The robbers were caught, beaten and paraded publicly before being handed over to the police.



According to reports, the two guys confessed to the crime and that they have been stealing people's motorcycles before.



their bodies are still fresh and clean. they are luck they stole from Samaritans that only paraded them. their bodies are still fresh and clean. they are luck they stole from Samaritans that only paraded them.

Hmmm 1 Like





python1:

Hmmm

Its in all facets....the ticket collector who get d bruises nd direct insults while d politicians cruise in nd out of d country.

The marketers with 40k salary who get blasted by the public over under performance of the company they represent while their MDs dont even see d ray of d sun.

Nd lastly the thief who stole banana,slippers,bikes,keke napep nd chew gums get burnt or executed by d authority while EVANS case is still on nd dissipating.....

Thats d way the world is. 1 Like

you no won work but you won drive G-wagon... just take a look @their opaque heads

dont hand them over to police, if you do, you will have yourself to blame later

Good.

Nice

They should be punished severely



catching them young!

when are we going to see this government parade looters

hmmm nah them oohh