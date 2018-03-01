₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:16pm
A prominent businessman in Borno state, Alhaji Bukar Bolori has died in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to reports,the business tycoon died yesterday morning in Saudia Arabia after a brief illness.. He passed away at the age of 92.
His corpse was pictured being conveyed into an ambulance ahead of his burial with family and friends present.
Meanwhile, the former deputy governor of Borno State, Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal has condoled the family of Alhaji Bukar Bolori, Governor Kashim Shettima and Borno State over the departure of the late statesman and business mogul.
Dibal who described the deceased as as patriot, icon of integrity, man of peace and humanitarian actor - said that Borno and Nigeria as a whole has lost a great icon..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/borno-business-tycoon-alhaji-bukar-bolori-dies-in-saudi-arabia.html
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by JasonScolari: 8:27pm
Subanalah!!!
Upon all his riches, he will be rolled up in a N600 mat from mallam Nurudeen kiosk.
May Allah give him the mandatory 72 hot virgins since he died in the "Holy Land"
1 Like
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by Caustics: 8:36pm
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by peacettw(f): 8:37pm
So nairaland is now a medium for the death announcement of any random Nigerian.
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 8:37pm
May his soul rest in peace...
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by MDsambo: 8:38pm
InnalillAhi wa inna ilahirraji'un. May his soul RIJF.
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 8:38pm
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 8:38pm
JasonScolari:And he would be 32 years for ever
Funny religion
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 8:38pm
JasonScolari:
Someone give me the "Commonsense doesn't grow in every garden" meme
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by money121(m): 8:38pm
Every soul shaa Test death
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by efilefun(m): 8:39pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by dust144(m): 8:39pm
Nice age to pass on.
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:39pm
Rip
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by Asowari(m): 8:39pm
in the end he did not carry his business typhoon to the world beyond
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by efilefun(m): 8:39pm
.....
mrvitalis:
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 8:39pm
JasonScolari:
Na so oo
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:40pm
He tried.
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by hardwerk: 8:40pm
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 8:40pm
F
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by Sphilip1(m): 8:40pm
choi
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by FarahAideed: 8:40pm
JasonScolari:
So because of that he should have remained poor , suffered all his life like a rat and then still end up being buried in the same 600 naira mat ? Abi what's exactly is your point sef?
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 8:40pm
May his soul rest in peace and may we all end up with good faith
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:41pm
money121:Dont remind us biko
|Re: Bukar Bolori Dies At 92 In Saudi Arabia (Photos) by IwillSucced(m): 8:41pm
chai
(0) (Reply)
