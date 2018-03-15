₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,175 members, 4,135,756 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 02:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) (4123 Views)
Sabmiller Plc Latest Job Recruitment (10 Positions) / Massive Recruitment At The Nigerian Newsdirect Newspaper (36 Positions) / Fidelity Bank Plc Massive Recruitment For Front Desk Officers 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by JiffyNaija: 12:54pm
SABMiller plc was a multinational brewing and beverage company headquartered in Woking, England on the outskirts of London until 10 October 2016 when it was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev. Prior to that date, it was the world’s second-largest brewer measured by revenues (after Anheuser-Busch InBev) and was also a major bottler of Coca-Cola. Its brands included Fosters, Miller, and Pilsner Urquell. It operated in 80 countries worldwide and in 2009 sold around 21 billion litres of beverages. SABMiller Procurement sources an extensive range of materials and services. This includes brewing materials, packaging, capital equipment, marketing materials and business services.
Opportunities exist for below positions;
1. Quality Controller (Rivers – Port Harcourt)
Click here to view job details and apply
2. Sales Manager (Port Harcourt)
Click here to view job details and apply
3. Shift Technician -Electrical (Lagos)
Click here to view job details and apply
4. Local Category Manager (Ikoyi - Lagos)
Click here to view job details and apply
5. Packaging Unit Manager (Port Harcourt)
Click here to view job details and apply
6. Logistic Officer - Rivers
Click here to view job details and apply
7. Sales Representative - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
8. Van Sales Man - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
9. High End Account Representative - Port Harcourt
Click here to view job details and apply
10. Process Control Engineer - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
11. Process Costing - Port Harcourt
Click here to view job details and apply
12. Data Capture Clerk - Port Harcourt
Click here to view job details and apply
13. Machine Specialist - Port Harcourt
Click here to view job details and apply
14. Day Artisan - Rivers - Rivers
Click here to view job details and apply
15. Condition Monitoring Specialist - Port Harcourt
Click here to view job details and apply
16. Safety Facilitator - Anambra
Click here to view job details and apply
17. Packaging Maintenance Controller - Rivers
Click here to view job details and apply
18. Brewing Team Leader - Rivers
Click here to view job details and apply
19. Process Artisan, Packaging - Ilesa, Osun
Click here to view job details and apply
20. Energy and Fluids Artisan - Rivers
Click here to view job details and apply
21. CHECKER - Rivers
Click here to view job details and apply
22. Packaging Process Operators - Rivers
Click here to view job details and apply
23. Energy & Fluids Operator - Rivers
Click here to view job details and apply
24. Warehouse Supervisor - Sagamu Plant - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
25. Warehouse Manager - Sagamu Plant -Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
26. Distribution Supervisor - Sagamu Plant - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
27. Distribution Manager - Sagamu Plant - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
28. Senior Logistics Manager - Sagamu Plant - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
29. Security Supervisor - Sagamu Plant - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
30. Warehouse Inventory Clerk - Sagamu Plant - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
31. Distribution Drivers - Sagamu Plant
Click here to view job details and apply
32. Fleet Manager - Sagamu Plant - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
33. Employee Relations Manager - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
34. Assistant Brand Manager, High End - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
35. Logistics Controller, Ilorin and Ibadan - Ilesa, Osun
Click here to view job details and apply
36. Inventory Manager - Sagamu Plant - Lagos
Click here to view job details and apply
Application closing date: Not specified
https://sabmiller.mcidirecthire.com/External/CurrentOpportunities?Ref=U291cmNlPQ==
Lalasticlala
uboma
davide470
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by JiffyNaija: 1:03pm
Ongoing...
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by Lagoscooldude: 1:42pm
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by engrjacuzzi: 1:42pm
the last time I applied they didn't even get back to me. make I continue with my hustle.
1 Like
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by lakesider(m): 1:42pm
Mehn
Flat heads won't like this recruitment .they want only bad news .
But they will secretly apply
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by Quality20(m): 1:44pm
Pls any non Christian who applies for this brewery job shd not be considered, since they don't take alcohol cos religion forbids it. Let only xtians be employed since they are d ones who also buy beers and other alcohol
1 Like
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by Omuneizzy6(m): 1:51pm
Quality20:then if you will consider that go and apply for sunday schl teacher
1 Like
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by Kenog4real(m): 1:54pm
Quality20:
Who is this? [color=#000099][/color]
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by LasGidiOwner: 2:10pm
Abuja, Lagos, Rivers and Anambra are job destinations in Nigeria.
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by wallace1: 2:11pm
Pls I can't apply.When I try to type my name,it is not responding.PLS HELP.What can I do?
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by Innov8ve1: 2:12pm
Only for experienced hands
Do you need a professional web designer to help you design an affordable, fast and responsive website? call on Naijadailyfeed media, we will sign you up to a hosting plan with unlimited storage space and bandwidth coupled with light speed linux server. view the link in my profile/signature for more details
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by binsanni(m): 2:19pm
hmmmmm god move
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by mimyselfai(m): 2:30pm
Na every time this SAB MILLER people dey employ? Either they are constantly sacking and replacing or its all scam. My heart says its scam tho'.
2 Likes
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by thunderbabs: 2:34pm
Na every week of the month, sabmiller dey recruit?
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by Krafty006: 2:34pm
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by thunderbabs: 2:38pm
In order not to make it look like they re making u drunk, sabmiller says and i quote "and in 2009 sold around 21 billion litres of beverages".
Beverage kwa?
Ok na.. Mk we dey drink una beverage in green big bottles dey go.
|Re: SABmiller PLC Massive Recruitment (36 Positions) by wajaja: 2:39pm
mimyselfai:. They are building a massive factory in otta, that why they are doing massive employment.
(0) (Reply)
What Bank Is Neads Consult Limited Is Recruiting For. / 5k Per Week: Not An Actual Job, But A Way To Make Some Extra Money / Ecowas Young Internship Prog
Viewing this topic: Millionjeff, idnole4(m), Junior2412, ThankGodEdeh(m), hadura29(m), Aromi, yakson123, Aghans(m), vhickky(f), johnnyb1(m), easyfem(m), adeniyisamuel59(m), billtommy(m), May22nd(m), DarryOsh(m), AmTruth, barikay, SteveTyla(m), Enegod(m), adiosgracias(m), Freekube(m) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16