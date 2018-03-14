₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 7:30am
Renewed cult clash has claimed one life in Cross River State. According to reports, a security guard was attacked rival cult group close to a bank in Calabar, the state capital. The deceased who was brutally murdered in broad daylight - was alleged to be a cult member before his death.
This is coming after a cult clash recently claimed two lives in Cross River State. One each died in Calabar south and Calabar Municipal.
According to reports, the two victims were said to be members of Klans and Axe cult groups. Somebody from Klans killed an Axe man and the next morning there was a reprisal from .
The Calabar residents are calling on the state government and security operatives to come to their aid and stop the senseless killings.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/rival-cultists-kill-security-guard-close-bank-calabar-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by madridguy(m): 7:39am
Seen.
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Liliyann(f): 8:17am
He that kills by sword will surely die by sword!!
No mercy for the wicked and unjust!!
Its just a pity that he has decided to bring shame and disgrace to his family
Think of how your actions will affect your family and close ones before making any decision!
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Jabioro: 8:46am
Whatever your deeds today it would eventually take revenge on you tomorrow.Good or bad the kamal is at doormouth waiting.
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by sonsomegrigbo: 8:56am
Conclusion:
BIAFRA IS THE LAND OF ALL CRIMES.
YORUBA IS THE BEST WHEN IT COMES TO TOLERANCE
1 Like
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by SouthSouth1914: 10:55am
Another one bites the dust!
1 Like
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by fakuta(f): 10:56am
RIP
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by SouthSouth1914: 10:56am
sonsomegrigbo:
You tolerate skull mining??
1 Like
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by tundeayo2020: 10:57am
mehn too bad.
RIP
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Dolapo873: 10:57am
Rip
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by tundeayo2020: 10:57am
sonsomegrigbo:please stop it!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Antara0503(m): 11:00am
runs no b boys scout,nobody send am go.over
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by andycom(m): 11:00am
sonsomegrigbo:
I think this bigot needs a brain transplant urgently
1 Like
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by ORACLE1975(m): 11:00am
The difference between glorious exit and painful exit is
Glorious exit is when barca removed you
Painful exit is when Sevilla removed you
R I P
1 Like
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by chloride6: 11:00am
Did they mutilate his fingers ?
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Pipedreams: 11:00am
Why is he giving the peace sign
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Partnerbiz2: 11:00am
Rip from this wicked world
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by mayskit4luv(m): 11:00am
RIP
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Bakrabas: 11:01am
Pls friends, which network is the best for International calls
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Olukat(m): 11:01am
The children in the pix with smiles
Nigeria is hell!
1 Like
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by pinkguy(m): 11:01am
See the way the lady is comfortable sitting close to a murder one, no show of empathy,Nigeria is a zoo
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by thundafire: 11:02am
Ground still get space to swallow dem
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by zizoo36: 11:03am
Na Fulani herdsmen according to flat heads
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by dowjones(m): 11:03am
Am I the only one not noticing the smiling women in the first picture
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by dowjones(m): 11:04am
Pipedreams:
Cos he resting in peace bruh
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by adisabarber(m): 11:05am
Why are those ones in the BG laughing?
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by ULSHERLAN(m): 11:05am
Who are those people smiling at the background ffs
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by emmxzy(m): 11:05am
fakuta:to a cultist again
|Re: Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos by IamSimi(m): 11:06am
Only In Buhari's Government we get to experience such nonsense..
just get a PVC and do the needful come 2019
