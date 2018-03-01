



The House came up with the following recommendations:



1. That warning label be printed on Fanta and Sprite that the products are harmful when taken with Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) as from January 1, 2019.



2.That NAFDAC should compel producers/manufacturers to indicate all chemicals, acids, colorants and preservatives contained in their products on the packs or bottles no matter how negligible they are as from January 1, 2019.



3. That the regulating agencies be adequately funded by the government to enable them effectively monitor adulteration of all drinks produced and marketed in Nigeria.



4. That Expiry Date must be printed on all carbonated and non-carbonated drinks produced and marketed in Nigeria effective from January 1, 2019.



5. That standard review should be carried out biannually by the Regulating Agencies, particularly Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) partnering with NAFDAC.



6. That the House Committee on Health Services Place Special Attention to NAFDAC.



