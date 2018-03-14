₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by Mrop(m): 3:51pm
Music video by Lil Kesh performing “Yagi Girls” Feat. Wizkid. © 2018 Yagi Level Records.
Nigerian afrobeats singer Lil Kesh has released his official music video for “Yagi Girls” Feat. Wizkid.
Music Makeup Artist: Black Reverendz
Watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQ_vqojjj3I
http://www.praizeupdate.com/new-videolil-kesh-yagi-girls-feat-wizkid/
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by Mrop(m): 3:51pm
Nice video
Download the video here http://www.praizeupdate.com/new-videolil-kesh-yagi-girls-feat-wizkid/
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by rossovu: 4:35pm
No data to watch am
Abeg OP share data for me
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by SandB2017: 4:36pm
Glory be to God
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by miracool946: 4:37pm
e
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by Mbamifeanyi(m): 4:37pm
�
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 4:37pm
didn't watch the video
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by lewispius: 4:38pm
I jus waste my mb
Mods abeg ban this guy
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by free2ryhme: 4:38pm
Mrop:
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by profnews: 4:38pm
rossovu:
|Re: Lil Kesh – "Yagi Girls" Feat. Wizkid (Video) by Adaowerri111: 4:38pm
Noisemaker
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6