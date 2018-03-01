₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by ChangeIsCostant: 6:44am
Yesterday the House of Representatives considered the report of the Adhoc Committee Investigating the Safety of Carbonated Drinks in Nigeria under the leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila.
The House came up with the following recommendations:
1. That warning label be printed on Fanta and Sprite that the products are harmful when taken with Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) as from January 1, 2019.
2.That NAFDAC should compel producers/manufacturers to indicate all chemicals, acids, colorants and preservatives contained in their products on the packs or bottles no matter how negligible they are as from January 1, 2019.
3. That the regulating agencies be adequately funded by the government to enable them effectively monitor adulteration of all drinks produced and marketed in Nigeria.
4. That Expiry Date must be printed on all carbonated and non-carbonated drinks produced and marketed in Nigeria effective from January 1, 2019.
5. That standard review should be carried out biannually by the Regulating Agencies, particularly Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) partnering with NAFDAC.
6. That the House Committee on Health Services Place Special Attention to NAFDAC.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/house-of-representatives-issues-recommendations-for-carbonated-drinks-in-nigeria.html
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by ChangeIsCostant: 6:45am
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by ameri9ja: 6:50am
Hypocrites. They know none of these would make any difference. Ban the drinks if u got the gots, or forget all these stpidity.
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by ngwababe(f): 6:51am
Not fan of these things!!!!
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by Histrings08(m): 6:51am
This is long overdue... Nyc work fellas
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by Zaikon(m): 6:51am
So people should continue to die until January 2019 .
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by LordIsaac(m): 6:51am
Reps is working....lolz
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by Iscoalarcon: 6:51am
ameri9ja:H for House of Representatives
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by baddosky1: 6:52am
Thank God I don't take soft drinks. It is a quick route to the grave.
But see as that man wey siddon with Gbajabiamila dey look that Fanta like say he wan drink am.
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by ezimo777(m): 6:52am
Good
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by omocalabar(m): 6:52am
That's how they will be forming busy body when real burning issues are left unattended...mtcheeew
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by muhdzed(m): 6:53am
Good move...tryna protect the citizens of this great nation
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by Lomprico2: 6:53am
Nigerians dont read!! It wont change anything. There r countless videos being circulated online on how harmful carbonated drinks can be, it has not reduced the patronage and intake of these drinks and it still has not separated me from my darling coca cola.
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by ameri9ja: 6:53am
Iscoalarcon:
H for hypocrites
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by pmc01(m): 6:53am
All take effect only by 2019. Makagini?
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by Stevengerd(m): 6:53am
My intake of this drinks btw monday and tuesday, i swear i fear for myself
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by Olalan(m): 6:53am
Increased funding to regulatory bodies is just to make some og a richer, cause even with the funds they have they seem not efficient in discharging their duties, rather they go to these organisations to get bribes under the guise of getting PR.
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by madridguy(m): 6:54am
Forget the clowns and rogues, all they're after is just some settlements from these companies.
Continue to RIP Professor Dora Akunyili.
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by gadgetsngs: 6:54am
The only reasonable recommendation emanating from that HOUSE in 3 years
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by Originalsly: 6:55am
Those bottles too small to write all the
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by Zizicardo(f): 6:57am
Y should it be 2019?
Y not with immediate effect?
What about the harm it would cause b4 2019?
Anyway, they tried sha, at least they took a step on it
|Re: See The Recommendations Issued By House Of Reps For Carbonated Drinks In Nigeria by talk2percy(m): 6:58am
Nnukwa, for the first time since independence, these greedy and selfish official thieves wants to behave like they have the interest of the poor masses at heart. Can u imagine.......
