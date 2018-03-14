₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by CeoNewshelm(m): 9:49am
Kenyan socialite,Huddah Monroe is known for living in the ‘fast ‘ lane.However,she appears to have noticeably calmed down,focusing more on marketing her makeup line.
She has now revealed she gave herself a 6 month break from sex.According to her,she has now gone three months without sex.
Read her post below

|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by NeeKlaus: 10:14am
Attention seeker. Myself that has been celibate right from my Daddy's testicles, I didn't make too much noise.
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by itspzpics(m): 10:17am
Am not with u.. Liar
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by Flexherbal(m): 10:38am
OK.
Continue...
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by Iruobean(m): 12:00pm
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by miracool946: 12:00pm
d
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by PotatoSalad(m): 12:01pm
Chinsos Chinsos. Wtf is wrong with some people
Some guys are on NO FAP for over 3 years and you won't hear about it...
Wabbish!
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by MhizAJ(f): 12:01pm
Me that i've stayed all my life without sex nko see this one
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by Nine11: 12:01pm
What? So?!
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by mayorkyzo: 12:01pm
Who your celibacy epp....park well
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by brunobaba(m): 12:01pm
LIAR...attention seeker
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by Lilimax(f): 12:01pm
Jeez!
When you're not a public toilet; to be celebrating no sex for three month
She is not married ooo
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by Adebowhales(m): 12:01pm
Your parents advice you not to let anyone have sex with you till your wedding night. Being a sharp girl that you are, you have been giving series of guys Mouth Gig since your tender as that does not take away your Hymen. Who's fooling who?
For your mind, you are still a faagiin abi since the hymen is intact.
What a world full of deceit.
God pls bless me with a female son or male daughter.
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by seyigiggle: 12:01pm
oshi!
instead to tell us she is taking time to heal from break up
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by mikeczay: 12:01pm
Your mates are celebrating achievements in professionalism. Bloggers sef
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by Patrick33(m): 12:02pm
she wants fresh grass to grow na... have you ever seen a busy road Fresh grass?
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by IamAirforce1: 12:02pm
Keep fooling yourself
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by Bigframe: 12:02pm
You know how to help yourself when body do you one kind
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by constance500: 12:02pm
Nonsense..
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by LAFO: 12:02pm
What about people who have done longer without it?
Her snapchat, her concern
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by exlinklodge: 12:04pm
Everybody is fighting for cure for HIV
While we forget that stupidity needs a cure too
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by cogbuagu: 12:04pm
Who cares ,
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by ricktnum(f): 12:05pm
I am 26, I havent seen a dick before, mtchww, next biko
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by condralbedez: 12:05pm
Just three months and you are flaunting....
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by chinawapz(m): 12:07pm
This world is becoming a thrash where are the virgins
For your website design and animation. check my signature
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by jy2kbeyond(m): 12:07pm
MhizAJ:
Miss Virgin atlantic
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by Owamudia: 12:07pm
ricktnum:
What of your younger brother's own?
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by BerryAnny(m): 12:08pm
But you have been using dildos and vibrators in those 3 months abi?
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by Hemjayy: 12:09pm
.
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by enemmo(f): 12:09pm
Ehen? And so?
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by midehi2(f): 12:09pm
When mine is since 1yr
|Re: Huddah Monroe Celebrates 3 Months Of Celibacy by Partnerbiz2: 12:09pm
What is sseexx
