₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,054 members, 4,135,337 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World (4730 Views)
Esther Eyibio, The Producer Of Alter Ego / Davido Signs Lola Rae To Davido Music Worldwide / Tekno Signs Record Deal With Sony Music World [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by Oshatrends: 10:34pm On Mar 14
Davido just sign his long time music producer (Fresh) as the official Producer.. Welcome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIvechrp2mk
Cc.Lalasticlala
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by ameri9ja: 10:35pm On Mar 14
So?
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by Oshatrends: 10:58pm On Mar 14
ameri9ja:
Be happy too
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by Caustics: 10:26am
good for him
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:27am
Good move..
Meanwhile.
Massive BlackTrib3
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:27am
Cool.....The fresh guy has the kinda sound davido music need
More monster hits to come from the OBO boss
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by Ifebaby16(m): 10:27am
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:28am
Ggg
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by DaddyKross: 10:28am
ameri9ja:
Sosoliso
1 Like
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by thundafire: 10:28am
Signing another weed man
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by tundeayo2020: 10:28am
if only courtois had worn this yesterday.
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by stefanweeks: 10:28am
More hits
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by Kellz193: 10:29am
My concern now is how to send that he goat back to Daura!!!
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by oluwasegun007(m): 10:29am
I hope the the contract last...this one signed on snooker board....all the best
1 Like
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by brownsugar23: 10:30am
What happened to the other one that was not happen with Hiptv
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by vgcdszds: 10:30am
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by loluadebayo: 10:33am
Fresh don't even mind........
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by olusayeroyagi(m): 10:37am
ameri9ja:you should goan fry beans
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:38am
Me am tayad of Nigeria jare
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by TheRedOne: 10:38am
Hi guys,
We are running a survey on the Diamond Bank Mobile App. Please click and share your experience, good or bad.
http:///diamond1design
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by xreal: 10:46am
Kellz193:
Is your voters card ready?
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by anjieross(f): 10:49am
[quote author=loluadebayo post=65855485]Fresh don't even mind........
loving you uu
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 10:49am
We don't even mind,collecting your boo
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by Xavier9ja(m): 10:53am
This is the reason why you should keep friends that'll be of benefit, not the type that'll only be there to order beer at the table of men.
Fresh was dremo's producer way back. Dremo introduced him to davido when he signed for DMW. Fresh has went on to prove his worth to davido by producing hits like FIA, FLORA MY FLOWA, MIND, DOE ft laary gaga in just six months.
Hard work, consistency and being in the right company paid for him.
Damn, fresh on the beat.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by HoodBillionaire: 10:56am
fuc all these sign it
sign that
davido aint shiiit
id rather listen to lloyd banks 2018 mixtapes
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by Dramadiddy(m): 11:02am
like if you think kiddominant is a better producer for davido
1 Like
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by DumaEmpire(m): 11:04am
The nigga don try.. Its Damn Fresh on d Beatz
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by naija1stpikin: 11:10am
Dramadiddy:no way
|Re: Davido Signs Fresh As The Official Producer Of Davido Music World by DumaEmpire(m): 11:11am
HoodBillionaire:but he makes more doh dan yr misrable life#Haterz goin Hate
(0) (Reply)
Has Lady Gaga Run Out Of Outfit Ideas? / Wande Coal Is Back! Listen To His Brand New Singles (3 Of Them) / Beyonce’s Parents Divorced Each Other
Viewing this topic: mykero(m), 24sqm, pweshdodo(m), ramondinho(m), Divay22(f), Ojuororun, joewilly(m), akilo1, anibirelawal(m), PheezyLee(m), Haryourmieykhun(m), DumaEmpire(m), stiles009(m), aspirebig, Readwarn(m), kizbad, cmoney22222, grantefe(m), YOUNGBILLONAIRE, paulsowande(m), Starboywrites(m), Vince77(m), Makapedia, virus05(m), abeykohasa0524, ncoolsome(m), Kennyg101, unearthed(m), proudlyND(m), JaneTee, 11Eleven, Emikoita(m), Lovell234(m), Oyenike01(f) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 254