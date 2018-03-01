₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,175 members, 4,135,762 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 03:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos (7410 Views)
Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) / Uzoamaka Chukwu Who Was Flogged In Ebonyi For Sex Act - Photos / Armed Robbers Paraded Unclad In Nsukka (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by CastedDude: 12:12pm
Two young men were paraded earlier today round Ibusa community in Delta state after they were caught stealing. The suspects were apprehended after allegedly stealing a motorcycle.. The owner raised an alarm as people around gave the robbers a hot chase and caught them.
The robbers were caught, beaten and paraded publicly before being handed over to the police.
According to reports, the two guys confessed to the crime and that they have been stealing people's motorcycles before.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/two-young-robbers-paraded-round-community-caught-act-photos.html
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by Caustics: 12:15pm
their bodies are still fresh and clean. they are luck they stole from Samaritans that only paraded them.
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by python1: 12:24pm
Hmmm
1 Like
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by madridguy(m): 12:34pm
python1:
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by Naturalobserver(m): 1:42pm
Its in all facets....the ticket collector who get d bruises nd direct insults while d politicians cruise in nd out of d country.
The marketers with 40k salary who get blasted by the public over under performance of the company they represent while their MDs dont even see d ray of d sun.
Nd lastly the thief who stole banana,slippers,bikes,keke napep nd chew gums get burnt or executed by d authority while EVANS case is still on nd dissipating.....
Thats d way the world is.
1 Like
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by Sirpaul(m): 1:43pm
you no won work but you won drive G-wagon... just take a look @their opaque heads
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 1:43pm
dont hand them over to police, if you do, you will have yourself to blame later
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by xamiel: 1:43pm
Good.
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by iambijo(m): 1:44pm
Nice
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by chinawapz(m): 1:44pm
They should be punished severely
Check my signature if you need a professional writer for your blog
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by dnative(m): 1:45pm
catching them young!
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by fajob: 1:45pm
Lesson to others oooh.meanwhile check www.jolagict.com
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by engrjacuzzi: 1:47pm
when are we going to see this government parade looters
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by BruncleZuma: 1:53pm
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by RockyEyo(m): 2:03pm
Naturalobserver:
And the Moral of the story is ___________
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by Naturalobserver(m): 2:10pm
RockyEyo:Live smartly.
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by binsanni(m): 2:18pm
hmmm nah them oohh
|Re: Two Young Robbers Paraded In Ibusa, Delta After Being Caught In The Act. Photos by ufuosman(m): 2:38pm
See face
(0) (Reply)
Hard Drugs, Street Names And Effects / 15 People Are Kidnapped In Nnewi Every Day / Read The Shocking Reason Why This Woman Was R*ped
Viewing this topic: vineyardfarms, staneve(m), abalee(m), zee2017, Tittos, PBeni(m), biodun95, Octobertwentysix(f), chuks34(m), sunnysunny(m), ruz(m), megababajo, Alexo4real, Frenzy007(m), isokey, myrates, Bleiz(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11