Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by Irukkanews: 5:43pm
Revealed: Beneficiaries of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defence promotion Are Still Receiving Old Salary
This may sound unbelievable but it is true. Officers promoted by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in 2014, up till now have not started receiving the promotion salary. A source in the Ministry of Interior told irukkanews that the promoted officers have not even received their promotion letters, let alone increment in their salaries almost four years after
However, the source said that their counterpart in the Immigration who were promoted at the same time were decorated a week after their promotion and since then have been enjoying their new salary and to complicated matters, some of the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps who were promoted in 2014 and have not started enjoying the promotion salary, also got the recent promotion in the agency.
An NSCDC officer who spoke to irukkanews under condition of anonymity said among all the agencies in the Ministry of Interior, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is the most marginalized and discriminated against.
He said he wondered why the Ministry of Interior should be raising their hopes with promotions and dashing it without any corresponding increase in their salary. According to him, the reason why insecurity still persists in different parts of the country is because the officers of NSCDC are not being motivated. He said the moral of the officers are in all time low because of the way they are being treated.
“Imagine some of us were promoted since 2014 and up till now we are yet to receive letters of the promotion, let alone the new salary. Even some of us who were promoted then were also recently promoted and no letter was giving to us to show the promotion and no change in our salary.
What is the need for raising our hopes and dashing it. It is better they leave us the way we are. They would tell you that you have been promoted, therefore you should go to the war front and catch Abubakar Shakau to reciprocate the promotion but at the end of the day, there would be no change in your salary scale. That is why you still see insecurity everywhere. Our moral is very low.
They are using us to play politics, but at the end of the day, the country is becoming the worse for it with insecurity threatening to envelope the whole country”.
Source: http://www.irukkanews.com/revealed-beneficiaries-of-2014-nigerian-civil-defence-promotion-are-still-receiving-old-salary/
Lalasticlala;
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by Kyliegame: 7:43pm
quite sad I must say. So many things wrong in this administration
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by CecyAdrian(f): 9:27pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by Stemkay: 9:45pm
Dats naija for you........and some pple dey pocket N13.5m for ordinary sitting.
Monkey dey work inside d sun, baboons dey under Ac dey chop d money.
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by chloride6: 9:46pm
Although I sympathize with the affected officers, this
Is a big lie. Na you wan go chase Boko?
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by telim: 9:47pm
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by 234GT(m): 9:49pm
Lack of organisation
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by Sparkle777(f): 9:52pm
FG,pls pay this guys naa. Haba, nscdc is performing. I bet if they allow them, boko haram will be a thing of the past.
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by neolboy(m): 9:56pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by olasunkanmii(m): 9:57pm
Everything is wrong with Nigeria!
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by olasunkanmii(m): 9:57pm
Ok
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by nuelzy: 10:27pm
Nah so dem go dey form one kain nonsense...!!!...
Who knew it is all a mirage
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by alenwup(m): 10:34pm
This looks like news that can come from Idomavoice- the mouthpiece of NSDC, the most docile, jobless security agents in Nigeria
|Re: Beneficiaries Of 2014 Nigerian Civil Defense Promotion Still Receiving Old Pay by tamzy123(m): 10:35pm
And some people are calling for Nigerian peace corps.. u guys should wake up.
