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587, 08033770371, 07025740663, 08069664223, 08036134832, 08036493273, 08065372021, 08164349263, 08032920280, 08052803743, 07037748000, 07086300815, 08036921082, 08050838406, 08039373295, 07068798301, 08187700202, 07068803249, 08123037062, 07080500683, 08094583940, 07069023735
08123037062,08033346716, 08168654120, 08035130771, 08035983797, 08065769411, 08036647673, 08036100070, 08035963400, 08036944149, 08065717574, 08051443269, 08057539099, 08037815771, 08057009433, 08054756959, 08059021236, 08023143274, 07037743325, 07061687197, 07037603511, 08066046974, 08037861405, 08024007855, 08078547672, 08037754020, 08036108873, 08038274795, 07031557330, 08030596300
, 08036058685, 08054977033, 08036388797, 08036386158, 08057768491, 08055263281, 08052602400, 08065611780, 08051273942, 07037159235, 07037737701, 07036003763, 08034646942, 08033822315, 08031623364, 08069725926, 08032474072, 08065374351, 08065749605, 07057274334, 08034107276, 08022003360, 08051623377, 08022654776, 07069655487, 07033350420. 08051285887, 08054438611, 08064286052, 08067622037, 08035974820, 08059194566, 07034906245, 08039148372, 08034702319, 08074933403, 07039242986, 07026346495, 08036898180, 07056634595, 08060704525, 08065487159, 08025498224
08065325091, 08032432480, 08028900102, 08028631755, 08033818755, 07030352722, 08062604914, 08056243577, 08036352958, 08037388669, 08032481990, 08054212165, 08033974442, 08066642447, 08080902252, 08059129884, 08038787011, 07063422339, 08080902252, 08059129884, 09023323344
08034513718, 07038301202 08065184617, 08036222499, 08034537363, 08065518214, 08085166722, 08039725690, 08064508438, 08068039587,[/b]
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by Flamezzz: 11:52am
Seun I go soon e-slap you...we need something educative not this nonsense. Seun Osewa please nah!
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by roqrules04(m): 11:53am
Ceec Dan cause wahala this morning oo
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by bbsteve(m): 11:53am
I offer this page to all Valentine freak guys
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by Khutie: 11:53am
•••Todays activities... I got my own ashes this mawning, wonderful feeling. Man dust ya be, dust ya shall return...me wey go travel like Elijah .
By 1pm me and my hommies are going to one motherless babies home at east coast, that's where our own val is going down. I love kids, gonna adopt one or two by next year.
8:45pm y'all real mehn knows where its going down, Santiago-B baby. Clash of titans. We've got money to buy the bar tonight at H.O.F. Ain't supporting nobody tonight...fvck CR7, fvck NeymarJr. We tawking about the team not just ya two.
...and what the fvck is BBN doing on FB today?
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by Kharol1234(m): 11:53am
k
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by LAFO: 11:54am
Ok na.....
I no get time to watch this year.
I'm glad I'm busy this year
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by kennypoju: 11:54am
Double wahala
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by amani63(m): 11:54am
She should ask her father
Why the campaign for her was not successful
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by RealGucci: 11:54am
i need 500k badly
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by busky101(m): 11:54am
H
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 11:55am
Lalasticlala, Why Do You Guys Block Me From Posting
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by tobida: 11:55am
So wat? She cannot look again?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by xoxocandy(f): 11:55am
Don't they change their hair style?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by marvin904(m): 11:55am
so i should fry my boxers abi wetin
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by Homers123(m): 11:56am
Up Chelsea.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by nuoladee: 11:56am
Not like Tobi is a saint but he deserves a well trained, pretty yoruba woman. CeeC should take a seat.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by abbaapple: 11:56am
Mode Y?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by kulikuli45: 11:56am
With this video going viral, Cee-C just lost N45m too.
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by ManFromJos: 11:56am
Mods.. pls if I say BBN is a lovely programme, would that make it possible for me to comment on issues pertaining champions league today? pls answer me,. i want to know why psg would not deal with that crying c.ronaldo's real madrid.. and why porto vs liverpool would not be awesome.
sir please.. can u also send me sure 12odds?
pls dont forget to tell cee c that her face na play.. she should endeavour to check ronaldo's rubbish face after todays match.. mtchewwkj
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) by PureWaterNylon(m): 11:57am
Can I Say, Psg vs Real Madrid?
Over 9000 Free Satellite Tv Channels On Pc And Mobile Phones / Official Che Guevara Movie Trailer Hd / How Much Do You Watch Tv?
Viewing this topic: benny2015(f), Decmann, Hardrive, Gentlephysique, chynie, Libber(f), Catalyst4eva(m), davodyguy, enny4real23(m), Bubewilson(m), Duru009(m), professeurlanre(m), Amynamerica, SirToby(m), Damarislopez, complet, Pidginwhisper, gpmorgan, abhosts(m), slex(m), SkyLinkss(m), kjhova(m), yemaldo(m), Tapout(m), oyebanji(m), ikes9(m), eghosa77, okuneddie(m), cuttyyy, lordbayus, vickyzion(m), osuagwumike(m), mioltai(m), cmon(m), effissyman(m), Wristler, engrelvis(m), Ibkanney, Activeman391(m), edumondial, morili, jidjoks, vincent561(m), murphyonline(m), Blofeld(m), OYIBN, prittyboi(m), Shygirl1989(f), ollyboi123(m), Phatmyk(m), Somebodydaddy01, gentlenigga, BlaiseBankss(m), oscarwilly, thewritingtodo(m), yeyerolling, Engrobiorah(m), melaninbae, fmorrah(m), ekanx27, ucmarcel(m), timmydahpeace(f), omatule2000, joshnes(m), Ajiswaggs(m), kesikeller(m), MrPolitics, Gifted4all(m), Benignasweety(f), paulchucks, Iceberg3, DiabloGato, oprime(m), toluwatos(m), howfar2, pweetyoge(f), cashkid18(m), Kelklein(m), JoeCutie(m), Nenejeje(f), TeeFriz, Brooke60(f), misturaces, tonysmart2017, Nastydash, deekseen(m), Longman6(m), omelly(m), Babskay1, misterchris(m), igwe4life(m), M2dX(m), BelovedN(f), Israeljones(m), sammycarz(m), live4christ, bigsholly(f), efepro(m), 0955eb027(m), Iamkenilson(m), tobbyoladejo, sherlock229(m), apajetura, godello and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26