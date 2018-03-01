₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by tstx(m): 5:25pm
The United Nations annual World Happiness Report has named Mauritius the most happiest country in Africa , while naming Burundi the saddest country in Africa.
The World Happiness Report 2018, ranked 156 countries by their happiness levels, based on factors including life expectancy, social freedom, absence of corruption and migration within and between countries.
According to the report, Top of the chart in Africa is Mauritius, which rose from second place to push out Algeria which was ranked happiest country in Africa in 2017.
Libya which was ranked third happiest country in Africa in 2017 also came forward this year to clinch the second position.
Africa’s giant, Nigeria also moved up in this year’s ranking to clinch the fifth position despite all the turmoils happening in the country. Last year Nigeria was ranked sixth happiest country in Africa.
Other counries that made the list include Cameroon (7) & South Africa (9).
See full list below
Top 10 Happiest Countries In Africa – UN Happiness Report
1. Mauritius
2. Libya
3. Algeria
4. Morocco
5. Nigeria
6. Somalia
7. Cameroon
8. Gabon
9. South Africa
10. Ivory Coast
See full Top 20 list Below
http://listwand.com/2018/03/top-20-happiest-countries-in-africa-un-happiness-report-2018/
lalasticlala
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by ameri9ja: 5:29pm
tstx:
Most Nigerians will beg to differ
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by ameri9ja: 5:29pm
Buhari again
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Ayoemrys(m): 5:31pm
Fvck û.do i look liike am happy
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Zonacom(m): 5:34pm
Suffering and Smiling. That's Nigeria for you
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Oblitz(m): 5:38pm
mighty lie
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Zita55(f): 5:46pm
IRONY.......
Nonsensical Nonsense....
Mtchewwww
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by carzola(m): 5:49pm
Buhari desperately
looking for votes!!!!
Oga it will not work.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by OrestesDante(m): 6:08pm
☣ ☠
∆ Whosoever compiled this list no get joy.
The word "Happiest" just got another definition. Just make sure you don't say this in Benue
∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Blessedgfx: 6:25pm
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by ekems2017(f): 6:25pm
My country people cannot carry last in this one cos we are use to suffering and smilling.
Thats why we have happiness ministry in Imo state.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by free2ryhme: 6:26pm
tstx:
This one na scam ooo
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:26pm
Na wa
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Feemmy(m): 6:27pm
Are you serious?
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by MorataFC: 6:27pm
Congratulations
Next.......
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Culin(f): 6:27pm
Hahahah. I don't blame them. We're always on social media turning serious issues into jokes, memes and comedy skits.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by yeyeboi(m): 6:27pm
Ok
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by tokrizy(m): 6:27pm
AHHHHHH shey another nigeria dey dis africa??..because if it's this same nigeria I'm in they ranked 5th we gazz go oshodi market to confirm this news.. . Boiz are not smiling @ all dis is Buhari regime and no good reason to smile..I've not smiled since 2015 and UN oyibo people wey no dey d country dey talk anyhow..make i gobuyZOBO joor.RUBBISH
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by NotBeenPaid: 6:27pm
Not far from the truth because Nigerians are suffering and smiling. Nigeria should as well be ranked as one of the most hypocritical country on earth.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Innobee99(m): 6:27pm
That was in the 18th Century
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Jac007(m): 6:27pm
They can't deceive us...we are not happy
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by bobokeshington: 6:27pm
really
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by freeman95(m): 6:27pm
Happy my foot
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by obowunmi(m): 6:27pm
Lies.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Asowari(m): 6:27pm
are Nigerians even happy
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Tanamon: 6:28pm
If to shine your 32 teeth depict happiness, then naija should had been number one sef . When you gat some wicked and greedy people rotating the geographical space disguising their evil intentions and wishes with cloak of smile and you call that happiness .
.
Somebody that life had not been fair with will call to inquire about your welfare not with genuine intention of checking on you but rather to see if you are on the same page with him. If you are not, their default pull him down syndrome will be activated against you.
.
Come feel genuine care, love and empathy that spring multiplier effects of innate happiness, kindness and progress in the outside world
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by femo122: 6:28pm
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Austema(m): 6:28pm
This is what you will hear when you have lie lie muhammed as the information minister. So Ironical
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by dignity33: 6:28pm
Nigeria suffering and smiling syndrome the looters keep on looting our money.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by Naijaphobia: 6:28pm
Naija country of memes, where jokes and sarcasm are made out of things that would explode even the most advanced nations.
Watch and see how we make jokes out of this position soon.
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by madridguy(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report by classicMan22(m): 6:29pm
is it Nigerians or Nigeriens cause am not understanding
