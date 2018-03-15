This is the reason why you should keep friends that'll be of benefit, not the type that'll only be there to order beer at the table of men.





Fresh was dremo's producer way back. Dremo introduced him to davido when he signed for DMW. Fresh has went on to prove his worth to davido by producing hits like FIA, FLORA MY FLOWA, MIND, DOE ft laary gaga in just six months.

Hard work, consistency and being in the right company paid for him.







