Goalkeepers can single-handedly win important points for their team with one splendid save, they ought to be among the best-paid footballers in the beautiful game. but, to the extent goalkeepers go, it is actually a sizeable sum and only a modest bunch have ever taken a toll more.



Here's a look at CheapGoals top 10 most expensive goalkeepers ever.



10. Angelo Peruzzi €17.9m (Inter – Lazio, 2000)



Peruzzi’s move from Internazionale to Lazio in the late spring of 2000 cost £15.7m and was another world record at the time, only for the Buffon transfer to outperform it the next year.



Lazio’s return for their venture wasn’t extraordinary though: besides a Supercoppa Italiana triumph over Inter in one of his first games, AS Rome won just one other trophy in his seven at Stadio Olimpico.



All through his career, he played for different Italian clubs; Roma, Hellas Verona, Juventus, Inter Milan and Lazio. He had an exceedingly effective time at Juventus, where he won three Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. 2 Likes

9. Claudio Bravo €18m (Barcelona – Manchester City, 2016)



Manchester City effectively possesses one of the world’s best goalkeepers, owing to his success in replacing the defunct Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes at Camp Nou, where he helped the Catalan giants win the treble. Claudio Bravo cost Pep Guardiola side £17.1m in 2016 summer when he moved from Barcelona.



Regardless of whether he has justified his heavy cost or not still remains up for debate, given how inadequate his clean sheets were in his debut season in Premier League. 1 Like

8. Peruzzi, €19million (Juventus – Inter Milan, 1999)



Shocked? Try not to be, it’s not a slip-up. Peruzzi joined Inter Milan from Juventus for around €19million which at the time was a world record expense fee for a goalkeeper. But he wasn’t fruitful there and moved onto Lazio a year later 2 Likes

7. Sebastien Frey €21million (Inter Milan – Parma, 2001)



The former French goalkeeper was sold to Parma in 2001 from Inter Milan. The Frenchman played a large portion of his career in the Italian top-flight playing for different clubs in the Serie A. He was later sold to Fiorentina after four seasons at Parma 1 Like

6. David de Gea – €25million (Atletico Madrid – Manchester United, 2011)



The Spanish shot-stopper was signed by Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico for a then British record transfer fee. De Gea has been hailed as outstanding amongst other goalkeepers in the game of football, if not the best. He has been an incredible player manning the sticks for the Red Devils and has more than justified his cost as a standout amongst the most expensive goalkeepers’ ever.



Amazingly, as indicated by Opta, he made 14 saves in Manchester United 3-1 win over Arsenal in December 2017 – the joint-most by any goalkeeper since they began recording statistics toward the start of the 2003/04 season. 5 Likes

5. Francesco Toldo – €26.5million (Fiorentina – Inter Milan, 2001)



Francesco Toldo was one of the most expensive goalkeepers’ the point at which he signed for Inter Milan in 2001. He is broadly viewed as extraordinary compared to other goalkeepers of his generation. The Italian won 15 titles from his spell at both Inter and Fiorentina. Toldo was known for his awesome penalty saving ability and had an extraordinary measure of self-composure and vast physique.







3. Manuel Neuer €30million (FC Schalke 04 – Bayern Munich, 2001)



The German shot-stopper was signed in 2001 and is broadly viewed as the best goalkeepers’ on the planet. In spite of the fact that in recent seasons David de Gea could be considered by others as the best.



Neuer arrived at Bayern Munich as a young and promising goalkeeper, and now he is truly outstanding. Aptly nicknamed ‘The Wall’, Neuer hit a century of clean sheets in record time (183 matches) in 2016/17, crushing Oliver Reck’s past best-mark (232 matches) by some distant.



Some of his saves are totally incredible. His reflexes and shot ceasing skills are relatively beast-like. Want more reason why such shot-stopper should earn more? 2 Likes

2. Ederson – €40 (£35m) (Benfica – Manchester City,2017)



The Brazil international has had a noteworthy impact in English football, with his game being taken higher than ever following a £35 million transfer and has helped the Cityzens to be leading the Premier League log by a significant edge in the 2017/18 season.



Ederson is exceptionally respected for his remarkable ball distribution and expertise. His control and confidence on the ball help him to hold possession and rapidly play the ball out from the back-suiting Pep Guardiola’s style of play flawlessly.



Still just 24 years old, there is the guarantee of significantly more to come from a man who is as of now being put alongside the likes of David de Gea and Manuel Neuer. And that is why he is one of the most expensive goalkeepers of all time. 1 Like

1. Gianluigi Buffon-€52.8m (Parma – Juventus, 2001)



Buffon has gone ahead to wind up as one of, if not the best goalkeepers ever. He has won endless awards, trophies and individual records of which there are beyond any reasonable amount to list here.



The Italian has had a career of 856 matches including 175 international caps with Italy, has been in the World’s Top 3 over the past 15 years, has been crowned as the IFFHS Goalkeeper of the Decade (2000-2010). Buffon is still playing for Juventus at the age of 40! He is phenomenal. 7 Likes

4. Jordan Pickford-€34million (Sunderland – Everton,2017)







The England international was signed by Everton in 2017 for a British record transfer fee making him the most expensive British goalkeeper. The Toffees secure his service after his phenomenal display for Sunderland and regardless of their relegation, Pickford was extraordinary saving innumerable shots on goal. This prompted his move to Everton. He is the most expensive British goalkeeper till date.

Football will miss this icon when he finally retires..



Buffon simply the best .



Most happened in Serie A.



Means Serie A value keepers more. 1 Like

Buffon remains the most expensive ..



Football will miss this icon when he finally retires..



Buffon simply the best .



3. Manuel Neuer €30million (FC Schalke 04 – Bayern Munich, 2001)



The German shot-stopper was signed in 2001 and is broadly viewed as the best goalkeepers’ on the planet. In spite of the fact that in recent seasons David de Gea could be considered by others as the best.



Neuer arrived at Bayern Munich as a young and promising goalkeeper, and now he is truly outstanding. Aptly nicknamed ‘The Wall’, Neuer hit a century of clean sheets in record time (183 matches) in 2016/17, crushing Oliver Reck’s past best-mark (232 matches) by some distant.



2011, not 2001

.