Revealed: Beneficiaries of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defence promotion Are Still Receiving Old Salary





This may sound unbelievable but it is true. Officers promoted by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in 2014, up till now have not started receiving the promotion salary. A source in the Ministry of Interior told irukkanews that the promoted officers have not even received their promotion letters, let alone increment in their salaries almost four years after



However, the source said that their counterpart in the Immigration who were promoted at the same time were decorated a week after their promotion and since then have been enjoying their new salary and to complicated matters, some of the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps who were promoted in 2014 and have not started enjoying the promotion salary, also got the recent promotion in the agency.



An NSCDC officer who spoke to irukkanews under condition of anonymity said among all the agencies in the Ministry of Interior, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is the most marginalized and discriminated against.

He said he wondered why the Ministry of Interior should be raising their hopes with promotions and dashing it without any corresponding increase in their salary. According to him, the reason why insecurity still persists in different parts of the country is because the officers of NSCDC are not being motivated. He said the moral of the officers are in all time low because of the way they are being treated.



“Imagine some of us were promoted since 2014 and up till now we are yet to receive letters of the promotion, let alone the new salary. Even some of us who were promoted then were also recently promoted and no letter was giving to us to show the promotion and no change in our salary.



What is the need for raising our hopes and dashing it. It is better they leave us the way we are. They would tell you that you have been promoted, therefore you should go to the war front and catch Abubakar Shakau to reciprocate the promotion but at the end of the day, there would be no change in your salary scale. That is why you still see insecurity everywhere. Our moral is very low.



They are using us to play politics, but at the end of the day, the country is becoming the worse for it with insecurity threatening to envelope the whole country”.



