Is plastic surgery a sin?

If you are looking for the word plastic surgery in the bible you won't find it or you expect it to be listed as a sin, then you shouldn't be looking at the bible.



However, there are two ways the bible talks about things like this. Mind you, when the Apostles wrote the bible this sort of thing wasn't in the world then but it was listed under two things.



1. Vanity 2. Immorality which are both Unrighteousness.



Are these two things sinful? YES they are!



One thing you must know is that plastic or cosmetic surgery has SEX written all over it as long as it is not to correct a deformation by birth or accident and that is immorality. Mind you, God didn't create any child deformed, at times it is the pills mothers take or during birth that a child gets deformed or position of a child in the womb.



Why do you think they say oh she looks sexy? Enhancement of the breast, hips, buttocks, lips, eyes, etc; all lead to one thing and that is putting up a sexy look (an attraction) becos the people involved have confidence issue with how they look. You don't have to be a queen to be confident and proud of yourself. You may say that is not the intention but believe it when I say that is the out come and most women do it to become attractive. Why is it that it's only something that shows the body shape that is regarded as being sexy? That's the word the devil has given to mankind in the name of fashion to fool people with. Everything comes down to sex (immorality). You get sex from the word sexy based on appearance and Na bed e go end up. If she's not sleeping with you, she's doing it with someone else becos men will run after your bumbum ooo.



A woman that will wear something like female Agbada or cover herself up like a true African woman will not be regarded as being sexy unless the bumbum is shooting out from the wrapper that's the only time they will say sexy mama. Being sexy is down to backside and breasts; which can lead to fornication/corruption of the mind. People with implants in the buttock, checkout the kind of clothes they wear because you have to flaunt it. The process of the surgery self is immoral becos you have to be Unclad before strangers when it's not as if you are in labour or a sick patient.



There are some scriptures that talks about vanity, immorality and righteousness.





Proverbs 31:30 Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain, But a woman who fears the LORD, she shall be praised.



..... the point here is if you fear God you won't try to manipulate His creation. That's like trying to manipulate sin into self righteousness and God hates that. That's what western nations do. Self righteousness by calling the truth of God a lie. They justify sin.



1 John 2:16 For all that is in the world—the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride of life—is not from the Father but is from the world.



.......desire of the flesh wanting to satisfy the flesh (the thoughts of the mind). Desire of the eyes is lusting after physical things and pride of life is.... oh, I wanna be miss bumbum to feel prideful that you are sexy or a hot commodity, I want to have this or that to oppress them. Many of us are guilty of this cos it's not only in one area.



Colossians 3:5 Put to death therefore what is earthly in you: sexual immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and covetousness, which is idolatry



2 Timothy 3:1-5 But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.





Let me stop here so that it doesn't become so long than it is already but the point is that it is a sin if it is not a corrective surgery, after when Peter cut off someone's ear Jesus mended it back right away. That may be regarded as spiritual surgery but it was a case of deformation. Don't ask me if a sagging breast is deformation that's why you went and shook something inside but the question me I will you is..... do you have cancer? one cut commot?



This is long I know but hopefully it will answer all your questions but the one you already asked and the one in your mind..



