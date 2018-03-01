₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by TunezMediaTV: 7:50pm On Mar 14
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh now has a banging hot Hollywood body in case you've been hiding under a rock.
The mother of one traded her old body for a hot one shortly after she weaned her son King Andre, and now she has a body to be proud of.
Aside her 5million naira butt enhancement, the controversial actress has been rocking a new tiny waist, heavy backside and a pair of petty refurbished bosoms.
Check them out below...
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/actress--shows-off-new-sexy.html
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Durhleepee(f): 7:52pm On Mar 14
But the backside isn't heavy nah. I think she deserves a refund, whoever did it, didn't get it right.
26 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by midolian(m): 7:54pm On Mar 14
Wasted my fancy on this girl when she was new in the movie industry..To even remember how much I liked her makes me feel terrible
16 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Gisthoodng(m): 7:56pm On Mar 14
Tonto will always be Tonto
Any other Tonto is a counterfeit
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by duroc(m): 8:00pm On Mar 14
Satan in human form
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by GraGra247: 8:13pm On Mar 14
Born Again, Horror Ghost filled.
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by xendra(f): 8:47pm On Mar 14
so she ended up looking like this? SMH
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Gentlevin: 8:58pm On Mar 14
I rushed out to see the new heavy "backside'......
Bia @op.
where is the new heavy backside?.... take time oooo
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 9:27pm On Mar 14
Oyaaa
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Mandrake007(m): 10:56pm On Mar 14
She's gonna age like a rotten banana
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Liliyann(f): 11:25pm On Mar 14
Nothing wrong in her working on her body.
Most of you guys should stop body shaming ladies.
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by laribari(m): 11:41pm On Mar 14
Liliyann:
Sister, some things are not Christian-like or even born again that she claims. There is nothing wrong with what she is doing on the flip-side but why contradict it by claiming to be born again?
Did she become born again under duress?
7 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by oPPOSEE: 12:40am
Cheap surgery.
no churchhill to pay for Abroad own.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Sabiboii17(m): 1:15am
All poo poo shitttttty poo...... Wait Wat brought me here sef
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Muafrika2: 4:44am
laribari:Is plastic surgery a sin?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Partnerbiz2: 5:31am
Trashy..
Natural is just the best...
PROMO ON MTN DEALS ONGOIN..
Over 500 feeebacks. See below...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:17am
For Tonto; it is finished. She should accept it and come to terms with her reality.
At a time in Nollywood, there were Sandra Achums and her beautiful legs, Eucheria Anunobi and her royal sexiness, Ayo Adesanya and her watery large eyes and boobs etc etc. Today they are old and have accepted their roles as 'old mama' in the affairs of the opposite sexes. Tonto should do same to have inner peace of mind.
I don't even know if that her a55 is curved, perpendicular or oblong.
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by adegunwa4real(m): 6:49am
Na comedian she be now?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by laribari(m): 7:12am
Muafrika2:
If you are looking for the word plastic surgery in the bible you won't find it or you expect it to be listed as a sin, then you shouldn't be looking at the bible.
However, there are two ways the bible talks about things like this. Mind you, when the Apostles wrote the bible this sort of thing wasn't in the world then but it was listed under two things.
1. Vanity 2. Immorality which are both Unrighteousness.
Are these two things sinful? YES they are!
One thing you must know is that plastic or cosmetic surgery has SEX written all over it as long as it is not to correct a deformation by birth or accident and that is immorality. Mind you, God didn't create any child deformed, at times it is the pills mothers take or during birth that a child gets deformed or position of a child in the womb.
Why do you think they say oh she looks sexy? Enhancement of the breast, hips, buttocks, lips, eyes, etc; all lead to one thing and that is putting up a sexy look (an attraction) becos the people involved have confidence issue with how they look. You don't have to be a queen to be confident and proud of yourself. You may say that is not the intention but believe it when I say that is the out come and most women do it to become attractive. Why is it that it's only something that shows the body shape that is regarded as being sexy? That's the word the devil has given to mankind in the name of fashion to fool people with. Everything comes down to sex (immorality). You get sex from the word sexy based on appearance and Na bed e go end up. If she's not sleeping with you, she's doing it with someone else becos men will run after your bumbum ooo.
A woman that will wear something like female Agbada or cover herself up like a true African woman will not be regarded as being sexy unless the bumbum is shooting out from the wrapper that's the only time they will say sexy mama. Being sexy is down to backside and breasts; which can lead to fornication/corruption of the mind. People with implants in the buttock, checkout the kind of clothes they wear because you have to flaunt it. The process of the surgery self is immoral becos you have to be Unclad before strangers when it's not as if you are in labour or a sick patient.
There are some scriptures that talks about vanity, immorality and righteousness.
Proverbs 31:30 Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain, But a woman who fears the LORD, she shall be praised.
..... the point here is if you fear God you won't try to manipulate His creation. That's like trying to manipulate sin into self righteousness and God hates that. That's what western nations do. Self righteousness by calling the truth of God a lie. They justify sin.
1 John 2:16 For all that is in the world—the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride of life—is not from the Father but is from the world.
.......desire of the flesh wanting to satisfy the flesh (the thoughts of the mind). Desire of the eyes is lusting after physical things and pride of life is.... oh, I wanna be miss bumbum to feel prideful that you are sexy or a hot commodity, I want to have this or that to oppress them. Many of us are guilty of this cos it's not only in one area.
Colossians 3:5 Put to death therefore what is earthly in you: sexual immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and covetousness, which is idolatry
2 Timothy 3:1-5 But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.
Let me stop here so that it doesn't become so long than it is already but the point is that it is a sin if it is not a corrective surgery, after when Peter cut off someone's ear Jesus mended it back right away. That may be regarded as spiritual surgery but it was a case of deformation. Don't ask me if a sagging breast is deformation that's why you went and shook something inside but the question me I will you is..... do you have cancer? one cut commot?
This is long I know but hopefully it will answer all your questions but the one you already asked and the one in your mind..
There is one way that seems right in the eyes of men but that way (cosmetic surgery in this context) leads to destruction.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Caustics: 8:55am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by judecares1: 8:56am
abeg park well joor
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 8:56am
Hmmmm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Penalty82(m): 8:57am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by King4Roller: 8:57am
Only u dey answer toto and dick.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by majamajic(m): 8:57am
tonto always in the news
her eyes don clear
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by King4Roller: 8:58am
If you marry a man named Dike. His friends will call you Toto Dike
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by theNOISEmaker: 8:58am
.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by wink2015: 8:58am
She want to be like WACKO JACKO
But there is a consequences.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by MhizAJ(f): 8:58am
What's this rubbish
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Look After Her Body Enhancement Surgery (Photos) by Billyonaire: 8:59am
The Jezebel is finally manifesting. I love her this way, I always knew she would recognize the spirit that powers her is the red pill, same thing powers the MFM Churches she goes to. Many will disagree, even though they have no idea about this.
