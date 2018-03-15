Nollywood actress,Chioma Akphotha and former Big Brother Naija housemate,Gifty Powers go head to head in the battle of feathered hair accessories .Though not identical, the photo concepts appear similar.Whose version do you prefer?

It OK if u no like that winch gift but she fine and that fit pass chioma

Please don't let make-ups deceive you oooo. Women have upped their game oooooo Before you propose to anu girl, ensure you see her in her natural state without makeups oooooo.