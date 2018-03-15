₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by harbdulrasaq88(m): 1:05pm
Nollywood actress,Chioma Akphotha and former Big Brother Naija housemate,Gifty Powers go head to head in the battle of feathered hair accessories .
Though not identical, the photo concepts appear similar.
Whose version do you prefer?
http://newshelm.ng/who-rocked-it-better-chioma-akphotha-vs-gifty-powers/
1 Like
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by paprika212(f): 1:10pm
chioma joor with her calm look
9 Likes
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by simonlee(m): 2:03pm
mtchew....
My reaction to any thread with elements of BBN
25 Likes
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by royalamour(m): 2:04pm
Herdsmen killed many and destroyed properties in Kogi yesterday.
http://www.nairaland.com/4399601/graphic-photos-fulani-herdsmen-kills#65856448
1 Like
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by fergusen(m): 2:04pm
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Angelb4: 2:04pm
.
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Asowari(m): 2:04pm
the fair Lady
6 Likes
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Sibe007(m): 2:05pm
Nice
Gifty looks like a Witch.
Chioma rocked it better
5 Likes
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by EverestdeBliu(m): 2:05pm
Like... For Chioma
Share... For Gifty
30 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Awoo88: 2:05pm
paprika212:It OK if u no like that winch gift but she fine and that fit pass chioma
3 Likes
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by hedris20(m): 2:05pm
Please i can not understanding these, kindly elaborating more.
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by orinakpokel: 2:06pm
Chioma naaa
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by maberry(m): 2:07pm
Gifty rocked it better
poo!
I can't believe I just commented on a thread as useless as this
Boredom bad ooo!
10 Likes
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Wapkoshcom(m): 2:10pm
gifty the bad bitch
looking like a sex doll
1 Like
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by PlainJAY: 2:10pm
Gifty "powers"
1 Like
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Emeskhalifa(m): 2:11pm
Gifty of course
1 Like
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by pweshboi(m): 2:11pm
With the heavy Photoshoped pictures... I see nothing but blurry feathers on the head of 2 people
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Wapkoshcom(m): 2:11pm
PlainJAY:
continue
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Deprofessional(m): 2:13pm
Please don't let make-ups deceive you oooo.
Women have upped their game oooooo
Before you propose to anu girl, ensure you see her in her natural state without makeups oooooo.
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Divay22(f): 2:14pm
Chioma does it for me
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Angelawhite(f): 2:17pm
No difference. The same painted face. Makeup make girls look alike
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Bizibi(m): 2:18pm
Hmmm,gifty powers! OK!!!!
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by felo812000(m): 2:22pm
Am disappointed!!! No Bweasts . Ohhhhhh. What did I even say now
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by talk2percy(m): 2:32pm
E be like say nah Gifty oh
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by Lushgfx: 2:33pm
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by brownbib(m): 2:37pm
NOTHING GOOD FROM BBNaija
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by boyjo: 2:41pm
Chioma.
Gifty looks old
|Re: Chioma Chukwuka Vs Gifty Powers: Who Rocked It Better? by himslimviktoh: 2:42pm
