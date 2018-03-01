Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigeria Ranked 5th Happiest Country In Africa - UN Happiness Report (1427 Views)

9ice Expecting His 5th Child With Olori Oluwayemisi, His 4th Baby Mama To Be / Banky W & Adesua Jet Out Of The Country In Preparation For White Wedding / Check Out The List Of Most Dangerous Countries In The World: Nigeria Ranked 5th (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The World Happiness Report 2018, ranked 156 countries by their happiness levels, based on factors including life expectancy, social freedom, absence of corruption and migration within and between countries.



According to the report, Top of the chart in Africa is Mauritius, which rose from second place to push out Algeria which was ranked happiest country in Africa in 2017.



Libya which was ranked third happiest country in Africa in 2017 also came forward this year to clinch the second position.



Africa’s giant, Nigeria also moved up in this year’s ranking to clinch the fifth position despite all the turmoils happening in the country. Last year Nigeria was ranked sixth happiest country in Africa.



Other counries that made the list include Cameroon (7) & South Africa (9).



See full list below



Top 10 Happiest Countries In Africa – UN Happiness Report



1. Mauritius

2. Libya

3. Algeria

4. Morocco

5. Nigeria

6. Somalia

7. Cameroon

8. Gabon

9. South Africa

10. Ivory Coast



See full Top 20 list Below



http://listwand.com/2018/03/top-20-happiest-countries-in-africa-un-happiness-report-2018/





lalasticlala The United Nations annual World Happiness Report has named Mauritius the most happiest country in Africa , while naming Burundi the saddest country in Africa.The World Happiness Report 2018, ranked 156 countries by their happiness levels, based on factors including life expectancy, social freedom, absence of corruption and migration within and between countries.According to the report, Top of the chart in Africa is Mauritius, which rose from second place to push out Algeria which was ranked happiest country in Africa in 2017.Libya which was ranked third happiest country in Africa in 2017 also came forward this year to clinch the second position.Africa’s giant, Nigeria also moved up in this year’s ranking to clinch the fifth position despite all the turmoils happening in the country. Last year Nigeria was ranked sixth happiest country in Africa.Other counries that made the list include Cameroon (7) & South Africa (9).See full list belowTop 10 Happiest Countries In Africa – UN Happiness Report1. Mauritius2. Libya3. Algeria4. Morocco5. Nigeria6. Somalia7. Cameroon8. Gabon9. South Africa10. Ivory Coastlalasticlala

tstx:

The United Nations annual World Happiness Report has named Mauritius the most happiest country in Africa , while naming Burundi the saddest country in Africa.



The World Happiness Report 2018, ranked 156 countries by their happiness levels, based on factors including life expectancy, social freedom, absence of corruption and migration within and between countries.



According to the report, Top of the chart in Africa is Mauritius, which rose from second place to push out Algeria which was ranked happiest country in Africa in 2017.



Libya which was ranked third happiest country in Africa in 2017 also came forward this year to clinch the second position.



Africa’s giant, Nigeria also moved up in this year’s ranking to clinch the fifth position despite all the turmoils happening in the country. Last year Nigeria was ranked sixth happiest country in Africa.



Other counries that made the list include Cameroon (7) & South Africa (9).



See full list below



Top 10 Happiest Countries In Africa – UN Happiness Report



1. Mauritius

2. Libya

3. Algeria

4. Morocco

5. Nigeria

6. Somalia

7. Cameroon

8. Gabon

9. South Africa

10. Ivory Coast



See full Top 20 list Below



http://listwand.com/2018/03/top-20-happiest-countries-in-africa-un-happiness-report-2018/





lalasticlala

Most Nigerians will beg to differ Most Nigerians will beg to differ 9 Likes

Buhari again 1 Like

Fvck û.do i look liike am happy 11 Likes

Suffering and Smiling. That's Nigeria for you 4 Likes

mighty lie 2 Likes

IRONY.......





Nonsensical Nonsense....







Mtchewwww 3 Likes

Buhari desperately

looking for votes!!!!





Oga it will not work. 1 Like





☣ ☠





∆ Whosoever compiled this list no get joy.



The word "Happiest" just got another definition. Just make sure you don't say this in Benue



∆







☣ ☠ 4 Likes

My country people cannot carry last in this one cos we are use to suffering and smilling.

Thats why we have happiness ministry in Imo state. 2 Likes

tstx:

The United Nations annual World Happiness Report has named Mauritius the most happiest country in Africa , while naming Burundi the saddest country in Africa.



The World Happiness Report 2018, ranked 156 countries by their happiness levels, based on factors including life expectancy, social freedom, absence of corruption and migration within and between countries.



According to the report, Top of the chart in Africa is Mauritius, which rose from second place to push out Algeria which was ranked happiest country in Africa in 2017.



Libya which was ranked third happiest country in Africa in 2017 also came forward this year to clinch the second position.



Africa’s giant, Nigeria also moved up in this year’s ranking to clinch the fifth position despite all the turmoils happening in the country. Last year Nigeria was ranked sixth happiest country in Africa.



Other counries that made the list include Cameroon (7) & South Africa (9).



See full list below



Top 10 Happiest Countries In Africa – UN Happiness Report



1. Mauritius

2. Libya

3. Algeria

4. Morocco

5. Nigeria

6. Somalia

7. Cameroon

8. Gabon

9. South Africa

10. Ivory Coast



See full Top 20 list Below



http://listwand.com/2018/03/top-20-happiest-countries-in-africa-un-happiness-report-2018/





lalasticlala

This one na scam ooo This one na scam ooo 2 Likes

Na wa

Are you serious? 1 Like

Congratulations

Next.......

Hahahah. I don't blame them. We're always on social media turning serious issues into jokes, memes and comedy skits.

Ok

. Boiz are not smiling @ all dis is Buhari regime and no good reason to smile..I've not smiled since 2015 and UN oyibo people wey no dey d country dey talk anyhow..make i gobuyZOBO joor.RUBBISH AHHHHHH shey another nigeria dey dis africa??..because if it's this same nigeria I'm in they ranked 5th we gazz go oshodi market to confirm this news... Boiz are not smiling @ all dis is Buhari regime and no good reason to smile..I've not smiled since 2015 and UN oyibo people wey no dey d country dey talk anyhow..make i gobuyZOBO joor.RUBBISH

Not far from the truth because Nigerians are suffering and smiling. Nigeria should as well be ranked as one of the most hypocritical country on earth. 1 Like

That was in the 18th Century

They can't deceive us...we are not happy 2 Likes

really

Happy my foot

Lies.

are Nigerians even happy

If to shine your 32 teeth depict happiness, then naija should had been number one sef . When you gat some wicked and greedy people rotating the geographical space disguising their evil intentions and wishes with cloak of smile and you call that happiness .

.

Somebody that life had not been fair with will call to inquire about your welfare not with genuine intention of checking on you but rather to see if you are on the same page with him. If you are not, their default pull him down syndrome will be activated against you.

.

Come feel genuine care, love and empathy that spring multiplier effects of innate happiness, kindness and progress in the outside world

3 Likes 1 Share

This is what you will hear when you have lie lie muhammed as the information minister. So Ironical

Nigeria suffering and smiling syndrome the looters keep on looting our money.



Watch and see how we make jokes out of this position soon. Naija country of memes, where jokes and sarcasm are made out of things that would explode even the most advanced nations.Watch and see how we make jokes out of this position soon. 1 Like 1 Share