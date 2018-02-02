Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge (4216 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







This was announced on the The Lagos State Government's social media.





More to follow soon.



http://newshelm.ng/breaking-news-lagos-state-government-reduces-land-use-charge/ The Lagos state government have appeared to have succumbed to public pressure following the increase of the Land use charge in the state.This was announced on the The Lagos State Government's social media.More to follow soon. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Do you need to pity your citizens until they protest? I do not still understand why politicians are this wicked and useless.......na geepee tank God go take measure una punishments. 15 Likes

Good 2 Likes

Good.

Just like the poster above thinks. 2 Likes

better.

kudos to Ambode but I hope the govt

wouldn't go back to status quo after election 3 Likes

After election increase and no going back 7 Likes

It should be scrapped because it's just a way to source for funds for Ambode re election after Tinubu must have taken his massive cuts.

Let them look for other means of sourcing for funds for their personal and political agenda.

The criminal enterprise in Lagos State that started in 1999 must be resisted in 2019. 8 Likes 2 Shares

To what? Hope they did not just increase the relief percentage from 40% to 50% but keep the valuation of your house at 500million. 2 Likes

Ambode na craze man. 1 Like

Thank God oo



I have also.reduce my website design price tag

Check my signature for your own website

Welcome development! 1 Like

This what you get when you have a listening leader 2 Likes

Lagos state.... using lagosians for business just for a family. 1 Like 1 Share

You see why it's good for us to fight injustice with one voice? Reduction they say... Let's keep our fingers crossed. 1 Like

Everyone would soon understand, what AMBODE and his godfather will do to Lagosian before they leave. 2 Likes 1 Share

Increase or decrease, I do not pay land use charge, it wont come from my purse, I will make sure that tenancy rates are raised to accommodate the increment. Cos every citizen who voted for Ambode should be the ones to face the repercussions of their actions.



I can not pay rent on nature's land, the masses will. Cos they refuse to wake up. 8 Likes

if we dont protest, our govt will not do wat they sud do 1 Like 1 Share

Nothing but reverting to former rate is acceptable.







The greedy Lagos politicians deliberately increased the value of properties so that they can get more revenue from the land charges.



The truth is Lagos need to test another party enough of Tinubu and his boys 10 Likes 2 Shares





Instant Payment To Your Bank Account is Guaranteed



The card must be physical card √

You must be patient √

The card must be valid √



CARDS ACCEPTED:$10, $15, 25$, $50 and $100 denominations



HOW IT WORKS:

- You Upload clear photo of the Itunes gift card.

- Give me some minutes to work on the card.

- Payment Will be delivered in Nigeria Bank Account or Bitcoin Wallet in 10 minutes



I am a Trusted Buyer Ready for business.

I need $100,000 iTunes gift card Daily.



CONTACT US

https://lentobtc.com

WhatsApp :- +2348162771766

WeChat:- LentoBTC Hi, We are here to convert your US,UK,EURO iTunes gift card to CASHInstant Payment To Your Bank Account is GuaranteedThe card must be physical card √You must be patient √The card must be valid √CARDS ACCEPTED:$10, $15, 25$, $50 and $100 denominationsHOW IT WORKS:- You Upload clear photo of the Itunes gift card.- Give me some minutes to work on the card.- Payment Will be delivered in Nigeria Bank Account or Bitcoin Wallet in 10 minutesI am a Trusted Buyer Ready for business.I need $100,000 iTunes gift card Daily.CONTACT USWhatsApp :- +2348162771766WeChat:- LentoBTC







heading to Ok that’s great. The tax was too high in the first place. This means I can have More money to invest.heading to www.Easykobo.com to check how my stocks are doing and where I can put money to earn more money so when they eventually raise the tax again I will have that money





Nigerians as a whole are not supposed to pay any form of tax to any Nigerian government; be it federal or state government, because Nigerians do not enjoy any benefit from the government.



What's the land use charge for All Lagosians should protest further until they scrap the whole land use charge cos its corruption and in fact it's a taboo!



No good roads!

No water supply!

No constant electricity!

No health relief or reliable govt. healthcare system

No good govt education system!

No social amenity for Nigerians!

No welfare package for poor and aged Nigerians!

No reliable security!

No housing scheme for the homeless and poor!

No good governance!



So what is the tax for For the ghosts ruling Nigeria or for who



Nigeria's crude oil revenue should be enough to make Nigeria a tax free nation for all Nigerians if we had sensible leaders Scrap it!Nigerians as a whole are not supposed to pay any form of tax to any Nigerian government; be it federal or state government, because Nigerians do not enjoy any benefit from the government.What's the land use charge forAll Lagosians should protest further until they scrap the whole land use charge cos its corruption and in fact it's a taboo!No good roads!No water supply!No constant electricity!No health relief or reliable govt. healthcare systemNo good govt education system!No social amenity for Nigerians!No welfare package for poor and aged Nigerians!No reliable security!No housing scheme for the homeless and poor!No good governance!So what is the tax forFor the ghosts ruling Nigeria or for whoNigeria's crude oil revenue should be enough to make Nigeria a tax free nation for all Nigerians if we had sensible leaders 9 Likes

reduced to what. status quo must be maintained. 2 Likes 1 Share

Simply another means to extort us. Who the reduction help. 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmm

What's the new rate now 1 Like





Dead hearted polithiefcians Ambode probably played with the emotion of lagosians.Dead hearted polithiefcians 1 Like

Reduction not enough. Let them scrap it patapata 1 Like

F O O L S !!!

The fear of 2019 is d beginning of wisdom. This reduction is because election is close, dont be fooled.



Break ASS iwaju's grip and free lagos... 6 Likes 1 Share

...