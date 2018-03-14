₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by olorijiblo: 7:20pm
Two Compact Disks (CDs) showing video recordings of alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans’ confession for alleged kidnapping were on Wednesday played at the Ikeja Special Offences court.
The video recordings presented to Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo showed Evans confessing to kidnapping of his victims and armed robbery within and outside Lagos State.
The clips from the video were played while the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Titi Shitta-Bey, was leading a witness, Insp. Idowu Haruna, in evidence in-chief.
Evans is standing trial with co-defendant, Victor Aduba on four-count charge of kidnapping of Sylvanus Ahanonu Afia and unlawful possession of firearms.
https://www.e4unaija.com/video-evans-confession-kidnapping-shown-court/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfpClNydlRw
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by chibike69: 8:04pm
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by thelifepagesng: 8:05pm
Haba! .. Una neva kill this Evans guy?
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by JORDAN202: 8:05pm
SO WHAT ?
VIDEOS CAN EASILY BE MANIPULATED, SO THIS VIDEO CAN NOT BE USED IN COURT.
WHAT EXACTLY IS THE OFFENCE OF THIS EVANS BOY
JUST BECAUSE HE KIDNAPPED A FEW PEOPLE IN NIGERIA WHERE LEADERS STEAL US BLIND ON A DAILY BASIS, DOES NOT MAKE HIM GUILTY.
IF THE GOVT HAD PROVIDED JOBS, THERE WILL BE NO NEED FOR HIM TO GO INTO KIDNAPPING BUSINESS.
THE COURT SHOULD FREE HIM AND ORDER COMPENSATION PAYMENT TO HIM.
AFTERALL THE MONEY HE GOT FROM THE KIDNAPPING BUSINESS WAS FURTHER INVESTED INTO HIS TRANSPORT BUSINESS, THEREBY ALSO MAKING HIM AN EMPLOYER OF LABOUR.
MY ANNOYANCE WITH HIM IS THAT HE DID NOT CAPTURE ANY OF THE CORRUPT LEADERS THAT PUT US IN THE MESS NIGERIA IS IN TODAY.
FREE EVENS SO THAT HE CAN CONTINUE HIS KIDNAPPING BIZ !!!!
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by Dayvhid(m): 8:06pm
Oya fun won legbegbe
Evans 1
Evans 2
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by Pray(m): 8:06pm
Isokay
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by midolian(m): 8:06pm
Cant wait to hear the court's ruling on his case..
Anything lesser than life penal servitude makes democracy a huge joke
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by Truman155(m): 8:07pm
v
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by Olalan(m): 8:07pm
Just hoping justice prevails cause it's seems in Nigeria the law looks at financial status and class
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by Neimar: 8:07pm
police don share e properties jare
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by lilfreezy: 8:08pm
Our system kills innocent young people but this guilty motherfụcker is still facing trials
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by XaintJoel20(m): 8:11pm
I want the court to speedy up the trail of Evans and serve him justice fresh and hot. People like him should not live with sane humans...
His heart has been sealed with hot iron and something tells me he would go back to more heinous crime if the court sets him free....
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by Charly68: 8:12pm
Let him keep wasting court time ,it will count on his final sentence ..if the man escape this some of his victims should better run out of the country forever..hardened criminals hardly turn over a new leaf
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by trouper9(m): 8:15pm
serves him right
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by seunlayi(m): 8:25pm
Our judiciary system is a poo hole
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by Fukafuka: 8:27pm
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by Beedoc: 8:32pm
Hmmm
|Re: Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping by Innov8ve1: 8:36pm
Why is this guy's case still in court? Which kind useless country is this? A poor man is suspected of stealing something without proof, he rots in jail without proper hearing while a rich kidnapper with every evidence tying him to various crime is still having different monents in court and still suing the Nigerian police. Its such a shame. This man ought to be forgotten in jail, never to be heard from again.
