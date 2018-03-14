Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Court Plays Video Of Evans' Confession To Kidnapping (3099 Views)

The video recordings presented to Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo showed Evans confessing to kidnapping of his victims and armed robbery within and outside Lagos State.



The clips from the video were played while the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Titi Shitta-Bey, was leading a witness, Insp. Idowu Haruna, in evidence in-chief.



Evans is standing trial with co-defendant, Victor Aduba on four-count charge of kidnapping of Sylvanus Ahanonu Afia and unlawful possession of firearms.



Haba! .. Una neva kill this Evans guy?







VIDEOS CAN EASILY BE MANIPULATED, SO THIS VIDEO CAN NOT BE USED IN COURT.





WHAT EXACTLY IS THE OFFENCE OF THIS EVANS BOY





JUST BECAUSE HE KIDNAPPED A FEW PEOPLE IN NIGERIA WHERE LEADERS STEAL US BLIND ON A DAILY BASIS, DOES NOT MAKE HIM GUILTY.





IF THE GOVT HAD PROVIDED JOBS, THERE WILL BE NO NEED FOR HIM TO GO INTO KIDNAPPING BUSINESS.





THE COURT SHOULD FREE HIM AND ORDER COMPENSATION PAYMENT TO HIM.





AFTERALL THE MONEY HE GOT FROM THE KIDNAPPING BUSINESS WAS FURTHER INVESTED INTO HIS TRANSPORT BUSINESS, THEREBY ALSO MAKING HIM AN EMPLOYER OF LABOUR.





MY ANNOYANCE WITH HIM IS THAT HE DID NOT CAPTURE ANY OF THE CORRUPT LEADERS THAT PUT US IN THE MESS NIGERIA IS IN TODAY.





Cant wait to hear the court's ruling on his case..



Anything lesser than life penal servitude makes democracy a huge joke

Just hoping justice prevails cause it's seems in Nigeria the law looks at financial status and class

police don share e properties jare

Our system kills innocent young people but this guilty motherfụcker is still facing trials

I want the court to speedy up the trail of Evans and serve him justice fresh and hot. People like him should not live with sane humans...





His heart has been sealed with hot iron and something tells me he would go back to more heinous crime if the court sets him free.... 1 Like

Let him keep wasting court time ,it will count on his final sentence ..if the man escape this some of his victims should better run out of the country forever..hardened criminals hardly turn over a new leaf

serves him right

Our judiciary system is a poo hole

