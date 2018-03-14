



Off the newly released DIVINE EP , We present a the visual of ”NO ONE LIKE YOU” .







Singer Semah G Weifur comes through with an official EP titled “Divine“, featuring a full collaboration with 2nite Music head Honcho Flavour.



Watch below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZf7sXuC7Io





http://www.praizeupdate.com/new-video-semah-g-weifur-x-flavour-no-one-like-you/ VIDEO : Semah G Weifur X Flavour – No One Like YouOff the newly released DIVINE EP , We present a the visual of ”NO ONE LIKE YOU” .Singer Semah G Weifur comes through with an official EP titled “Divine“, featuring a full collaboration with 2nite Music head Honcho Flavour.Watch below