|Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by 247frolic(m): 2:19pm
Star actress,Genevieve Nnaji looks stunning as she took photos with two uniformed women .The actress shared the photo on Instagram with caption ‘supporting women’..
She looks gorgeous !
3 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by GudluckIBB(m): 2:21pm
Fine Woman with Beautiful legs
13 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by Solidkay(m): 2:21pm
Beauty with Brain.
Rare breed.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by xreal: 2:57pm
Where is the right hand of that police in blue top?
She is obviously deeping her hand in Gene's bag.
Genevieve should be vigilant, police are the criminals we have in Nigeria.
22 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by NwaAmaikpe: 3:04pm
Nice one from the policewoman.
Thank you for giving Genevieve the shade of her life.
Rather than posing for the picture, the Policewoman is showing off her wedding ring.
Yes I get the message and I agree with you.
You are more fulfilled than Genevieve who doesn't have a husband to her name.
18 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by easybussiness: 3:05pm
GOOD ONE
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by soberdrunk(m): 3:07pm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by Enemyofpeace: 3:07pm
She have old and her breasts have digest in men's mouths including Atiku's mouth
4 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by IamMissMarvel(f): 3:07pm
Uniformed Officers with big belle.
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by Amirullaha(m): 3:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:You don't mean it...
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by lostluggage: 3:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by IgboticGirl(f): 3:08pm
Marry me Genny
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by goshen26: 3:08pm
Supporting women? Are u not one of them? Kai!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by Teaser0904(f): 3:09pm
I love ladies with beautiful legs just like mine.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by rita25(f): 3:09pm
Genevieve no go old?......................................wetin sef..?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by talk2percy(m): 3:10pm
The Screen Goddess herself...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by BiafraIShere(m): 3:11pm
Ada Mbaise
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by shegzan(m): 3:11pm
Chelsea should have played that match widout a goal keeper... Why use someone that has a plot of land in between his legs??
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by IgbosAreOsus: 3:11pm
So?
Will that heal her dead womb?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by Chochovini(m): 3:12pm
A true queen from Mbaise.
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by Peterpanny: 3:12pm
foursome on my mind.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by deafeyez: 3:13pm
Wow every one with his or her business.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by sonnie10: 3:13pm
Aunty Gene is now bleaching
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by OkpaAkuEriEri: 3:14pm
Ma lover
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by nairavsdollars(f): 3:14pm
Behold our First Lady in 2019 ---ATIKUlate
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by Peterpanny: 3:14pm
Teaser0904:let me see your k legs pls
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by HRHQueenPhil: 3:14pm
i rili pray d rumours are true of her being married.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by Deefuray(f): 3:16pm
Ageless beauty
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by IVORY2009(m): 3:16pm
shegzan:
Common, commot for here, who born you self agwooooooo
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by cthia(f): 3:16pm
xreal:
lol...may God forgive u
lol...may God forgive u
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by DreamSonInlaw(m): 3:16pm
Teaser0904:
Lemme see them
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Poses With Uniformed Women by farouk0403(m): 3:16pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I am just speechless
1 Like
