Kenyan socialite,Huddah Monroe is known for living in the ‘fast ‘ lane.However,she appears to have noticeably calmed down,focusing more on marketing her makeup line.



She has now revealed she gave herself a 6 month break from sex.According to her,she has now gone three months without sex.



Read her post below



http://newshelm.ng/huddah-monroe-celebrates-3-months-of-celibacy/





Attention seeker. Myself that has been celibate right from my Daddy's testicles, I didn't make too much noise. 24 Likes

Am not with u.. Liar 1 Like

OK.



Continue...

d



Some guys are on NO FAP for over 3 years and you won't hear about it...

Wabbish! Chinsos Chinsos. Wtf is wrong with some peopleSome guys are on NO FAP for over 3 years and you won't hear about it...Wabbish! 2 Likes

Me that i've stayed all my life without sex nko see this one 1 Like

What? So?!

Who your celibacy epp....park well 1 Like

LIAR...attention seeker 1 Like



When you're not a public toilet; to be celebrating no sex for three month

She is not married ooo Jeez!When you're not a public toilet; to be celebrating no sex for three monthShe is not married ooo 4 Likes

Your parents advice you not to let anyone have sex with you till your wedding night. Being a sharp girl that you are, you have been giving series of guys Mouth Gig since your tender as that does not take away your Hymen. Who's fooling who?

For your mind, you are still a faagiin abi since the hymen is intact.

What a world full of deceit.

God pls bless me with a female son or male daughter. 3 Likes

oshi!

instead to tell us she is taking time to heal from break up 1 Like

Your mates are celebrating achievements in professionalism. Bloggers sef 1 Like

she wants fresh grass to grow na... have you ever seen a busy road Fresh grass? 1 Like

Keep fooling yourself 1 Like

You know how to help yourself when body do you one kind 1 Like

Nonsense.. 1 Like

What about people who have done longer without it?

Her snapchat, her concern 1 Like

Everybody is fighting for cure for HIV





While we forget that stupidity needs a cure too 2 Likes

Who cares , 1 Like

I am 26, I havent seen a dick before, mtchww, next biko 1 Like

Just three months and you are flaunting.... 1 Like

This world is becoming a thrash where are the virgins





For your website design and animation. check my signature 1 Like

MhizAJ:

Me that i've stayed all my life without sex nko see this one





Miss Virgin atlantic Miss Virgin atlantic

ricktnum:

I am 26, I havent seen a dick before, mtchww, next biko



What of your younger brother's own? What of your younger brother's own? 1 Like

But you have been using dildos and vibrators in those 3 months abi?

.

Ehen? And so?

When mine is since 1yr 1 Like