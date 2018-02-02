₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by harbdulrasaq88(m): 12:10pm
The Lagos state government have appeared to have succumbed to public pressure following the increase of the Land use charge in the state.
This was announced on the The Lagos State Government's social media.
More to follow soon.
http://newshelm.ng/breaking-news-lagos-state-government-reduces-land-use-charge/
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by Iyajelili(f): 12:24pm
Do you need to pity your citizens until they protest? I do not still understand why politicians are this wicked and useless.......na geepee tank God go take measure una punishments.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by Mazdell: 12:24pm
Good
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by Owamudia: 12:24pm
Good.
Just like the poster above thinks.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by salemdv(m): 12:24pm
better.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by presentley: 12:24pm
kudos to Ambode but I hope the govt
wouldn't go back to status quo after election
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by thundafire: 12:24pm
After election increase and no going back
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by doctokwus: 12:25pm
It should be scrapped because it's just a way to source for funds for Ambode re election after Tinubu must have taken his massive cuts.
Let them look for other means of sourcing for funds for their personal and political agenda.
The criminal enterprise in Lagos State that started in 1999 must be resisted in 2019.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by nextstep(m): 12:25pm
To what? Hope they did not just increase the relief percentage from 40% to 50% but keep the valuation of your house at 500million.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by 12345baba: 12:25pm
Ambode na craze man.
chinawapz(m): 12:25pm
Thank God oo
I have also.reduce my website design price tag
Check my signature for your own website
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by tj4luck: 12:25pm
Welcome development!
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by presentley: 12:25pm
This what you get when you have a listening leader
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by gurunlocker: 12:25pm
Lagos state.... using lagosians for business just for a family.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by hermosa7: 12:26pm
You see why it's good for us to fight injustice with one voice? Reduction they say... Let's keep our fingers crossed.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by muthmayinnah: 12:26pm
Everyone would soon understand, what AMBODE and his godfather will do to Lagosian before they leave.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by Billyonaire: 12:26pm
Increase or decrease, I do not pay land use charge, it wont come from my purse, I will make sure that tenancy rates are raised to accommodate the increment. Cos every citizen who voted for Ambode should be the ones to face the repercussions of their actions.
I can not pay rent on nature's land, the masses will. Cos they refuse to wake up.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by Lukgaf(m): 12:26pm
if we dont protest, our govt will not do wat they sud do
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by HAH: 12:26pm
Nothing but reverting to former rate is acceptable.
The greedy Lagos politicians deliberately increased the value of properties so that they can get more revenue from the land charges.
The truth is Lagos need to test another party enough of Tinubu and his boys
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by franchasng(m): 12:27pm
Scrap it!
Nigerians as a whole are not supposed to pay any form of tax to any Nigerian government; be it federal or state government, because Nigerians do not enjoy any benefit from the government.
What's the land use charge for All Lagosians should protest further until they scrap the whole land use charge cos its corruption and in fact it's a taboo!
No good roads!
No water supply!
No constant electricity!
No health relief or reliable govt. healthcare system
No good govt education system!
No social amenity for Nigerians!
No welfare package for poor and aged Nigerians!
No reliable security!
No housing scheme for the homeless and poor!
No good governance!
So what is the tax for For the ghosts ruling Nigeria or for who
Nigeria's crude oil revenue should be enough to make Nigeria a tax free nation for all Nigerians if we had sensible leaders
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by gbadexy(m): 12:27pm
reduced to what. status quo must be maintained.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by Nicevalentine(m): 12:27pm
Simply another means to extort us. Who the reduction help.
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by Gracious18: 12:27pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by macaranta(m): 12:27pm
What's the new rate now
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by IjeleNwa(m): 12:28pm
Ambode probably played with the emotion of lagosians.
Dead hearted polithiefcians
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by nairavsdollars(f): 12:28pm
Reduction not enough. Let them scrap it patapata
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by obrigado080: 12:28pm
F O O L S !!!
The fear of 2019 is d beginning of wisdom. This reduction is because election is close, dont be fooled.
Break ASS iwaju's grip and free lagos...
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by Hemanwel(m): 12:29pm
...
|Re: Lagos Government Reduces Land Use Charge by stevecantrell: 12:30pm
PVC- get yours ready
