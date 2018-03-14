₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,759 members, 4,134,056 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 04:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) (941 Views)
Flavour, His Daughters And Semah G. Weifur, Blind Liberian Boy Chilling Together / Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) / Semah G. Weifur: The Blind Liberian Boy Flavor Featured In "Most High" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by itspzpics(m): 3:30pm
VIDEO : Semah G Weifur X Flavour – No One Like You
Off the newly released DIVINE EP , We present a the visual of ”NO ONE LIKE YOU” .
Singer Semah G Weifur comes through with an official EP titled “Divine“, featuring a full collaboration with 2nite Music head Honcho Flavour.
Watch below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZf7sXuC7Io
http://www.praizeupdate.com/new-video-semah-g-weifur-x-flavour-no-one-like-you/
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by itspzpics(m): 3:30pm
Nice video
Download the video here :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/new-video-semah-g-weifur-x-flavour-no-one-like-you/
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by afbstrategies: 4:16pm
nice
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by IamAirforce1: 4:17pm
Beautiful
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by boyency: 4:18pm
Semah G ....a new dawn
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by rossyc(f): 4:18pm
let me download
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by awa(m): 4:19pm
Flavour continue my dear
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by collwriters: 4:20pm
Nice one. The boy looks good. God bless you.
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by Authoreety: 4:20pm
Make I power my bluetooth
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by fpeter(f): 4:21pm
The little chap is good
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by Partnerbiz2: 4:21pm
Flavour remains one of our bests.
Again, he doesn't show off. Very unassuming...
Promo Ongoing on our MTN deals..
Over 500 positive feedback...
Just click the details below
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by Timbi: 4:22pm
Wow
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by Solidkay(m): 4:23pm
Anytime I see this young lad,
his story is always an inspiration to me.
Many thanks to Flavour.
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by uscofield: 4:27pm
His igbo language is flawless. Touching and inspiring song
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by CaptainJeffry: 4:29pm
I so love Flavour for helping this boy to fame. God bless him.
|Re: Semah G Weifur & Flavour – "No One Like You" (Video) by okedoyinolabisi(f): 4:34pm
sentiments aside.. the song is very soothing and heartwarming
(0) (Reply)
VIDEO: Nokia Don’t Break The Beat – Nigeria’s #1 Rap Contest / Digital Recording Set Up(Tutorial By Phat Wall Studios) / Live In 10mins
Viewing this topic: paulchucks, okedoyinolabisi(f), PurerareGold, onowu007(m), VelmaIT, origima, Lotechi(m), Divay22(f), Kate1960, NOC1(m), mikeblinkz(m), dragsazy(m), mondaylifted, very4tune8, Ajalekoko76(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9