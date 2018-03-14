Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Security Guard Killed Near A Bank By Rival Cultists In Calabar. Graphic Photos (2990 Views)

This is coming after a cult clash recently claimed two lives in Cross River State. One each died in Calabar south and Calabar Municipal.



According to reports, the two victims were said to be members of Klans and Axe cult groups. Somebody from Klans killed an Axe man and the next morning there was a reprisal from .



The Calabar residents are calling on the state government and security operatives to come to their aid and stop the senseless killings.



Seen.

He that kills by sword will surely die by sword!!

No mercy for the wicked and unjust!!

Its just a pity that he has decided to bring shame and disgrace to his family

Think of how your actions will affect your family and close ones before making any decision!

Whatever your deeds today it would eventually take revenge on you tomorrow.Good or bad the kamal is at doormouth waiting.

Conclusion:









BIAFRA IS THE LAND OF ALL CRIMES.















YORUBA IS THE BEST WHEN IT COMES TO TOLERANCE 1 Like

Another one bites the dust! 1 Like

RIP

sonsomegrigbo:

Conclusion:











BIAFRA IS THE LAND OF ALL CRIMES.





















YORUBA IS THE BEST WHEN IT COMES TO TOLERANCE

You tolerate skull mining?? You tolerate skull mining?? 1 Like

mehn too bad.

RIP

Rip

sonsomegrigbo:

Conclusion:









BIAFRA IS THE LAND OF ALL CRIMES.















YORUBA IS THE BEST WHEN IT COMES TO TOLERANCE please stop it!!! please stop it!!! 2 Likes

runs no b boys scout,nobody send am go.over

sonsomegrigbo:

Conclusion:









BIAFRA IS THE LAND OF ALL CRIMES.















YORUBA IS THE BEST WHEN IT COMES TO TOLERANCE

I think this bigot needs a brain transplant urgently I think this bigot needs a brain transplant urgently 1 Like

The difference between glorious exit and painful exit is



Glorious exit is when barca removed you



Painful exit is when Sevilla removed you







R I P 1 Like

Did they mutilate his fingers ?

Why is he giving the peace sign

Rip from this wicked world

RIP

Pls friends, which network is the best for International calls



Nigeria is hell! The children in the pix with smilesNigeria is hell! 1 Like

See the way the lady is comfortable sitting close to a murder one, no show of empathy,Nigeria is a zoo

Ground still get space to swallow dem

Na Fulani herdsmen according to flat heads

Am I the only one not noticing the smiling women in the first picture

Pipedreams:

Why is he giving the peace sign

Cos he resting in peace bruh Cos he resting in peace bruh

Why are those ones in the BG laughing?

Who are those people smiling at the background ffs

fakuta:

RIP to a cultist again to a cultist again

Only In Buhari's Government we get to experience such nonsense..



just get a PVC and do the needful come 2019

