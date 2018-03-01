Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) (1435 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





His corpse was pictured being conveyed into an ambulance ahead of his burial with family and friends present.



Meanwhile, the former deputy governor of Borno State, Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal has condoled the family of Alhaji Bukar Bolori, Governor Kashim Shettima and Borno State over the departure of the late statesman and business mogul.



Dibal who described the deceased as as patriot, icon of integrity, man of peace and humanitarian actor - said that Borno and Nigeria as a whole has lost a great icon..



Source; A prominent businessman in Borno state, Alhaji Bukar Bolori has died in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to reports,the business tycoon died yesterday morning in Saudia Arabia after a brief illness.. He passed away at the age of 92.His corpse was pictured being conveyed into an ambulance ahead of his burial with family and friends present.Meanwhile, the former deputy governor of Borno State, Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal has condoled the family of Alhaji Bukar Bolori, Governor Kashim Shettima and Borno State over the departure of the late statesman and business mogul.Dibal who described the deceased as as patriot, icon of integrity, man of peace and humanitarian actor - said that Borno and Nigeria as a whole has lost a great icon..Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/borno-business-tycoon-alhaji-bukar-bolori-dies-in-saudi-arabia.html

Subanalah!!!





Upon all his riches, he will be rolled up in a N600 mat from mallam Nurudeen kiosk.







May Allah give him the mandatory 72 hot virgins since he died in the "Holy Land" 1 Like

So nairaland is now a medium for the death announcement of any random Nigerian.

May his soul rest in peace...

InnalillAhi wa inna ilahirraji'un. May his soul RIJF.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

JasonScolari:

Subanalah!!!





Upon all his riches, he will be rolled up in a N600 mat from mallam Nurudeen kiosk.







May Allah give him the mandatory 72 hot virgins since he died in the "Holy Land"





And he would be 32 years for ever



Funny religion And he would be 32 years for everFunny religion

JasonScolari:

Subanalah!!!





Upon all his riches, he will be rolled up in a N600 mat from mallam Nurudeen kiosk.







May Allah give him the mandatory 72 hot virgins since he died in the "Holy Land"







Someone give me the "Commonsense doesn't grow in every garden" meme

Every soul shaa Test death

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Nice age to pass on.

Rip

in the end he did not carry his business typhoon to the world beyond

mrvitalis:



And he would be 32 years for ever



Funny religion .....

JasonScolari:

Subanalah!!!





Upon all his riches, he will be rolled up in a N600 mat from mallam Nurudeen kiosk.







May Allah give him the mandatory 72 hot virgins since he died in the "Holy Land"







Na so oo Na so oo

He tried.

F

choi

JasonScolari:

Subanalah!!!





Upon all his riches, he will be rolled up in a N600 mat from mallam Nurudeen kiosk.







May Allah give him the mandatory 72 hot virgins since he died in the "Holy Land"







So because of that he should have remained poor , suffered all his life like a rat and then still end up being buried in the same 600 naira mat ? Abi what's exactly is your point sef? So because of that he should have remained poor , suffered all his life like a rat and then still end up being buried in the same 600 naira mat ? Abi what's exactly is your point sef?

May his soul rest in peace and may we all end up with good faith

money121:

Every soul shaa Test death Dont remind us biko Dont remind us biko